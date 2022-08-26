ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Packers Released Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Green Bay Packers are releasing dual-threat quarterback Danny Etling, per ESPN insider Adam Schefter. Etling, a former seventh-round pick from the 2018 NFL Draft, has bounced around the league over the past few years. He has played for the New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos among others.
Larry Brown Sports

Lions cut former 1st-round pick

Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
ClutchPoints

Packers toss Aaron Rodgers’ backup to the great NFL void

It’s roster cut day in the NFL today. All 32 teams across the league are going to be trimming their roster down to reach the 53-man limit, and all teams must be in compliance with that roster limit by 4 PM EST this afternoon. For the Green Bay Packers, the roster cuts have resulted in the unfortunate release of Danny Etling.
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears land more players on NFL top-100 list than Packers

Wait... the Bears NFL top-100 players than the Packers?. This is certainly a victory for the city of Chicago. The Bears rostered three players on the NFL's top-100 list, including David Montgomery (No. 98), Roquan Smith (No. 84) and Robert Quinn (No. 48). The Packers rostered two players -- linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (No. 49) and Aaron Rodgers (No. 3).
thecomeback.com

Dick Butkus hilariously trolls Aaron Rodgers and Packers

Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has not been shy about criticizing his young crop of receivers this preseason. And now it looks like Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus is joining him in that criticism. On Saturday, the legendary middle linebacker made quite the scathing assessment of the Bears receiving corps, suggesting...
Yardbarker

Packers Release Fourth Year Wide Receiver

Today is a day full of NFL roster news. By Tuesday 3pm EST teams must be down to 53 players on the roster. While the Packers roster is set in a lot of places, there are still lingering questions. One of those questions was at wide receiver. We have some answers as the news broke of the Packers release of a fourth year wide receiver.
FOX Sports

Packers unsure about status of Bakhtiari, Jenkins for opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers remain unsure about the status of their top two offensive linemen for their Sept. 11 season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins were both removed from the physically unable to perform list over the past two...
