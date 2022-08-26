Read full article on original website
miamivalleytoday.com
Caregiver Conversations Surrounding Dementia workshop set
DAYTON — Caregiver Conversations Surrounding Dementia is a free, online workshop from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, presented by the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter. Registration is required by Sept. 18. Contact Kelsey Haus by email at [email protected] or by phone at 937-341-3020. Details...
miamivalleytoday.com
Bear’s Mill participates in Ohio Open Doors
GREENVILLE — Historic Bear’s Mill will take part in Ohio Open Doors from Sept. 9 to 18. Visitors can discover Ohio’s heritage Friday Sept. 9, through Sunday, Sept. 18, as historic buildings and fascinating places across the state open their doors for tours and events as part of the Ohio History Connection’s annual event.
miamivalleytoday.com
‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’
TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office will be deploying extra deputies throughout the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend, working overtime at various time frames to strictly enforce all of Ohio’s traffic statutes. The extra enforcement has already commenced, with special emphasis being placed on removing drunk...
miamivalleytoday.com
‘Growing Women in Agriculture’ event set
FORT LORAMIE — The Shelby County Growing Women in Agriculture committee is back again with its Empowerment Celebration in 2022. The committee’s goal is to grow women involved in the agriculture community in the area. Since 2007 the number of women in agriculture has increased by 7% in the United States. With this evolving statistic in the industry, many new avenues for our community and state have developed in order to take advantage of these rising agriculture leaders.
miamivalleytoday.com
Vendors needed for Buccs Bazaar
COVINGTON — Vendors are needed for Covington High School’s Business Professionals of America’s (BPA) third annual Buccs Bazaar. The Buccs Bazaar is a holiday event on Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Covington High School. The bazaar offers a local holiday shopping experience with different vendors, crafting events, door prizes and raffle baskets.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County road closures
MIAMI COUNTY — The Kessler-Frederick Road closure between Shearer Road and Worley Road for culvert replacement that started Aug. 29 has been extended and is expected to reopen on Friday, Sept. 2. Covington-Gettysburg Road will be closed between Cooper Road and Greenville Falls-Clayton Road starting Sept. 1 through Sept....
miamivalleytoday.com
Local writer featured in new ‘Chicken Soup for the Soul’
TROY — Writer and Troy resident Christina Ryan Claypool has once again been featured in an anthology. This time in “Chicken Soup for the Soul: Attitude of Gratitude” by Amy Newmark. “Chicken Soup for the Soul: Attitude of Gratitude” is a collection of 101 stories designed to...
miamivalleytoday.com
Commissioners award chip seal, fog seal bid
TROY – During their regular meeting Tuesday, Miami County Commissioners authorized eight resolutions including a resolution to award the bid and execute a contract with Ray C. Henley, Inc. for the 2022 Chip Seal Program and Fog Seal Program. The total bid was $548,458.20, with $358,419 being the Miami...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua H-D event honors fallen heroes
The Vietnam Fallen Heroes Memorial made a stop at Piqua Harley-Davidson on Saturday, Aug. 27. The event included the dog tag display and a motorcycle ride honoring fallen veterans.
miamivalleytoday.com
Hoffman Fine Art Show results
WEST MILTON — The 15th annual Hoffman United Methodist Church Fine Art Show took place in West Milton on Aug. 5-7. Those in attendance had the opportunity to vote for their top three favorite pieces among the 64 pieces on display. Tallying up those votes lead to the top three winners being “Pantherina” by Tom Kinarney in first place, “Christmas Carols” by George Stum in second place, and “Main Street” by James Gentry in third.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy football visits Piqua Friday night for “The Game”
The Piqua-Troy football game is the stuff of legends — as you might expect with a game being played for the 128th time at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field Friday night. It seems only fitting that there are trophies on the line in Friday’s game. But, the Battle on the...
miamivalleytoday.com
YMCA men’s basketball league begins soon
TROY — The Miami County YMCA will be offering a men’s basketball league starting Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. The program will run for eight weeks followed by a single elimination tournament. Members must be 18 or over to register. Registration is $400 per team. Team registration...
miamivalleytoday.com
Wednesday Prep Sports Roundup
TROY — The Troy girls soccer team scored early and often as the Trojans improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the MVL with a 12-0 win over West Carrollton Wednesday night at Troy Memorial Stadium. Leah Harnish, Payton Vitangeli and Trinity Hurd all scored two goals each in...
miamivalleytoday.com
Thursday Prep Sports Roundup
WEST CARROLLTON — The Troy boys soccer team cruised to a 5-0 win over West Carrollton Tuesday night in MVL action. Mitchell Davis had three goals and one assist for the Trojans. Lucas Buschur had one goal and one assist and Bradyn Dillow and Joshua Murphy each had one...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy boys golfers sweep tri-match with Sidney, Northmont
TROY — The Troy golf team reached the halfway points of the 2022 golf regular season Monday at Troy Country Club. And, like it has been for most of the season, Troy coach Mark Evilsizor liked what he saw in a tri-match with Northmont and Sidney. Troy won with...
miamivalleytoday.com
Monday Prep Sports Roundup
XENIA — The Troy volleyball team improved to 3-1 overall and 3-0 in the MVL with a 25-13, 25-14, 25-14 win over Xenia Monday night. The Trojans will play Vandalia-Butler Thursday. Brynn Siler had nine kills for Troy and Hannah Duff added seven kills. Kasey Sager had five kills...
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County real estate transactions
• Bruce A. Vanover and Rhonda E. Vanover to B.A.R.E. Rentals, LLC, two lots, $0. • Victoria J. Hand and Vincent Anthony Hand to Victoria J. Hand and Vincent Anthony Hand, one lot, $0. • Anthony E. Kendall to RPS Ventures, INC, one lot, $137,000. • Rachel Carter and Shane...
miamivalleytoday.com
Arbogast Performing Arts Center 2022-2023 season
TROY – The Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC) announces a return to the stage with a jam-packed agenda of performances as it announces its 2022‒2023 season. Executive Director Jeanne Ward and the entire APAC team invite the community back for a new season overflowing with performances that include everything from rock to R&B to a taste of country to gospel performers and more.
