Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Watching Out for You: September discounts, road safety

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Right now might be a good time to pay attention to sales notifications in your email inbox. Also, now is the time to make sure your car is in shape if you’re traveling over the holiday weekend. Watch the full report above.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

String of copper thefts leave 500 interstate lights dark in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A recent string of copper metal thefts has left over 500 poles dark on interstates, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Wednesday. Now, state officials are calling on the public to help catch the culprits and prevent future theft. What You Need To Know. KYTC officials are...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

Massive crowd for New Albany craft store liquidation sale

Wrong-way crash suspect says drugs had ‘messed him up’. Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester, Tennessee, has been charged with murder, assault, driving under the influence, failure to maintain insurance and wanton endangerment. Updated: 5 hours ago. Five fatal accidents involving Louisville Metro motorcyclists, reported in the last four...
NEW ALBANY, IN
Wave 3

Watching Out for You: Student loan scam warning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Federal Trade Commission is issuing a warning about a scam involving student loan forgiveness. Also, now that the hot housing market is cooling off, buyers are giving up less than what they did a year ago. Watch the full report above.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

TARC driver finds small child wandering alone in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young child was found wandering in the street in the California neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 9 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a child by themselves wandering in the street near 23rd and Date Streets. That is just north of Victory Park and to the west of Dixie Highway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Driver hospitalized after semi overturns near McNeely Lake

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a semi truck overturns on a road near McNeely Lake, south of the Highview neighborhood, on Wednesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the intersection of Cooper Chapel Road and Pennsylvania Run Road on reports of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Better Business Bureau in Louisville moving locations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Louisville, Southern Indiana and Western Kentucky has moved from its downtown location after 70 years. The organization hosted a ribbon cutting for the new office space Wednesday. According to the release, the organizations 6,600 square foot building’s construction has wrapped...
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
Wave 3

Shively Fire Department unveils new Safe Haven Baby Box

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new safe location for parents to anonymously surrender babies was unveiled on Tuesday in Shively. The Shively Fire Department debuted the 119th Safe Haven Baby Box in the nation at their fire station on Tuesday morning. The baby box is the 13th in Kentucky since...
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD warns street racers about the consequences

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have released a public service announcement warning drivers of possible punishments, including having their cars impounded, if caught street racing or driving recklessly. The PSA comes weeks after drivers on local roads complained “street racers” shut down traffic on the Watterson Expressway near...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Louisville Metro Police release new PSA targeting dangerous drivers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have released a new Public Service Announcement informing residents that police are cracking down on reckless driving. "Illegal street racing and other dangerous driving have been reported on our roadways," LMPD Sgt. Ronald Fey, LMPD Traffic Unit, said in a video posted to Twitter. "This contributes to crashes, injuries and fatalities."
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Two homes sustain ‘significant damage’ in overnight house fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE)- Two buildings suffered damaged in an early morning fire in the California neighborhood. At 4:25 a.m., Louisville firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Dixie Highway on a structure fire. They arrived three minutes later to find flames coming from a vacant two-story house that had spread to another two-story house next door.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Local mother turns son's death into life's mission, warning families about the dangers of fentanyl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local mother is turning her son's death into her life's mission to warn others, shelling out thousands of dollars of her own money on billboards. One of those billboards sits at Poplar Level Road and the Watterson. It's one of several across the state paid for by Angela Parkerson, who is on a mission to try and prevent someone else from dying like her son did.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

17 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least 17 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Jefferson County. Officials said the virus spreads mainly through skin-on-skin contact, but they warn it might also transmit in other ways, including through touching linens used by someone with monkeypox. Out of the 17 current cases...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Motorcyclists question Louisville road safety after recent fatalities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Five fatal accidents involving Louisville Metro motorcyclists, reported in the last four weeks, have bikers questioning highway safety. Makayla Elder, 22, has been riding motorcycles since she was 18. After a recent close call, she said she has never been more worried about her safety on...
LOUISVILLE, KY

