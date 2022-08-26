ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia man jokes to wife about winning the lottery, scores big jackpot

By Ben Hooper
 6 days ago

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who promised to call his wife if he won the lottery said he had to do some convincing when the time came to tell her about his $227,037 jackpot.

Charles Smith of Newport News, Va., said he joked to his wife that he was going to win the lottery just days before he scored a Cash 5 with EZ Match jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Charles Smith of Newport News told Virginia Lottery officials his wife recently went on a trip out of state and he told her: "I'll call you when I win the lottery."

Smith said his joke made it difficult to convince her that he was serious when he called her a few days later to tell her about the $227,037 he won from the July 17 Cash 5 with EZ Match drawing.

"Of course, she thought I was joking," he said.

Smith said he used family birthdays to choose his numbers, 4-6-8-12-15, while buying his ticket from the Virginia Lottery's website.

The winner said he is planning to use some of his windfall to pay bills.

"My wife still thinks I'm joking," Smith said.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

