Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington overdose survivors share stories on Int'l Overdose Awareness Day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Coastal Horizons Quick Response Team (QRT) hosted a free event on Wednesday evening for International Overdose Awareness Day. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, an average of nine North Carolinians die each day from drug overdose. Buffy Taylor, QRT Supervisor, says Wednesday’s event was held to remember those who lost their battle with addiction and to remind those still fighting that overdose deaths are 100% preventable.
WILMINGTON, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

North Carolina beach named #1 in US

HATTERAS ISLAND, N.C. (WGHP) — Beaches along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore were named the best in the US just in time for National Beach Day on Tuesday, according to a CHNS post on social media. Dr. Stephen Leatherman, also known as Dr. Beach, ranks 650 public beaches every year. He uses 50 criteria to […]
Wilmington, NC
North Carolina State
Wilmington, NC
Wilmington, NC
Columbus, NC
Wilmington, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County terminates COVID-19 state of emergency

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —Columbus County has officially terminated its the state of emergency, that was declared in 2020 during the start of the pandemic. Columbus County Health Department’s Director Kim Smith said in the past eight to nine weeks the county has had an increase in COVID-19 cases, with numbers between 150 to 400 cases a week. Smith said this past week, numbers have significantly gone down to less than 100 cases.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WWAY finds answers for CFPU customers with paperless billing issues

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A number of customers of Cape Fear Public Utility Authority are concerned about their water bill, and why they haven’t received one. Bob Nichol got a call Tuesday from the utility company’s customer service department notifying him his water would be disconnected at his address but had not received a bill in two months.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Housing Authority receives $2M grant to address mold problem

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington residents impacted by a mold problem may return to their homes sooner rather than later thanks to a multi-million dollar grant. Tyrone Garrett, executive director of the Wilmington Housing Authority, says the WHA received a $2-million grant for public housing restoration from the state level.
WILMINGTON, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina beaches see a surge of tourism this year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The surge in tourism has particularly helped out some beaches in North Carolina. Though tourism was hit by the pandemic, data shows it made a big comeback in 2021. In Dare County, which makes up the southern half of the Outer Banks, visitor spending increased 30%....
DARE COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW coming together for annual "Wings Up for Wilmington" service day

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The fourth annual UNCW “Wings Up for Wilmington” day of service will be help next month. A flock of UNCW faculty, staff and students will volunteer at 24 organizations on various projects that range from home repairs to landscaping, painting and planting in community gardens on September 17th.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sheriff McVicker offers tips for a safe labor day weekend

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — While we approach Labor Day weekend, Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker asks all citizens to join him in making this Labor Day holiday period a happy and enjoyable one for all. Traditionally during the Labor Day holiday, our highways experience one of the highest...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

What is North Carolina's state vegetable? The internet wants to know

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — What is North Carolina’s state vegetable? Searches for the question ranked as the top rising searches year for people also Googling “South Carolina,” according to Google Trends data — beating questions about football schedules, the state fair and the University of South Carolina’s new mascot name (with “The General” replacing […]
LIFESTYLE
WCNC

This is when you can expect to see the best fall color in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall is right around the corner in the Carolinas, which means many people are already looking forward to leaf peeping. And even though Thursday, Sept. 1 is the start of meteorological fall, it's going to feel like summer across the Carolinas for a few more weeks. In fact, we're going to be pushing 90 degrees through Labor Day weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
WBTW News13

Large hole in Interstate 95 overpass in Robeson County fixed, North Carolina Department of Transportation says

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A large hole that appeared in July in the middle of an Interstate 95 overpass in Robeson County has been repaired, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The gaping three-foot by three-foot hole formed on July 18.  “Since we last spoke in mid-July, [crews] have completed work on […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC

