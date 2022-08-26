Read full article on original website
Packers Released Quarterback On Tuesday Morning
The Green Bay Packers are releasing dual-threat quarterback Danny Etling, per ESPN insider Adam Schefter. Etling, a former seventh-round pick from the 2018 NFL Draft, has bounced around the league over the past few years. He has played for the New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos among others.
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
Head coach Matt LaFleur gives updates on two of the Packers key offensive starters
The deadline for making roster cuts down to 53 players is expected to be on Tuesday, August 30th. The preseason is over, and there is only two weeks left until the 2022 NFL season officially kicks off. In recent news Head Coach Matt LaFleur gave injury updates on two key offensive starters before Week 1.
Packers begin making cuts, releasing LB Ty Summers
With the Green Bay Packers needing to trim their roster from 79 players down to the final 53 by Tuesday’s deadline, they’ve already started that process by releasing linebacker Ty Summers, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. Summers was a seventh-round draft pick by the Packers in 2019...
Bears land more players on NFL top-100 list than Packers
Wait... the Bears NFL top-100 players than the Packers?. This is certainly a victory for the city of Chicago. The Bears rostered three players on the NFL's top-100 list, including David Montgomery (No. 98), Roquan Smith (No. 84) and Robert Quinn (No. 48). The Packers rostered two players -- linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (No. 49) and Aaron Rodgers (No. 3).
Packers Release Fourth Year Wide Receiver
Today is a day full of NFL roster news. By Tuesday 3pm EST teams must be down to 53 players on the roster. While the Packers roster is set in a lot of places, there are still lingering questions. One of those questions was at wide receiver. We have some answers as the news broke of the Packers release of a fourth year wide receiver.
Packers unsure about status of Bakhtiari, Jenkins for opener
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers remain unsure about the status of their top two offensive linemen for their Sept. 11 season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins were both removed from the physically unable to perform list over the past two...
