WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFCC Nursing Program Associate Degree ranked number one in the state
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College’s (CFCC) Associate Degree Nursing program has been ranked number one in North Carolina, according to a recent study. The CFCC ADN program ranked first among the state’s 90 RN (ADN/ASN) programs. NursingProcess.org analyzed all 90 Schools in North Carolina...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington overdose survivors share stories on Int’l Overdose Awareness Day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Coastal Horizons Quick Response Team (QRT) hosted a free event on Wednesday evening for International Overdose Awareness Day. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, an average of nine North Carolinians die each day from drug overdose. Buffy Taylor, QRT Supervisor, says Wednesday’s event was held to remember those who lost their battle with addiction and to remind those still fighting that overdose deaths are 100% preventable.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Members of NC, SC law enforcement partner for ‘Hands Across the Border’ state line campaign
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Officers with the NC State Highway Patrol and South Carolina Department of Public Safety came together last weekend to keep the community safer. Members from Troop B and Troop H traveled to the South Carolina border to take part in the “Hands Across the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Governor Cooper presents Coach K. with award for his impact in NC
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Today, Governor Roy Cooper presented Coach Mike Krzyzewski with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the State’s Highest Honorary Society, for his significant impact on the State of North Carolina during his tenure as Men’s Basketball Coach at Duke University and in for his significant work in communities across North Carolina.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man rides down river in giant pumpkin, breaks record
BELLVUE, NE (CBS) — A man in Nebraska broke a record after riding nearly 40 miles down a river in a massive pumpkin he grew in his garden. Nebraska resident Duane Hansen spent years growing in his garden the 846-pound pumpkin he named ‘Berta’ to set a record for riding 38 miles it down river.
