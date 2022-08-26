Read full article on original website
Armie Hammer's Aunt 'Wasn't Shocked' by Abuse Allegations Based on Her 'Experiences' with Her Family
Armie Hammer's aunt, Casey Hammer, is speaking out about the abuse allegations that the actor has denied, saying they're not surprising to her given her family's history. In an interview with the The Daily Beast published Wednesday ahead of Friday's premiere of the House of Hammer docuseries' on discovery+, Casey said she "wasn't shocked when the allegations came forward."
Olivia Wilde Says Bradley Cooper Was a 'Great Supporter' to Her While Making 'Don't Worry Darling'
Olivia Wilde says Bradley Cooper offered helpful support while she directed and starred in Don't Worry Darling. While talking with Maggie Gyllenhaal for Interview Magazine, Wilde, 38, opened up about the making of the upcoming thriller, including why she decided to appear in the movie, and her relationship with the movie's main stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started
Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
Here’s A First Look At Sanaa Lathan’s ‘On The Come Up’ Movie
During the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (Aug. 28), Paramount+ unveiled the official trailer for the Sanaa Lathan-directed original film, On The Come Up. Based on the New York Times #1 best-selling novel The Hate U Give, the film will serve as the feature directorial debut of the Emmy-nominated actress. On The Come Up will premiere exclusively on the streaming service Friday (Sept. 23). “On The Come Up is the story of Bri (Jamila C. Gray), a gifted 16-year-old rapper, who attempts to take the battle rap scene by storm,” reads the press release. In order to lift up her family and continue...
'Prey' Actress Amber Midthunder Responds to 'Haters' Who Labeled Her 'Predator' Movie 'Super Woke'
Amber Midthunder has a word for all the Prey "haters." The 25-year-old is the star of the new Predator offshoot, which, after it debuted on the streaming service Aug. 5, became Hulu's No. 1 most-watched premiere ever, across film and television. Set some 300 years in the past, Prey lands...
Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth’s Relationship Ups and Downs Through the Years
A rocky journey. Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth have gone through their fair share together. The Even Stevens alum — who previously was linked to Karolyn Pho, Megan Fox and Isabel Lucas — began dating Goth in December 2012 after they met on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol II. In the 2013 film, LaBeouf played Jerôme while Goth played […]
Kate Moss' Daughter Lila Stars in Calvin Klein Jeans Campaign 30 Years After Her Mom's Iconic Ads
Lila Moss is slipping into her Calvins era. Kate Moss' 19-year-old daughter stars in Calvin Klein's Fall 2022 campaign, 30 years after Kate first modeled for the brand in 1992, making her a household name. The campaign, which launched Wednesday, celebrates the brand's latest underwear and loungewear pieces. Photographed and...
Selena Gomez Gets Schooled by Gordon Ramsay (and Yes, There's Cursing) During a Lesson on 'Selena + Chef'
Gordon Ramsay may not have called Selena Gomez an "idiot sandwich," but he's still one harsh critic on the upcoming episode of Selena + Chef. This week, the Only Murders in the Building star invites the Kitchen Nightmares host as a guest chef on her HBO Max show Selena + Chef. The episode airs on Thursday, and PEOPLE has an exclusive clip of the pair's fiery interactions in the kitchen.
Jennifer Lopez Reveals New Photos from Georgia Wedding with Ben Affleck: 'This Is Heaven'
Jennifer Lopez is letting fans in on the romantic details of her and husband Ben Affleck's weekend wedding festivities. The couple celebrated their nuptials Saturday, Aug. 20, alongside friends and family on the grounds of Affleck's 87-acre compound outside Savannah, Georgia. In her On the JLo newsletter Thursday, Lopez —...
Sigourney Weaver Says Playing a Teenager in 'Avatar 2' Was 'the Biggest Stretch' of Her Career
Sigourney Weaver doesn't think she would have been cast as a teenager in Avatar: The Way of Water if she and James Cameron were not already friends. Weaver, 72, called her upcoming role as Kiri, the Na'vi adopted daughter of Avatar protagonists Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), "goofy" in a recent discussion with Elizabeth Banks for Interview Magazine.
Megan Thee Stallion's 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Cameo Sets Social Media Ablaze
Warning: This post contains spoilers for season 1, episode 3 of She-Hulk. The not-so-secret Megan Thee Stallion cameo on this week's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law sent social media into a tizzy — and that was even before the last-minute twerking!. News had already leaked that the Grammy-winning rapper would...
Newlyweds Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Step Out for a Date Night at Aaron Paul's Birthday Party
Wednesday was date night for Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons!. The newlyweds stepped out to celebrate fellow actor Aaron Paul's birthday at The Fleur Room in West Hollywood, California, sporting casual-chic attire. Plemons, 34, wore a green ringer T-shirt and blue jeans with black sneakers, while Dunst, 40, paired a...
Dominic Monaghan Says He 'Only Got My Heart Broken Once' as He Opens Up About Evangeline Lilly Split
Dominic Monaghan is getting real about his breakup with Evangeline Lilly. The 45-year-old Moonhaven actor appeared on Wednesday's episode of Anna Faris' podcast Unqualified. While there, he opened up about his breakup with his Lost costar, whom he dated in the mid-2000s. "I think I've only really got my heart...
Kate Moss Recalls Johnny Depp Presenting Her a Diamond Necklace from the 'Crack of His Ass'
Kate Moss has fond memories of the first diamonds she ever owned. Their origin, however, comes with an interesting backstory. Or more like, backside. When Moss, 48, showed up for the 1995 CFDA Fashion Awards, she did so in a John Galliano dress and Manolo Blahnik heels, pairing the look with a diamond necklace given to her by then-boyfriend Johnny Depp.
'Red Table Talk' Announces Return Date Featuring New Episode with 'iCarly' Alum Jennette McCurdy
Red Table Talk is bringing the conversation back. PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the Facebook Watch series starring Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris will return Sept. 7 with a new episode featuring guest Jennette McCurdy. The iCarly alum, now 30, has a new memoir out titled...
