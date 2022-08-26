Read full article on original website
This North Carolina town is ranked #1 safest city in the country
A town in the Triangle has been ranked the safest city in the country, according to a new report.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Mom, Entrepreneur one of the Extraordinary People of Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Call her businesswoman, entrepreneur, blogger, podcaster or visionary, but Stephanie Lanier’s favorite title is “mom”. She’s a working mom who does more before her morning coffee than most of us do in a day. As the mother to a medically fragile...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington overdose survivors share stories on Int’l Overdose Awareness Day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Coastal Horizons Quick Response Team (QRT) hosted a free event on Wednesday evening for International Overdose Awareness Day. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, an average of nine North Carolinians die each day from drug overdose. Buffy Taylor, QRT Supervisor, says Wednesday’s event was held to remember those who lost their battle with addiction and to remind those still fighting that overdose deaths are 100% preventable.
North Carolina beach named #1 in US
HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C. (WGHP) — Beaches along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore were named the best in the US just in time for National Beach Day on Tuesday, according to a CHNS post on social media. Dr. Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach, ranks 650 public beaches every year. He uses 50 criteria to […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County terminates COVID-19 state of emergency
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Columbus County has officially terminated its the state of emergency, that was declared in 2020 during the start of the pandemic. Columbus County Health Department’s Director Kim Smith said in the past eight to nine weeks the county has had an increase in COVID-19 cases, with numbers between 150 to 400 cases a week. Smith said this past week, numbers have significantly gone down to less than 100 cases.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WWAY finds answers for CFPU customers with paperless billing issues
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A number of customers of Cape Fear Public Utility Authority are concerned about their water bill, and why they haven’t received one. Bob Nichol got a call Tuesday from the utility company’s customer service department notifying him his water would be disconnected at his address but had not received a bill in two months.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
2nd season of ‘Welcome to Flatch’ to continue filming in Burgaw through October
BURGAW, NC (WWAY) – Drivers traveling into downtown Burgaw may have experienced some slowdowns Wednesday due to a production happening over the next few months in the small Pender County town. A portion of North Walker Street at East Bridgers was shut down for production for the second season...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Housing Authority receives $2M grant to address mold problem
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington residents impacted by a mold problem may return to their homes sooner rather than later thanks to a multi-million dollar grant. Tyrone Garrett, executive director of the Wilmington Housing Authority, says the WHA received a $2-million grant for public housing restoration from the state level.
WXII 12
North Carolina beaches see a surge of tourism this year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The surge in tourism has particularly helped out some beaches in North Carolina. Though tourism was hit by the pandemic, data shows it made a big comeback in 2021. In Dare County, which makes up the southern half of the Outer Banks, visitor spending increased 30%....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Members of NC, SC law enforcement partner for ‘Hands Across the Border’ state line campaign
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Officers with the NC State Highway Patrol and South Carolina Department of Public Safety came together last weekend to keep the community safer. Members from Troop B and Troop H traveled to the South Carolina border to take part in the “Hands Across the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bald Head Island ferry service adding additional runs for Labor Day Weekend
BALD HEAD ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — If your Labor Day plans take you to Bald Head Island, you’re not alone. In preparation for what’s expected to be a busy holiday weekend, Bald Head Island ferry service has announced additional runs. There will be a second passenger ferry...
WXII 12
Student stabbed to death, another injured at high school in North Carolina
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — A student was killed Thursday and another injured at a high school in North Carolina. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Police said the stabbing occurred around 7 a.m. at Northside High School in Jacksonville. They also said...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County man finds penny on the ground, uses it to win $100,000 on scratch-off
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A Bolivia man recently proved there are lucky pennies just waiting to be picked up. After snagging a penny off the ground, John Grant of Bolivia picked up a $100,000 lottery prize, too. His good fortune happened after he stopped at the store for gas,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW coming together for annual “Wings Up for Wilmington” service day
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The fourth annual UNCW “Wings Up for Wilmington” day of service will be help next month. A flock of UNCW faculty, staff and students will volunteer at 24 organizations on various projects that range from home repairs to landscaping, painting and planting in community gardens on September 17th.
WECT
Brunswick County Commissioner Frank Williams ends term as NCACC president
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Commissioner Frank Williams has completed his term as president of the N.C. Association of County Commissioners. Williams’ term lasted a year and came to an end at the organization’s annual conference on August 11. There, he passed the gauntlet to the next president.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sheriff McVicker offers tips for a safe labor day weekend
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — While we approach Labor Day weekend, Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker asks all citizens to join him in making this Labor Day holiday period a happy and enjoyable one for all. Traditionally during the Labor Day holiday, our highways experience one of the highest...
What is North Carolina’s state vegetable? The internet wants to know
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — What is North Carolina’s state vegetable? Searches for the question ranked as the top rising searches year for people also Googling “South Carolina,” according to Google Trends data — beating questions about football schedules, the state fair and the University of South Carolina’s new mascot name (with “The General” replacing […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
More shoplifters at Wilmington Walmart: NHSO asking for help identifying suspects
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in identifying larceny suspects at the Walmart located at 5135 Carolina Beach road in Wilmington. On August 19th, 2022, the suspects in the attached photos committed larceny, according to NHSO. If you...
WCNC
This is when you can expect to see the best fall color in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall is right around the corner in the Carolinas, which means many people are already looking forward to leaf peeping. And even though Thursday, Sept. 1 is the start of meteorological fall, it's going to feel like summer across the Carolinas for a few more weeks. In fact, we're going to be pushing 90 degrees through Labor Day weekend.
Large hole in Interstate 95 overpass in Robeson County fixed, North Carolina Department of Transportation says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A large hole that appeared in July in the middle of an Interstate 95 overpass in Robeson County has been repaired, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The gaping three-foot by three-foot hole formed on July 18. “Since we last spoke in mid-July, [crews] have completed work on […]
