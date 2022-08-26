Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited! Harvest Fair Will Include Free Hayrides, Live Music & Kid's Crafts!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Marshfield Lobsterfest Promises Live Music, a Bouncy Park, & More!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
6 Free "Author Talk" Book Events on the South Shore!Dianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
How to Watch Hingham's Fireworks Display While Drinking, Dancing & Feasting on Food!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
Body Identified 17 Years After Being Found in Fall River Landfill
A body found in a Fall River, Massachusetts landfill that has gone unnamed for 17 years has been identified as part of an ongoing push to look into cold cases by Bristol County prosecutors. The victim has been identified as Leon Brown, who was 41-years-old when he died and from...
nbcboston.com
Bear Wanders Around Middleton, Where Sightings Occurred 3 Weeks Ago
A black bear was seen wandering around Middleton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, just over three weeks after other bear sightings occurred. The large animal roamed through yards, and one woman says it was staring through windows at her and her family. The sightings happened near the intersection of Liberty Street and...
nbcboston.com
2 Killed, Another Injured in Separate Boston Shootings
Two people are dead and another is injured after three separate shootings in Boston Wednesday night. The Boston Police Department said officers responded to the area of Dale Street and Regent Street in Roxbury around 8:20 p.m., to find a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene by Boston EMS, authorities said.
nbcboston.com
Driver Captured After Allegedly Hitting Trooper, Cruiser in Chase on I-495
A man is facing nearly 10 charges after allegedly fleeing from Massachusetts state troopers along Interstate 495 early Thursday morning and hitting one of them with his car. Troopers stopped Eric Duffy along I-495 in Lowell after getting reports of the Honda Accord he was in driving erratically down the interstate in Methuen, Massachusetts State Police said in a news release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcboston.com
Owner of Tutti Frutti Stores in NH, Mass. Charged With Hiding Camera in Bathroom
The owner of multiple Tutti Frutti frozen yogurt locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts is facing charges that he placed a hidden camera in a bathroom in one of his stores. Nashua police have charged Chanphanou Pou, 42, of Hudson, New Hampshire, with three counts of violation of privacy. He...
nbcboston.com
Deadly Crash Investigation in Roxbury Closes Intersection
A deadly crash in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Thursday morning has prompted a large police presence and traffic impacts. Officers are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle in the Jackson Square area, the Boston Police Department said. The vehicle remained on scene. Authorities said earlier in the morning...
nbcboston.com
Dog With Severe Burns Found Along Route 1 in Norwood
A dog covered in second-degree burns that was found along Route 1 in Norwood, Massachusetts is getting intensive care as law enforcement investigate the case of animal cruelty. The 1-year-old mixed-breed dog, whose name is now Annie, was brought to Norwood police this past week after reportedly being found as...
nbcboston.com
Missing 5-Year-Old Boston Girl Found; Mom Says School Sent Her Home on Wrong Bus
A 5-year-old girl went missing for several hours Monday, prompting Boston police to ask the public for help locating her. The Boston Police Department issued a missing person alert for Nylah Kamara around 6:30 p.m. Monday, saying she had last been seen when she was dropped off at the Match Charter School -- located at 100 Poydras St. in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. Less than 20 minutes later, police canceled the alert and said the girl had been found. They did not provide further details.
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcboston.com
Uh Oh, Looks Like We Have the First ‘Storrowing' of Allston Christmas
Sept. 1, also known as Allston Christmas, is the busiest moving day of the year in Boston, as tens of thousands of college and university students make their way back into the city for the start of the new school year. And seemingly every year, some unlucky student or parent...
nbcboston.com
Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action
Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
nbcboston.com
State Trooper, Driver Taken to Hospital After Crash in Plymouth
A Massachusetts state trooper and another driver were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash in Plymouth, authorities said. A state police cruiser was hit around 4:30 a.m. while on a detail along Route 3 northbound in Plymouth, a spokesperson with Massachusetts State Police said. Both the trooper...
nbcboston.com
Mass. Man Dead After Being Struck By Car in Dunkin' Parking Lot
A man died Monday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle in a Dunkin' parking lot in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said. Wilmington police were called to the Dunkin' located at 211 Lowell Street around 1:22 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash outside the coffee and donut store. Responding officers found a 79-year-old Tewksbury man who had been struck by a car while walking in the parking lot.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcboston.com
Police Investigate Bomb Threat to Boston Children's Hospital
Authorities are investigating a bomb threat that was called in to Boston Children's Hospital Tuesday. A bomb squad responded to assess the situation as officers set up a perimeter, the Boston Police Department told NBC10 Boston. "I'm afraid to leave," said Patricia MacArthur-Doval. "I don't know what's going on. I...
nbcboston.com
Woman's Phone Found By Divers After She Lost it on Mass. Trip: ‘Miracles Happen'
Laura Hernandez was having the time of her life when she joined family and friends on a trip to Massachusetts earlier this month. The ESL student, who was visiting from New York City, was attending a party on Aug. 20 in Rockport, a coastal town she quickly fell in love with,
nbcboston.com
Mansfield Police Chief Claims Town Manager ‘Targeted' Him for Not Making OUI ‘Go Away'
After Mansfield Police Chief Ron Sellon was found "not fit to serve" by the town, the top cop says the decision comes in "retaliation" from the town manager as a part of a "smear campaign." As we previously reported, the town of Mansfield determined the chief not to be fit...
nbcboston.com
Month-Supply of Formula Among Packages Stolen From Bridgewater Porches
Doorbell video has captured someone stealing packages off porches in Bridgewater, Massachusetts. In the videos, it appears as though the man is there to deliver a package -- but police say what he was really doing was swiping them. Police say packages were taken right off people's porches in the area of Auglis Way and Vernon Street.
nbcboston.com
Man Injured After Being Hit by MBTA Commuter Rail Train in Concord, Mass.
A man was seriously injured after he was struck by an MBTA Commuter Rail train in Concord, Massachusetts, on Wednesday morning. Concord police said the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the Commonwealth Avenue crossing. The Concord police and fire departments both responded to the scene. Initial reports from Concord...
nbcboston.com
Meet the Person Who Got THAT Orange Line Train Fire Tattoo
This tattoo of the Orange Line train fire last month has to be seen to be believed. An MBTA train car, complete with horns, bursts from red flames. It's a tribute to the infamous incident from last month in which about 200 people evacuated from an flaming Orange Line train over the Mystic River, and it's on the leg of drag king Slim Jym Shorts.
nbcboston.com
Somerville Students Prepare for School Without Service on Orange and Green Lines
As students in Somerville, Massachusetts, get ready for a new school year, many are concerned about transportation. The new semester starts Wednesday, and the shutdown of the MBTA's Orange Line and Green Line extension both impact students in the city. "A little stressed," said Somerville High School junior Devasya Nepal....
nbcboston.com
Brasserie in Boston's South End Is Closing; Takeout Cafe to Remain in Operation
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A French restaurant in the South End of Boston is shutting down, though part of its business will remain open. According to a note within the OpenTable page for the dining spot, Brasserie in the SoWa area closes today, with the post saying the following:
Comments / 1