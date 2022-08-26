ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Chrishell Stause Slams "Fake" Selling Sunset Co-Star in Fiery Messages

Chrishell Stause isn't buying what one of her co-stars is apparently selling. As cameras continue to roll for season six of Netflix's Selling Sunset, Chrishell isn't holding back on the drama currently brewing behind the scenes. In a series of messages shared to her Instagram Stories Aug. 31, the real estate agent slammed one of her unnamed co-stars for "being in need of attention."
E! News

Why Nina Parker's New Netflix Series Buy My House Isn't Your Typical Real Estate Show

Watch: Nina Parker REVEALS New Netflix Show Buy My House. Nina Parker's new show has turned her into a real estate expert…only she doesn't have a license. Somewhere between Shark Tank and Selling Sunset lies Netflix's new series Buy My House, which premieres Sept. 2. The Nightly Pop co-host dished all about why the series—which follows homeowners as they pitch their properties to a panel of experts in an effort to sell them—isn't your typical real estate show.
E! News

Jason Oppenheim Shares If He'd Change His Stance on Having Kids Amid New Romance

Watch: Jason Oppenheim Brings New Girlfriend to "Day Shift" Premiere. Jason Oppenheim isn't in the market for a change of heart. The Selling Sunset star may be in a fresh romance with French model Marie-Lou Nurk, but his outlook on starting a family remains the same. When exclusively asked by E! News on Aug. 31 if he would rethink his stance on having children amid his new relationship, Jason replied "No, no."
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
E! News

Stacey Dash Breaks Down in Tears After Learning DMX Died Over a Year Ago

Stacey Dash had an emotional reaction this week when she learned that DMX had died more than a year ago. The Clueless actress—who was previously open about her past drug addiction—uploaded a video of herself breaking down in tears after finding out that the rapper had passed away in April 2021 from a cocaine-induced heart attack.
E! News

Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness

Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
E! News

News 9 Anchors Mourn “Beautiful Friend” Neena Pacholke

Neena Pacholke will always be loved by her News 9 colleagues. The Wisconsin news community are sharing emotional tributes to the late news anchor, describing her as a "beautiful person" and an "incredible friend." Neena's News 9 co-anchor Brendan Mackey, was among reflecting on his friendship with his late colleague, sharing how much fun he had alongside Neena.
E! News

Country Singer Luke Bell Dead at 32 After Going Missing

Country music has lost a rising star. Luke Bell—known for his classic honky-tonk sound—has passed away at 32 after having gone missing for more than a week. Bell was found dead in Tucson, Arizona, on Aug. 30. near where he had been reported missing on Aug. 20, according to the Tucson Police Department, per the New York Post. A representative with the Pima County Medical Examiner's office confirmed to E! News that they have received Bell's body and an autopsy is pending.
E! News

Love Is Blind’s Iyanna McNeely Says She “Went to Sleep Crying” After Sharing Jarrette Jones Split

Watch: Love Is Blind Season 2 Stars Iyanna & Jarrette Are Divorcing. Iyanna McNeely is sharing why the reaction to her divorce brought her to tears. The former Love is Blind contestant got candid on the Aug. 29 episode of her podcast Feel in the Blank about how she felt regarding the fan response to the announcement of her breakup with husband Jarrette Jones. Iyanna kept the comments on out of curiosity for what people had to say—a decision that she regrets now.
E! News

Emma Heming Willis Says Her "Grief Can Be Paralyzing" Amid Husband Bruce's Health Battle

Watch: Bruce Willis Plays Basketball in RARE Video After Aphasia Diagnosis. Emma Heming Willis is opening up about what her last few months have looked like. Six months after her husband Bruce Willis' aphasia diagnosis was made public, Emma, 44, got raw and honest about her grief on social media. "This was the summer of self discovery," she began her Aug. 30 Instagram post which featured a video of herself doing various tasks such as gardening, working out, and painting. "Finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active."
E! News

Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi Sounds Off on Vanderpump Rules Cast

Watch: Tom Schwartz Speaks Out After Katie Maloney Breakup. Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi is once again giving her take on Vanderpump Rules drama. The Shahs of Sunset star has long been critical of Lala Kent for publicly discussing her split from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, and earlier this year, GG also chastised Katie Maloney following news of her divorce from Tom Schwartz.
