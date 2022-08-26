ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Escambia officials: UWF student struck by lightning on the first day of school

By Benjamin Johnson, Pensacola News Journal
 6 days ago
A student at the University of West Florida was struck by lightning Monday, Escambia County officials confirmed.

EMS responded to a call about the incident at 1:30 p.m. Monday — the first day classes resumed from summer break.

"A student was struck by lightning and we transported the student to a local hospital," said Davis Wood, Escambia County Public Information and Education Officer for Public Safety. "They were conscious when we transported (the student)."

Wood could not release the student's name nor disclose which hospital the student was transported to.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 40 million lightning strikes hit the ground in the United States each year, but the odds of being struck by lightning in a given year are less than one in a million. Almost 90% of all lightning strike victims survive.

From 2006 through 2021, there were 444 lightning strike deaths in the United States, according to the CDC.

Florida is considered the “lightning capital” of the country, with more than 2,000 lightning injuries over the past 50 years.

Benjamin Johnson can be reached at bjohnson@pnj.com or 850-435-8578

