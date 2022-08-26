Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Bernardino, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorSan Bernardino, CA
Highland, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorHighland, CA
Cracker Barrel's Vegan Sausage Is Under Fire By Angry Meat EatersLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
vvng.com
Homeless woman found inside home arrested for burglary in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A homeless woman was arrested for burglary after breaking into a residence in Victorville. On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at approximately 12:26 p.m., Sheriff’s dispatch received a call from a homeowner who discovered an unknown female inside of their residence in the 12500 block of Ironstone Place.
2 arrested after ‘ghost gun,’ catalytic converters found in stolen car in San Bernardino: SBSD
Deputies found a loaded “ghost gun” and three catalytic converters when they pulled over a stolen car in San Bernardino Early Tuesday morning, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release. The car, a 2014 Chrysler 300, was pulled over at 3:25 a.m. near 6th Street and Tippecanoe Avenue. Officials said the […]
vvng.com
19-year-old from Phelan arrested after leading police on a 67-mile long pursuit
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) –A 19-year-old that led police on a 67-mile-long pursuit was taken into custody in Phelan. It happened on August 29, 2022, at about 1:54 am, when a deputy with the Hesperia Police Department attempted to stop a Honda being driven at a high rate of speed, near Main Street and Topaz Avenue.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana P.D. seizes 40,000 Fentanyl pills and 20 pounds of methamphetamine during investigations
Fontana Police Department officers made major seizures of Fentanyl and methamphetamine during the past week. The Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation into the sales of Fentanyl, according to a Facebook post by the P.D. on Aug. 31. One subject was arrested and 40,000 Fentanyl pills were seized. In addition, over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vvng.com
16-year-old arrested for murder of missing man found dead at former George Air Force Base in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 16-year-old from Apple Valley was arrested for the murder of a man found deceased near an abandoned building at the old George Air Force Base in Victorville. On Monday, August 28, 2022, 30-year-old Jeremy Snowden, a resident of Apple Valley, was reported missing by...
vvng.com
K9 Bailey detects narcotics inside tractor-trailer during a traffic stop on I-15 freeway
BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Fresh out of training K9 Bailey wasted no time in helping Barstow Police Officers find narcotics inside a tractor-trailer during a traffic stop on the I-15 freeway. On Monday, August 29, 2022, at approximately 10:26 P.M., Officer Bryce Carson conducted a traffic enforcement stop of...
vvng.com
Adelanto man killed in crash on Highway 395 by an 18-year-old distracted driver
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Adelanto man was killed in a crash on US Highway 395 by an 18-year-old distracted driver, officials said. It happened on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at about 1:19 pm, at the intersection of US Highway 395 and Chamberlaine Way in Adelanto. Emergency personnel arrived...
vvng.com
Man tracks cell phone inside stolen truck to locate suspect in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man used the tracking signal on a phone inside of his stolen truck to help police locate the suspect in Apple Valley. On Monday, August 29, 2022, at 4:56 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 13000 block of Central Road in the town of Apple Valley for a report of a stolen vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
San Bernardino PD asking witnesses, victims to come forward in deadly bar shooting
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - The San Bernardino Police Department is asking additional witnesses and victims to come forward to assist with the investigation of the deadly shooting that occurred at The Blue Flame Lounge in late May. On May 20, officers were called to the 3600 block of Highland Avenue...
Second Suspect Arrested in Rowland Heights Armed Robbery
A 25-year-old parolee was arrested Wednesday in the armed robbery of two people outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights.
NBC Los Angeles
Man Shot by Norco Store Owner in Attempted Robbery is Denied House Arrest Request
A suspect who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three others, and ended up getting shot by the store owner with a shotgun, was denied a home detention request by a judge Monday. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm...
NBC Los Angeles
Masked Smash-and-Grab Robbers Target Inland Empire Supermarket Chain
Masked men with hammers robbed at least four jewelry stores inside a popular supermarket chain in the Inland Empire, smashing counters at Cardenas Markets, authorities confirmed Monday. Investigators say the robbers are getting away with a lot of jewelry. During a recent robbery at a Fontana Cardenas Market, the robbers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vvng.com
Man shot and killed during an altercation in Victorville identified
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities identified a 62-year-old man shot and killed during an altercation Thursday night in old town Victorville. It happened on August 25, 2022, at about 9:47 pm, in an alleyway near B and 3rd Streets in old town Victorville. Deputies responded regarding a man who...
vvng.com
Female pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle on D Street in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — D Street heading into Apple Valley was closed for several hours after a female pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday morning. It happened at about 7:31 am., on August 30, 2022, near 11th Street, and involved a silver four-door Chevy sedan. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake...
Alleged robber shot by store owner denied home detention
A judge Monday denied a home detention request from a man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was thrawrted by the owner with a shotgun. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm last month during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
Man Shot to Death in Pomona Alley
Authorities Monday identified a homeless man who was shot to death in a Pomona alley.
mynewsla.com
Motorist Charged With Firing BBs At Moving Vehicle On Interstate 15
A 26-year-old motorist accused of firing multiple BBs at a car and flashing a fake handgun during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 was charged Monday with firearm assault and other offenses. Salvador Flamenco Saavedra of Rancho Cucamonga was arrested Thursday following a California Highway Patrol investigation into the...
L.A. Weekly
One Injured in Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Accident on Main Street [Hesperia, CA]
Motorcyclist Hurt in Traffic Accident on Escondido Avenue. The incident happened on August 23rd, at around 12:30 a.m., involving a Honda Accord and a motorcyclist. According to reports, a motorcyclist stopped at a red light and was rear-ended by the Honda. Due to the impact of the collision, the motorcyclist was ejected from his vehicle and suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Honda fled the scene of the crash without rendering aid to the victim.
L.A. Weekly
Matias Meza Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Baseline Street [Highland, CA]
Pedestrian Collision near McKinley Avenue Resulted in One Fatality. According to the report, the fatal incident happened around 11:49 p.m. on August 2nd, after a driver struck the victim walking across Baseline Street. However, police reported that the involved driver fled the scene before the authorities arrived. Eventually, authorities declared...
Comments / 0