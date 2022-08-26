ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir City, TN

WBIR

Eat up! 2022 Big Kahuna Wing Festival kicks off Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Sunday, hungry people will fill World's Fair Park to eat as many chicken wings as they can during the 2022 Big Kahuna Wing Festival. It will be the ninth annual festival, and organizers said they planned to celebrate the creation of the Buffalo wing this year. It started landing on people's plates in 1964 when Teresa Bellisimo invented it at the Anchor Bar. Since then, it's become a part of celebrations and parties across the U.S. Around 20 billion wings were eaten by Americans alone last year alone.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

10About Town: A wing festival, A DIY journaling class and the First Friday Artwalk

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's the first Friday of the month so that means it's the First Friday ArtWalk! Explore galleries, studios, and artist collectives. Roam through shops hosting open houses and local artist exhibits. Enjoy performance art and live music in the streets and at a variety of venues. Drop-in restaurants along the way and treat yourself to drinks and great food! For a schedule of the businesses involved, click here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Something for everyone: 7 concerts coming to Knoxville this semester

Concerts are finally coming back to Knoxville. There are several big names coming to this little corner of Tennessee in the coming months, and there will be something for everyone — rock, country, pop and more. While the CDC has loosened its COVID-19 guidelines, it is important that concertgoers...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

New business moves into historic Gay Street building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking around Gay Street, you can spot new signs and ones from decades ago. New businesses are finding value in old buildings near Gay Street, Jack Neely with the Knoxville History Project said. “After the Civil War, it established itself as a commercial center, not just...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

You can support Knox County Schools by dining at these restaurants Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 19th annual “Dine Out for Education” event aimed at raising money for Knox County Schools will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Every year, KCS asks folks in the community to dine out at participating restaurants to raise money for the “Partners in Education” program, which helps students and teachers in a variety of ways.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Pigeon Forge Krispy Kreme reopens after 3-month closure

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Krispy Kreme doughnut shop in Sevier County reopened Tuesday after it closed nearly three months ago. The Krispy Kreme located at 4074 Parkway in Pigeon Forge has reopened to customers. The franchise was one of two locations in Sevier County that closed in May. The Sevierville location remains closed. […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Knoxville Kendo Club bringing samurai spirit to Knox Asian Festival

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The spirit of the samurai will be on display during the ninth annual Knox Asian Festival. Shigetoshi Eda has taught kendo classes in Knoxville since 2006. His students wear traditional kendo outfits while learning meditation, basic strikes, and counterattacking. The more advanced students are allowed to participate in sparring.
KNOXVILLE, TN
98online.com

Shindown’s Brent Smith surprised with city key during show in Tennessee hometown

Shinedown‘s tour made a stop Sunday in frontman Brent Smith‘s hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee, where he received a surprise honor. During the show, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs — also known to WWE fans as the wrestler Kane — got up onstage and presented Smith with a key to the city. The key was created by students of South-Doyle High School, which Smith graduated from in the ’90s.
KNOXVILLE, TN
travelnowsmart.com

Free Things to Do in Pigeon Forge and Gadlinburg

One of the best things to do in Pigeon Forge is the Old Mill Square, a historic gristmill that’s been operating since the 1800s. Here, you can see blacksmith demonstrations and free demonstrations of traditional metal crafts. Feeding ducks is another fun activity around The Old Mill. The food costs about a quarter.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
WATE

Infrared workout heating up fitness in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s sometimes hard to find the time to work out or maybe you are just looking for something different. A fitness center is putting a twist on exercise, adding infrared heat to take your workout to the next level. Jen LeBus is the co-owner...
KNOXVILLE, TN
