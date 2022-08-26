Read full article on original website
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Producer Speaks Out About Potential Tom Cruise Oscar
Although the Oscars is nearly six months away, Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer speaks out about the possibility of Tom Cruise earning one of the iconic awards for his performance in the action-packed film. While promoting Top Gun: Maverick’s video-on-demand release, Jerry Bruckheimer spoke about Tom Cruise’s odds for...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Miles Teller’s Next Role Revealed
Top Gun: Maverick is still the talk of the town with its unprecedented success still generating big dollars. The film would not be the success it is if it wasn’t for the performances of its talented cast. It’s, of course, led by megastar Tom Cruise, but Top Gun: Maverick also features an exceptional supporting cast. Another name whose stock has grown since the film’s release is Miles Teller who played Lieutenant Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw.
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
‘American Idol’ Alum Gabby Barrett Performs Last Show Before Welcoming Second Baby
American Idol alum Gabby Barrett just wrapped up her last show on Jason Aldean‘s “Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour.” She posted to Instagram to commemorate the occasion. She now prepares to welcome her second child into the world. Barrett, 22, thanked her crew for their work...
Brittany Aldean Speaks Out About Online ‘Outrage’ Over ‘Tomboy Phase’ Comments
Brittany Aldean received a lot of backlash this weekend for comments that she made on her Instagram about gender identity. Brittany is country singer Jason Aldean’s wife, and the backlash began with Cassadee Pope. Maren Morris responded to Pope and it set off a firestorm on social media. It...
Lea Michele Addressed Allegations Of Her On-Set "Glee" Behavior And The Theory That She Can't Read
“I have an edge to me. I work really hard. I leave no room for mistakes."
Kristin Chenoweth Weighs in With One-Word Response to Brittany Aldean-Maren Morris Feud
The aftermath of Brittany Aldean’s Instagram post in which she thanked her parents for “not changing” her gender when she was in her “tomboy phase” continues to rage on days after the original post. Now even more famous names are speaking out, weighing in on the subject. Among these famous faces is singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth who responded to the drama with a very short but powerful message.
Jason Aldean Posts Hilariously Adorable Video of His Daughter: ‘Lord Help Me’
As any parent knows, kids grow up way too fast. Even country music superstars like Jason Aldean can’t escape this fact, it seems!. Navy Rome, the young daughter of Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Kerr is ready to go, it seems. Well, based on an Insta clip her country music star father shared to his account this weekend. And, from the sounds of things, the decked-out three-year-old is ready for a pretty cool dance!
Tom Selleck’s Mustache Mask on Set of ‘Blue Bloods’ Is Absolutely Perfect
Although active in Hollywood since 1965, actor Tom Selleck gained stardom when he landed the role of private investigator Thomas Magnum in the hit show Magnum P.I. Not only did the role make him a household name, but he went on to star on the silver screen with films like Three Men and a Baby and Three Men and a Little Lady. As for his stint on Magnum P.I., the actor received five Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor, eventually winning in 1985. With over 50 years in Hollywood, fans of Selleck can watch him portray the police commissioner for New York City in Blue Bloods. Playing Frank Reagan, Selleck filled the role for the last 12 years. And while the actor is 77 years old, it seems he still takes a moment to enjoy the little things in life.
‘Elvis’ Star Shonka Dukureh’s Cause of Death Revealed
Last month, as moviegoers flooded theaters to watch Baz Luhrmann’s take on the iconic singer Elvis Presley, blues singer Shonka Dukureh suddenly passed away at her apartment in Nashville. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the actress shared her residence with her two children, who found their mother and called the authorities. At the time, the police ruled out foul play. Portraying Big Mama Thornton in Elvis, fellow cast members showered the family with their love and support through the difficult time. Recently, US Weekly acquired a coroner’s report noting that the star died from “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.”
‘Duck Dynasty’s Sadie Robertson Huff Gets Emotional Speaking Out About Her Daughter
Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson Huff is embracing the unexpected as she navigates through life as a mom to her “favorite girl.”. The reality TV star is currently on vacation in the Hawaiian islands with her husband, Christian, and their daughter, Honey. And while the parents are admittedly having a wonderful time, they’re learning that having a 14-month-old in tow can throw a hitch in their plans.
Matthew McConaughey’s Latest Advice Reminds Us Not To Sweat the Little Things
Matthew McConaughey is giving fans another bout of sage advice—don’t focus on the what-ifs. They’re a waste of time. The Mud actor has become Hollywood’s unofficial wise man over the years. He’s famous for blasting introspective musings and meaningful social media posts. And people tend to pay attention because he makes solid points.
REVIEW: Shania Twain’s Las Vegas Residency Packs in Both the Flashy and Intimate
Shania Twain returned to Las Vegas over the weekend for her “Let’s Go!” residency at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. The performances on Friday and Saturday were among the final dates that she has scheduled for the run. The return comes when Shania Twain is at a career peak only topped by where she was in 1999. She’s won over an entirely new audience since she left the spotlight. Fans traveled from far and wide to hear the hits. As she has since the residency began, Shania Twain delivered.
On This Day: The Chicks Release Iconic Album ‘Fly’ in 1999
Let’s talk The Chicks. Better yet, let’s talk The Chicks in 1999. 23 years ago, Fly burst onto the country music scene, forever altering its landscape for female country groups. The hill I’m willing to die on is that there would be no Pistol Annies, no Highwomen, no Chapel Hart successes without the trail The Chicks first blazed in country music in the 90s and early 2000s.
‘The View’: Star Jones Reveals Whether She’d Return to the Show Full-Time
Nearly 15 years after she made her official departure from The View, former co-host Star Jones discusses whether or not she would consider returning to the show full-time. While speaking to PEOPLE, Jones shut down any possibility of her making a return to The View full-time. “Oh, no. I mean, I’ve done it,” the new Divorce Court judge declared. “I’ve come back many times to guest with them. I love the ladies. But they’re doing their show and one does not go back. One moves forward.”
‘Full House’ Star John Stamos Tries ‘Not To Cry’ as Son Starts School
John Stamos and his wife Caitlin McHugh are facing a monumental moment in life this week. Their son 4-year-old son Billy is going off to start school. The Full House star marked the emotional occasion by snapping an adorable picture of himself and his little twin before sending him off to school. Stamos shared the picture with his followers on Instagram.
Marie Osmond Posts Extremely Rare Photo With Her Husband for His Birthday
On Monday (August 29th), famed singer and TV personality Marie Osmond took to her Instagram to share a rare snapshot of her and her husband Stephen Craig while celebrating Craig’s birthday. “This week I surprised my husband with a couple of days at a mountain resort for his birthday!”...
Jon Pardi Opens Up About His Fifth Chart-Topper ‘Last Night Lonely’
Jon Pardi introduced himself to the country music world in 2014 with his debut album Write You a Song. Since then, Pardi has dropped two more albums and landed more than a dozen singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart as well as the Country Airplay chart. Recently, the California native notched his fifth chart-topper with his single “Last Night Lonely.”
Blake Shelton Reveals Behind-the-Scenes ‘Secrets’ From His ‘No Body’ Video
The Voice star and country music superstar Blake Shelton is rocking the mullet in his newest release. Taking us back to the good ole days of 90s country with his latest hit, No Body. However, it seems he’s taken the title of his newest hit single quite literally recently. As he gives us a sneak peek on his Instagram while he prepares to be filmed with (literally) “no body.”
