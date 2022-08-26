Motorcyclist Hurt in Traffic Accident on Escondido Avenue. The incident happened on August 23rd, at around 12:30 a.m., involving a Honda Accord and a motorcyclist. According to reports, a motorcyclist stopped at a red light and was rear-ended by the Honda. Due to the impact of the collision, the motorcyclist was ejected from his vehicle and suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Honda fled the scene of the crash without rendering aid to the victim.

HESPERIA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO