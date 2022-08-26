ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victorville, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vvng.com

Homeless woman found inside home arrested for burglary in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A homeless woman was arrested for burglary after breaking into a residence in Victorville. On Sunday, August 28, 2022, at approximately 12:26 p.m., Sheriff’s dispatch received a call from a homeowner who discovered an unknown female inside of their residence in the 12500 block of Ironstone Place.
VICTORVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Victorville, CA
Victorville, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liquor#Burglary#Sheriff
NBC Los Angeles

Masked Smash-and-Grab Robbers Target Inland Empire Supermarket Chain

Masked men with hammers robbed at least four jewelry stores inside a popular supermarket chain in the Inland Empire, smashing counters at Cardenas Markets, authorities confirmed Monday. Investigators say the robbers are getting away with a lot of jewelry. During a recent robbery at a Fontana Cardenas Market, the robbers...
RIVERSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
vvng.com

Man shot and killed during an altercation in Victorville identified

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Authorities identified a 62-year-old man shot and killed during an altercation Thursday night in old town Victorville. It happened on August 25, 2022, at about 9:47 pm, in an alleyway near B and 3rd Streets in old town Victorville. Deputies responded regarding a man who...
VICTORVILLE, CA
HeySoCal

Alleged robber shot by store owner denied home detention

A judge Monday denied a home detention request from a man who allegedly tried to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was thrawrted by the owner with a shotgun. Rasheed DaShawn Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm last month during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
NORCO, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorist Charged With Firing BBs At Moving Vehicle On Interstate 15

A 26-year-old motorist accused of firing multiple BBs at a car and flashing a fake handgun during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 was charged Monday with firearm assault and other offenses. Salvador Flamenco Saavedra of Rancho Cucamonga was arrested Thursday following a California Highway Patrol investigation into the...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Injured in Hit-and-Run Motorcycle Accident on Main Street [Hesperia, CA]

Motorcyclist Hurt in Traffic Accident on Escondido Avenue. The incident happened on August 23rd, at around 12:30 a.m., involving a Honda Accord and a motorcyclist. According to reports, a motorcyclist stopped at a red light and was rear-ended by the Honda. Due to the impact of the collision, the motorcyclist was ejected from his vehicle and suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Honda fled the scene of the crash without rendering aid to the victim.
HESPERIA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Matias Meza Killed in Pedestrian Accident on Baseline Street [Highland, CA]

Pedestrian Collision near McKinley Avenue Resulted in One Fatality. According to the report, the fatal incident happened around 11:49 p.m. on August 2nd, after a driver struck the victim walking across Baseline Street. However, police reported that the involved driver fled the scene before the authorities arrived. Eventually, authorities declared...
HIGHLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy