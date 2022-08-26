ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Ethan Garbers on Backing Up DTR, Guiding Young UCLA QBs

By Sam Connon
Garbers is in his second year with the Bruins after transferring in from Washington, earning several appearances in 2021.

UCLA football quarterback Ethan Garbers spoke to reporters following Friday morning’s practice session. Garbers talked about backing up Dorian Thomspon-Robinson, how he manages going into the season as the No. 2 quarterback, what he thinks of Justyn Martin so far and when he expects to see the field this fall.

Community Policy