Letcher County, KY

Letcher County residents needing more help 4 weeks after floods

By Tyler Melito
 6 days ago

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Thursday marked four weeks since historic flooding ripped through much of eastern Kentucky.

As folks in Letcher County take it upon themselves to help their neighbors with flood relief efforts, they are still in need of assistance with about 2,500 having lost their homes.

With so many displaced, they are being forced to find alternative housing.

“Most of them is living in tents or whoever family member that’ll take them in,” said Sheldon Yonts. “They have tried efforts to try and get relocated and stuff and they have not had no success at it at all. It is going on over a month now and they are still living with me. I took in six people, and I already had three.”

The help the people in the county have gotten from groups like FEMA has been appreciated, but they need more.

“But it is not enough money, we need help from elsewhere to replace those homes,” Jerry Sergent said. “A lot of them are low income families and there is no way they can borrow money to put back what they lost.”

Some, like Mike Hall, need help just to get in and out of their home.

“Now it’s the bridges,” Hall said. “I got a bridge at my house there. It is a big concrete bridge and there are three homes up there and there is now way to get to them. Somebody gets sick, we are going to have to carry them out.”

Donated cleaning supplies have been helpful, but there are some specific items that’ll go a long way, particularly as they thing ahead to winter.

“Now we are to the point that they are going to need building supplies and we are just not set up to handle that so probably things like gift cards to Lowes or home improvement stores,” Sherry Sexton said.

And although it may be easier to pick up the pieces and leave Letcher County rather than rebuild, people like Lisa Isaacs said that is not something they want to do.

“They want to stay, this is their home and you know, country people are kind of attached to their land and their heritage and that’s where they want to be, and we don’t want them to leave,” Isaacs said.

So Isaacs is asking local officials for one thing, above all else.

“Give these people hope,” said Isaacs. “We feel like we have been ignored in outer areas of the county and they need to acknowledge that we are here, and we are working to keep our people here.”

Comments / 2

Sandy
6d ago

All those billions and billions Ukraine got from American tax money. One of the most corrupt countries in the WORLD. From our politicians Democrats and Republicans alike. Sure could have helped all these poor people in these mountains that's lost everything. Things like this should make every American's blood boil. It is way past time America is put first. And it's people are taken care of. Not just a select few with the right views and skin color.

Reply
2
