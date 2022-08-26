Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two haunted places in the United States: The Waverly Hills Sanatorium and The Whaley HouseFareeha ArshadLouisville, KY
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
How This Louisville Food Magnate Became An Education Non-Profit FounderJeryl BrunnerLouisville, KY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Wave 3
Watching Out for You: September discounts, road safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Right now might be a good time to pay attention to sales notifications in your email inbox. Also, now is the time to make sure your car is in shape if you’re traveling over the holiday weekend. Watch the full report above.
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Yacht club where diver electrocuted shut down by Ky. fire marshal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ahead of the busy Labor Day weekend, a yacht club on the Ohio River will not open for business. Diver Keith Elkins was electrocuted working under the Prospect Yacht Club’s barges back in April. A troubleshooter investigation last month uncovered the state had issued two...
Wave 3
Ky. officials offering $2,500 reward for info leading to arrest of copper wire thieves
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following a string of copper metal thefts in Louisville leaving hundreds of lighting poles dark on interstates, officials are offering a reward leading to arrests. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced on Wednesday there would be a $2,500 reward for information leading to arrests and prosecution of...
spectrumnews1.com
String of copper thefts leave 500 interstate lights dark in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A recent string of copper metal thefts has left over 500 poles dark on interstates, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Wednesday. Now, state officials are calling on the public to help catch the culprits and prevent future theft. What You Need To Know. KYTC officials are...
$2,500 reward to catch copper wire thieves on Kentucky highways
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville highways are left in the dark after a string of copper wire thefts from lighting poles, over 500 poles are no longer functioning. Officials say they need help catching the culprits. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is offering a $2,500 reward for information that will help...
Wave 3
Massive crowd for New Albany craft store liquidation sale
Wrong-way crash suspect says drugs had ‘messed him up’. Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester, Tennessee, has been charged with murder, assault, driving under the influence, failure to maintain insurance and wanton endangerment. Updated: 5 hours ago. Five fatal accidents involving Louisville Metro motorcyclists, reported in the last four...
Wave 3
Watching Out for You: Student loan scam warning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Federal Trade Commission is issuing a warning about a scam involving student loan forgiveness. Also, now that the hot housing market is cooling off, buyers are giving up less than what they did a year ago. Watch the full report above.
WLKY.com
TARC driver finds small child wandering alone in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A young child was found wandering in the street in the California neighborhood Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 9 a.m., LMPD Second Division officers responded to the report of a child by themselves wandering in the street near 23rd and Date Streets. That is just north of Victory Park and to the west of Dixie Highway.
Wave 3
Louisville Jewish congregation sending supplies to Eastern Kentucky high schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville synagogue worked with a moving company on Wednesday to deliver supplies to Eastern Kentucky high schools affected by flooding. The Temple Louisville partnered with the Cardinal Moving Company on Wednesday to move 450 used chairs to Hazard High School in Hazard, Ky. The chairs...
Wave 3
Driver hospitalized after semi overturns near McNeely Lake
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a semi truck overturns on a road near McNeely Lake, south of the Highview neighborhood, on Wednesday evening. Around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to the intersection of Cooper Chapel Road and Pennsylvania Run Road on reports of...
Wave 3
Better Business Bureau in Louisville moving locations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Louisville, Southern Indiana and Western Kentucky has moved from its downtown location after 70 years. The organization hosted a ribbon cutting for the new office space Wednesday. According to the release, the organizations 6,600 square foot building’s construction has wrapped...
wdrb.com
Kentucky man accused of attacking TSA agent at Louisville's international airport
LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky man was arrested Sunday afternoon after police say he tried to breach security and attacked at TSA agent at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. According to court documents, 55-year-old Kelvin Portwood, of Winchester, Kentucky, was taken into custody by Louisville Airport Police. Police say...
Wave 3
Shively Fire Department unveils new Safe Haven Baby Box
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new safe location for parents to anonymously surrender babies was unveiled on Tuesday in Shively. The Shively Fire Department debuted the 119th Safe Haven Baby Box in the nation at their fire station on Tuesday morning. The baby box is the 13th in Kentucky since...
Wave 3
LMPD warns street racers about the consequences
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have released a public service announcement warning drivers of possible punishments, including having their cars impounded, if caught street racing or driving recklessly. The PSA comes weeks after drivers on local roads complained “street racers” shut down traffic on the Watterson Expressway near...
Louisville Metro Police release new PSA targeting dangerous drivers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have released a new Public Service Announcement informing residents that police are cracking down on reckless driving. "Illegal street racing and other dangerous driving have been reported on our roadways," LMPD Sgt. Ronald Fey, LMPD Traffic Unit, said in a video posted to Twitter. "This contributes to crashes, injuries and fatalities."
Wave 3
Two homes sustain ‘significant damage’ in overnight house fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE)- Two buildings suffered damaged in an early morning fire in the California neighborhood. At 4:25 a.m., Louisville firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Dixie Highway on a structure fire. They arrived three minutes later to find flames coming from a vacant two-story house that had spread to another two-story house next door.
wdrb.com
Local mother turns son's death into life's mission, warning families about the dangers of fentanyl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local mother is turning her son's death into her life's mission to warn others, shelling out thousands of dollars of her own money on billboards. One of those billboards sits at Poplar Level Road and the Watterson. It's one of several across the state paid for by Angela Parkerson, who is on a mission to try and prevent someone else from dying like her son did.
wdrb.com
17 cases of monkeypox confirmed in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least 17 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Jefferson County. Officials said the virus spreads mainly through skin-on-skin contact, but they warn it might also transmit in other ways, including through touching linens used by someone with monkeypox. Out of the 17 current cases...
Wave 3
Motorcyclists question Louisville road safety after recent fatalities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Five fatal accidents involving Louisville Metro motorcyclists, reported in the last four weeks, have bikers questioning highway safety. Makayla Elder, 22, has been riding motorcycles since she was 18. After a recent close call, she said she has never been more worried about her safety on...
Wave 3
Officials identify Georgia man found shot, killed inside vehicle at Boone Square Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was found shot and killed inside a vehicle at Boone Square Park in the Portland neighborhood has been identified. Kelvin Sam Jr., 24, from Conyers, Ga., was shot and killed on North 19th Street on Tuesday evening, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
