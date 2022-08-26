Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
Inmate dies at Purgatory Correctional Facility
The Purgatory Correctional Facility released a statement after an inmate was found unresponsive and died. On Thursday at approximately 5:30 p.m. Correctional Deputies responded to an inmate who was “unresponsive in her cell.”. The inmate was identified as 39-year-old Paige Godwin. Deputies and medical staff performed life saving measures...
kslnewsradio.com
Scorpions thrive after southern Utah’s recent rainstorms
SAINT GEORGE, Utah — Residents in Saint George are seeing more scorpions during monsoon season. The arthropods appear to be popping up more and more down South. Southern Utah University Biology Professor Bill Heyborne tells St. George News scorpions tend to burrow underground to hide from the daytime sun, but, during monsoon season, they tend to show up more because they like the cool/humid nighttime to hunt for food.
ksl.com
Here's why many Washington County residents should expect a 'substantial' property tax hike
ST. GEORGE — One after another, St. George residents stood before the City Council on Aug. 18 in opposition to a proposed property tax increase for public safety funding. While city officials maintained there had been no increase in property taxes by the city in 35 years, some residents said that wasn't true due to the substantial increase they saw hitting their property taxes this year.
kjzz.com
Family of missing Zion hiker shares video they believe shows her being swept down river
SPRINGDALE, Utah (KUTV) — The older brother of the Arizona woman reported missing in Zion National Park believes a heartbreaking video captured by a hiker shows his missing sister being swept down the river. Saturday afternoon, park officials publicly identified the woman as Jetal Agnihotri, 29, of Tuscan, Arizona.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksl.com
It's finally time to buy a vacation rental in St. George
This story is sponsored by Ember. You probably love to vacation but are tired of paying expensive nightly rental prices every time you take the family to your favorite destination. No doubt you've thought to yourself, "Wouldn't it be great if we just owned our own vacation home?" But who has the time or money to own an entire second home all to themselves?
Two Utah fugitives arrested at Nevada hotel
MESQUITE, Nev. (ABC4) – Two female fugitives from Salt Lake County were arrested Thursday after police received a tip stating that the women were possibly staying in Mesquite, Nevada. Erika Rochelle Vigil, 31, of Magna was arrested along with 28-year-old Sherri Lee Vigil of Salt Lake City. Detectives followed up on the tip they initially […]
Comments / 1