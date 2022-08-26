Read full article on original website
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
The mystery of America's "Lost Sea" is that no one knows how large it really isAnita DurairajSweetwater, TN
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Eat up! 2022 Big Kahuna Wing Festival kicks off Sunday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Sunday, hungry people will fill World's Fair Park to eat as many chicken wings as they can during the 2022 Big Kahuna Wing Festival. It will be the ninth annual festival, and organizers said they planned to celebrate the creation of the Buffalo wing this year. It started landing on people's plates in 1964 when Teresa Bellisimo invented it at the Anchor Bar. Since then, it's become a part of celebrations and parties across the U.S. Around 20 billion wings were eaten by Americans alone last year alone.
10About Town: A wing festival, A DIY journaling class and the First Friday Artwalk
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's the first Friday of the month so that means it's the First Friday ArtWalk! Explore galleries, studios, and artist collectives. Roam through shops hosting open houses and local artist exhibits. Enjoy performance art and live music in the streets and at a variety of venues. Drop-in restaurants along the way and treat yourself to drinks and great food! For a schedule of the businesses involved, click here.
Event venue at former Knoxville drive-in site to host first concerts
The River Breeze Event Center, an new outdoor event center in East Knoxville, built at the former site of a drive-in movie theater will hold a soft-opening concert series this fall ahead of its grand opening next year.
Metro Drug Coalition to host 2022 International Awareness Day event in downtown Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Wednesday was expected to be a somber day, marking International Overdose Awareness Day. The Metro Drug Coalition will host an event to commemorate the day at Volunteer Landing, in downtown Knoxville. It starts at 5 p.m. with a resource fair before Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs...
'Your pet can sparkle too!' | Dolly Parton launches Doggy Parton collection
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Dolly Parton officially launches Doggy Parton, a line for pets where you can buy accessories, toys and apparel, all with a little Dolly flair. "'Puppy Love' was my very first record, and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever," Dolly said in a video posted on Twitter.
utdailybeacon.com
Something for everyone: 7 concerts coming to Knoxville this semester
Concerts are finally coming back to Knoxville. There are several big names coming to this little corner of Tennessee in the coming months, and there will be something for everyone — rock, country, pop and more. While the CDC has loosened its COVID-19 guidelines, it is important that concertgoers...
Wilderness at the Smokies resort begins $40 million renovation, expansion
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Wilderness at the Smokies has begun a $40 million expansion and renovation, according to a release from the resort. The resort will be adding nearly 40,000 square feet to its Wild WaterDome indoor waterpark. The new waterpark renovations will include a three-story water coaster, a...
wvlt.tv
New business moves into historic Gay Street building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking around Gay Street, you can spot new signs and ones from decades ago. New businesses are finding value in old buildings near Gay Street, Jack Neely with the Knoxville History Project said. “After the Civil War, it established itself as a commercial center, not just...
Knoxville Asian Festival makes comeback with message of love and unity
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Asian Festival made its comeback on Sunday after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ruth Utami, who helped organize the event, said they hoped the festival would provide a chance for people to come together once again. "We lost people, we were...
wvlt.tv
You can support Knox County Schools by dining at these restaurants Tuesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 19th annual “Dine Out for Education” event aimed at raising money for Knox County Schools will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Every year, KCS asks folks in the community to dine out at participating restaurants to raise money for the “Partners in Education” program, which helps students and teachers in a variety of ways.
WSMV
90-year-old Dollywood employee tries ziplining for her birthday
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For a Sevier County woman and Dollywood employee, her 90th birthday means living her best life. To mark the day, she went on an adventure that she never thought she’d be able to do: ziplining. Ann Rigg took the ride and zipped on her...
How Knoxville, Maryville & Chattanooga went from Central to Eastern Time in 1940s
Tennessee is one of the several states that have two different time zones.
Pigeon Forge Krispy Kreme reopens after 3-month closure
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Sevier County reopened Tuesday after it closed nearly three months ago. The Krispy Kreme located at 4074 Parkway in Pigeon Forge has reopened to customers. The franchise was one of two locations in Sevier County that closed in May. The Sevierville location remains closed. […]
Knoxville Kendo Club bringing samurai spirit to Knox Asian Festival
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The spirit of the samurai will be on display during the ninth annual Knox Asian Festival. Shigetoshi Eda has taught kendo classes in Knoxville since 2006. His students wear traditional kendo outfits while learning meditation, basic strikes, and counterattacking. The more advanced students are allowed to participate in sparring.
98online.com
Shindown’s Brent Smith surprised with city key during show in Tennessee hometown
Shinedown‘s tour made a stop Sunday in frontman Brent Smith‘s hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee, where he received a surprise honor. During the show, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs — also known to WWE fans as the wrestler Kane — got up onstage and presented Smith with a key to the city. The key was created by students of South-Doyle High School, which Smith graduated from in the ’90s.
Extra time for Jacksboro residents after rent raises by 60 percent
Janie Osborne and Miss Mae were given 30 days to move or sign a new lease at the substantial increase. The women have been given extra time to look for a new apartment. Their apartment manager sent them a letter days after Don Dare's report on August 16.
travelnowsmart.com
Free Things to Do in Pigeon Forge and Gadlinburg
One of the best things to do in Pigeon Forge is the Old Mill Square, a historic gristmill that’s been operating since the 1800s. Here, you can see blacksmith demonstrations and free demonstrations of traditional metal crafts. Feeding ducks is another fun activity around The Old Mill. The food costs about a quarter.
WATE
Infrared workout heating up fitness in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s sometimes hard to find the time to work out or maybe you are just looking for something different. A fitness center is putting a twist on exercise, adding infrared heat to take your workout to the next level. Jen LeBus is the co-owner...
How orange became the University of Tennessee’s official color
UT fans frequently sport a bright color of orange, whether it be to a game or the grocery store, but why did the university choose that shade?
Woman waits 28 hours in ER for room at Knoxville medical center
Knoxville resident, Brenda Upchurch has dealt with a number of medical issues over time, but her most recent visit to the Parkwest Medical Center left her in question about care for overall patients.
WBIR
