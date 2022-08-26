LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local mother is turning her son's death into her life's mission to warn others, shelling out thousands of dollars of her own money on billboards. One of those billboards sits at Poplar Level Road and the Watterson. It's one of several across the state paid for by Angela Parkerson, who is on a mission to try and prevent someone else from dying like her son did.

