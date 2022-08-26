Read full article on original website
Chrishell Stause Slams "Fake" Selling Sunset Co-Star in Fiery Messages
Chrishell Stause isn't buying what one of her co-stars is apparently selling. As cameras continue to roll for season six of Netflix's Selling Sunset, Chrishell isn't holding back on the drama currently brewing behind the scenes. In a series of messages shared to her Instagram Stories Aug. 31, the real estate agent slammed one of her unnamed co-stars for "being in need of attention."
Why Nina Parker's New Netflix Series Buy My House Isn't Your Typical Real Estate Show
Watch: Nina Parker REVEALS New Netflix Show Buy My House. Nina Parker's new show has turned her into a real estate expert…only she doesn't have a license. Somewhere between Shark Tank and Selling Sunset lies Netflix's new series Buy My House, which premieres Sept. 2. The Nightly Pop co-host dished all about why the series—which follows homeowners as they pitch their properties to a panel of experts in an effort to sell them—isn't your typical real estate show.
Jason Oppenheim Shares If He'd Change His Stance on Having Kids Amid New Romance
Watch: Jason Oppenheim Brings New Girlfriend to "Day Shift" Premiere. Jason Oppenheim isn't in the market for a change of heart. The Selling Sunset star may be in a fresh romance with French model Marie-Lou Nurk, but his outlook on starting a family remains the same. When exclusively asked by E! News on Aug. 31 if he would rethink his stance on having children amid his new relationship, Jason replied "No, no."
Selling the OC's Alexandra Rose Says Multiple Co-Stars Blocked Her on Social Media
Unlike Orange County, everything isn't always bright and sunny for these reality stars. The cast of Netflix's new series Selling the OC—which debuted on Aug. 24— got Down in the DMs on the latest episode of the E! News digital series. And according to Alexandra Rose, some of her fellow Oppenheim Group realtors took their on-screen beef with her to social media.
Landon Barker Reveals the Photo of Charli D’Amelio He Keeps as His Phone Screen
Watch: Charli D'Amelio & Landon Barker Flaunt Kravis-Style PDA. Landon Barker has his relationship with Charli D'Amelio on lock. On Aug. 30, the 19-year-old son of Travis Barker shared with fans the super sweet photo of his girlfriend he keeps on his iPhone's lock screen. Taking to his Instagram Stories,...
MLB・
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Stacey Dash Breaks Down in Tears After Learning DMX Died Over a Year Ago
Stacey Dash had an emotional reaction this week when she learned that DMX had died more than a year ago. The Clueless actress—who was previously open about her past drug addiction—uploaded a video of herself breaking down in tears after finding out that the rapper had passed away in April 2021 from a cocaine-induced heart attack.
Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
News 9 Anchors Mourn “Beautiful Friend” Neena Pacholke
Neena Pacholke will always be loved by her News 9 colleagues. The Wisconsin news community are sharing emotional tributes to the late news anchor, describing her as a "beautiful person" and an "incredible friend." Neena's News 9 co-anchor Brendan Mackey, was among reflecting on his friendship with his late colleague, sharing how much fun he had alongside Neena.
Country Singer Luke Bell Dead at 32 After Going Missing
Country music has lost a rising star. Luke Bell—known for his classic honky-tonk sound—has passed away at 32 after having gone missing for more than a week. Bell was found dead in Tucson, Arizona, on Aug. 30. near where he had been reported missing on Aug. 20, according to the Tucson Police Department, per the New York Post. A representative with the Pima County Medical Examiner's office confirmed to E! News that they have received Bell's body and an autopsy is pending.
News Anchor Neena Pacholk's Dad Says Their Family Is "Broken" Over Her Death
Just days after the passing of Neena Pacholk, the late news anchor's father shared an update on how their family is doing, saying that they are "absolutely devastated." "Out family is broken over the loss out Neenna," Aaron Pacholk wrote on his Facebook page on Aug. 31, along with a father/daughter photo. "God and our faith eill guide us."
How Jason Aldean, Ryan Hurd Are Weighing in Amid Maren Morris and Brittany Aldean's Feud
Watch: Maren Morris & Cassadee Pope vs. Brittany Aldean: EVERYTHING to Know. The husbands have entered the chat. Jason Aldean and Ryan Hurd are showing support for their respective wives Brittany Aldean and Maren Morris after the women shared a tense social media exchange over comments Brittany made about gender identity.
Meet the Castaways of Survivor’s Most “Extreme” Season Yet
Survivors, drop your buffs. CBS announced the cast of the hit reality competition's 43rd season Aug. 31, and we've got a sneak peek at 18 castaways who are getting ready to fight it out on the beach. Castaways include everyone from a U.S. paralympic runner to a 19-year-old pet cremator....
Actress Charlbi Dean’s Fiancé Speaks Out After Her Death
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Luke Volker is grieving after the loss of his fiancée. Just a few days after actress Charlbi Dean passed away at age 32, Luke shared a heart-wrenching video to Instagram to address her death. "I wanted to just post a...
Love Is Blind’s Iyanna McNeely Says She “Went to Sleep Crying” After Sharing Jarrette Jones Split
Watch: Love Is Blind Season 2 Stars Iyanna & Jarrette Are Divorcing. Iyanna McNeely is sharing why the reaction to her divorce brought her to tears. The former Love is Blind contestant got candid on the Aug. 29 episode of her podcast Feel in the Blank about how she felt regarding the fan response to the announcement of her breakup with husband Jarrette Jones. Iyanna kept the comments on out of curiosity for what people had to say—a decision that she regrets now.
Emma Heming Willis Says Her "Grief Can Be Paralyzing" Amid Husband Bruce's Health Battle
Watch: Bruce Willis Plays Basketball in RARE Video After Aphasia Diagnosis. Emma Heming Willis is opening up about what her last few months have looked like. Six months after her husband Bruce Willis' aphasia diagnosis was made public, Emma, 44, got raw and honest about her grief on social media. "This was the summer of self discovery," she began her Aug. 30 Instagram post which featured a video of herself doing various tasks such as gardening, working out, and painting. "Finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active."
Leonardo DiCaprio and Girlfriend Camila Morrone Break Up After 4 Years of Dating
Watch: Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone Split After 4 Years Together. The ship has sailed for Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone's relationship. The Titanic star, 47, and the model, 25, have split after more than four years of dating, sources close to the couple tell E! News. E! News has...
Shahs of Sunset's Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi Sounds Off on Vanderpump Rules Cast
Watch: Tom Schwartz Speaks Out After Katie Maloney Breakup. Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi is once again giving her take on Vanderpump Rules drama. The Shahs of Sunset star has long been critical of Lala Kent for publicly discussing her split from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, and earlier this year, GG also chastised Katie Maloney following news of her divorce from Tom Schwartz.
Jennette McCurdy Felt "Self-Righteous" When She Allegedly Turned Down "Hush Money" From Nickelodeon
Watch: Jennette McCurdy Says She Was "Exploited" on iCarly. Jennette McCurdy is standing her ground. The former child star touched on her difficult decision to turn down what she described as "hush money" from Nickelodeon following harassment she says she endured from a male boss. "I approach it from my...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Proves Maternity Fashion Can Still Be Extra Hot
Watch: Inside Chrissy Teigen's New "Emotional" Pregnancy. Chrissy Teigen's latest maternity look is red hot, hot, hot. The supermodel, who announced earlier this month that she is pregnant and expecting another child with husband John Legend, recently showcased her growing baby bump in a sexy strawberry-colored sequins mini dress by Retrofête.
