ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo's popular East Coast Pizza closes, may reopen with new ownership

By Tracy Harmon, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cSJB6_0hWvksFn00

East Coast Pizza has closed after 40 years of bringing New York-style pizza, lasagna and sweet cannolis to Pueblo.

The popular pizzeria owned by Dominic Mannino featured his Sicilian family's recipes and was managed by his daughter Kristi Mannino for the past 10 years at 1638 W. U.S. Highway 50.

A couple of days after Kristi received news she needed foot surgery and would need to be out of work for six to eight months to heal, a buyer made an offer on the business and the building. The restaurant closed last month.

“We had an opportunity to sell it, so we sold it," Dominic Mannino said. "The people coming in still have not decided what they are going to do, whether they are going with East Coast Pizza or will be doing another restaurant. So we are not sure yet."

In the meantime, the building is being remodeled and the business should reopen by November, Mannino said. If the owners opt to keep East Coast Pizza going, he has pledged to work with them to “teach them the same recipes once they open up again.”

“It will be something really nice again and I will still be supporting them,” he said.

Mannino said on top of his daughter's health issues, the family had not been able to find enough help to run the restaurant, even going so far as to use a robot named “Bella” to help serve food and clear dirty dishes. Inflation dealt another blow to the business.

“The food prices went up and I didn’t feel comfortable passing on those charges to my customers,” Mannino said. “I am also running another location of Discount Motors on Highway 50,” bringing the family’s ownership of used car lots to two, so he wasn’t able to help much with the restaurant.

More pizza news:National Pizza Day is Feb. 9 - here's how to celebrate at some of Pueblo's pizzerias

“It was too much work, but I still enjoy serving Pueblo,” he said.

“Opportunity knocked on the door, so we had to jump on it. It’s been a heartbreaking thing but financially, it helped.”

Mannino said he especially feels bad for the restaurant’s customers.

“Our patrons were supporting us and everyone misses their food, but I’m getting too old,” he said with a sigh.

What the future holds for the Manninos is unclear.

“When (Kristi) does get better, she might come to work here (Discount Motors) or we might open up somewhere else or do something,” he said.

More on East Coast Pizza:'Bella' the robot helps Pueblo pizzeria dish up Sicilian flavors and gluten-free treats

Chieftain reporter Tracy Harmon covers business news. She can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or via Twitter at twitter.com/tracywumps.

Comments / 9

Related
KXRM

Bunzy’s and Booze! Your next favorite local eatery

COLORADO SPRINGS- Crafty sandwich pockets, pizza and drinks packed with flavor, a new hot spot in town  is sure to have your mouth watering. Bunzy’s and Booze is a local restaurant in Colorado Springs known for their stone pizzas, stuffed sandwiches, also known as a ‘Bunzy,’ along with great cocktails. Owner, Nicole Martinez said the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pueblo, CO
Lifestyle
City
Pueblo, CO
State
New York State
Pueblo, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Axios Denver

6 treats to try (or run far away from) at the Colorado State Fair

I'm feeling very full. What happened: I went to my first Colorado State Fair in Pueblo and attempted to nosh on as much gluttonously greasy and downright delicious food as I could find. Oof. To make sure my stomachache doesn't go in vain, I'm sharing six snacks I snapped up, spanning the good, the bad and the ugly. 💯 Instant classic: 1/2 Passkey special ($5.50) She may not be the prettiest, but it's what's on the inside that counts. Photo: Alayna Alvarez/Axios This Italian ground sausage sandwich from Passkey On The Go, a family-owned food truck and state fair...
PUEBLO, CO
cpr.org

Despite mountain monsoon soaking this summer, officials say it was the usual rainfall in Pueblo and Colorado Springs

Southeastern Colorado’s monsoon season has been active this year, but not out of the ordinary in many places. Stephen Hodanish, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Pueblo, said cities like Colorado Springs and Pueblo along the southern I-25 corridor have received slightly below the average amount of precipitation so far this year. Past years have been so dry, he said, that it feels like it’s been particularly rainy this summer.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#New York Style Pizza#Food Prices#Food Drink#Sicilian
KKTV

Firefighters rescue dog north of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is doing just fine after a rescue operation executed by the Black Forest Fire Department on Tuesday. The department shared details on the call through social media explaining a pup named Jaxon was stuck in a culvert. According to the department, Jaxon was unable to move. After about 45 minutes from arriving at the scene, the firefighters were able to free Jaxon without injury!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
pethelpful.com

Video of Dog Getting Served at a Bar Is Absolutely Priceless

It seems like anywhere you go with your dogs these days there is always a treat waiting for them. Stores and restaurants are stocking up on doggie treats because they get so many visitors. Plus, who wouldn't want to make a new dog friend? All it takes is a little sweet treat. And believe it or not, bars are even serving dogs these days.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Shooting near Memorial Park skate park, one injured

COLORADO SPRINGS — One person is injured following a shooting near the skate park at Memorial Park on Tuesday. The Sand Creek division of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the call came in at 8:32 p.m. of shots fired near the skate park on Pikes Peak Avenue. Police said possibly five suspects drove […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KXRM

Road work begins on Highway 50 in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Starting Monday, drivers can expect lane closures on Highway 50 at the intersection of McCulloch Boulevard that will last through the month of September. Single lane closures began on Monday, August 29, and will impact the turn lanes on and off of Highway 50. The closures will remain in place 24 hours […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Police searching for two at-risk children

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for two at-risk children after they ran away from home. CSPD said that 12-year-old Dariyon Redden and 16-year-old Devon Redden ran away from home at around noon on Sunday. They are known to frequent the area near Tinseltown, Chuck E Cheese, and the Doubletree Hotel […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man has died after his motorcycle was hit by a vehicle in southern Colorado Springs on Monday. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), it happened around 8:30 p.m. on August 29 in the 2700 block of South Circle Drive, which is near Janitell Road and just east of I-25. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Have you seen this work truck stolen from Pueblo?

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance looking for a work truck that was reported stolen on Wednesday. The truck is a 1996 GMC with “Coty’s Truck Service” written on the door. If you see the truck or know anything about the crime, call PCSO at (719) […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Deadly crash under investigation in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver was killed Wednesday night when they lost control of their car and ran off the roadway in southeast Colorado Springs. Police said the car was heading southbound on South Academy when it rolled over a guardrail. The driver was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. They were the only person in the car at the time of the wreck. According to officers, no other vehicles were involved.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
kiowacountyindependent.com

Birth Announcement: Eliza Shamus Walsh

Mike and Leisha Walsh are thrilled to announce the birth of their daughter ELIZA SHAMUS WALSH born on August 22, 2022 at Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo, Colorado. The beautiful baby girl was delivered by Dr. Kruti Patel at 3:52 PM weighing in at 6 lbs. 15 oz. and was 19.5 inches in length. Maternal grandparents are Kip and Dawna Peck of Eads, Colorado. Paternal grandmother is Lisa Walsh of Eads, Colorado. Baby Eliza was welcomed home by three siblings including Trinity Walsh, Alexys Walsh and Jaidyn Walsh.
PUEBLO, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
712K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy