Armie Hammer's Aunt 'Wasn't Shocked' by Abuse Allegations Based on Her 'Experiences' with Her Family

Armie Hammer's aunt, Casey Hammer, is speaking out about the abuse allegations that the actor has denied, saying they're not surprising to her given her family's history. In an interview with the The Daily Beast published Wednesday ahead of Friday's premiere of the House of Hammer docuseries' on discovery+, Casey said she "wasn't shocked when the allegations came forward."
Olivia Wilde Says Bradley Cooper Was a 'Great Supporter' to Her While Making 'Don't Worry Darling'

Olivia Wilde says Bradley Cooper offered helpful support while she directed and starred in Don't Worry Darling. While talking with Maggie Gyllenhaal for Interview Magazine, Wilde, 38, opened up about the making of the upcoming thriller, including why she decided to appear in the movie, and her relationship with the movie's main stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Shots Fired! Every Time Kanye West Dissed Pete Davidson After Kim Kardashian Romance Started

Continuing the feud. As Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson heated up, her estranged husband, Kanye West, attacked his ex’s relationship on social media and in song. The Yeezy designer made headlines in February 2022, claiming his Donda 2 partnership with Kid Cudi had been terminated over the Ohio native’s friendship with the Saturday Night Live star. “Just […]
Vibe

Here’s A First Look At Sanaa Lathan’s ‘On The Come Up’ Movie

During the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (Aug. 28), Paramount+ unveiled the official trailer for the Sanaa Lathan-directed original film, On The Come Up. Based on the New York Times #1 best-selling novel The Hate U Give, the film will serve as the feature directorial debut of the Emmy-nominated actress. On The Come Up will premiere exclusively on the streaming service Friday (Sept. 23). “On The Come Up is the story of Bri (Jamila C. Gray), a gifted 16-year-old rapper, who attempts to take the battle rap scene by storm,” reads the press release. In order to lift up her family and continue...
Selena Gomez Gets Schooled by Gordon Ramsay (and Yes, There's Cursing) During a Lesson on 'Selena + Chef'

Gordon Ramsay may not have called Selena Gomez an "idiot sandwich," but he's still one harsh critic on the upcoming episode of Selena + Chef. This week, the Only Murders in the Building star invites the Kitchen Nightmares host as a guest chef on her HBO Max show Selena + Chef. The episode airs on Thursday, and PEOPLE has an exclusive clip of the pair's fiery interactions in the kitchen.
Sigourney Weaver Says Playing a Teenager in 'Avatar 2' Was 'the Biggest Stretch' of Her Career

Sigourney Weaver doesn't think she would have been cast as a teenager in Avatar: The Way of Water if she and James Cameron were not already friends. Weaver, 72, called her upcoming role as Kiri, the Na'vi adopted daughter of Avatar protagonists Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), "goofy" in a recent discussion with Elizabeth Banks for Interview Magazine.
