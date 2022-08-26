Germantown outlines process for hiring new judge

With Germantown Judge Raymond Clift’s retirement effective next week, the suburb will begin its search for a new judge.

Clift ran unopposed for his seat in August but, after the qualifying deadline, announced he would take a leave of absence. Two weeks after his reelection, he announced his retirement.

Germantown residents interested must be 30 years old and lived in Tennessee for five years and in the suburban limits for at least one year. They must also be licensed to practice law in the state.

Applications should be submitted to City Hall by noon on Sept. 12. Applications may also be mailed to Germantown Human Resources, P. O. Box 38809, Germantown, TN 38183.

The city hopes to review applications through Sept. 20, and hold interviews Oct. 6. The city tentatively plans to vote on an appointment during its Oct. 24 meeting.