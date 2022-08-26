Read full article on original website
Related
KUOW
What does the new climate bill mean for Washington state?
Climate scientists say it’s now or never for governments to reassess their energy policies, before it’s too late to make a difference. The U.S. is looking at doing just that. Earlier this month, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes almost $370 billion in climate provisions that could change how we get our energy.
Tri-City Herald
Four things you should know before picking wild blackberries in Washington state
Wild blackberries are common across Washington state, but before you head down the road to start foraging, there are a few things you should be wary of before snacking on wild berries. While blackberries are considered a noxious weed alongside many others in Washington and are highly invasive, many Washingtonians...
KUOW
No charges in Washington ballot drop box surveillance investigation
An investigation by the King County Sheriff’s Office into a ballot drop box surveillance effort organized by conservative activists has wrapped up without criminal charges. However, the case technically remains open and the findings of the voter intimidation inquiry have been shared with the FBI, according to the sheriff's office.
pnwag.net
Washington AG Files Suit Against Sunnyside Farm
Earlier this month, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside-based Ostrom Mushroom Farm, claiming discrimination against female workers. Ferguson claimed that Ostrom fired 79% of their female pickers, replacing them with H2-A male pickers. The AG’s office also accused Ostrom of paying those H2-A workers higher wages, up to $3 more an hour compared to local workers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ifiberone.com
Leavenworth is second-most desired Airbnb destination in WA
After a thorough review of Google Trends, Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (PES) concluded in its report in July that the city of Leavenworth is among the hottest spots in Washington to host an Airbnb. In fact, Leavenworth ranks #2 in Washington as the most desired Airbnb location as of 2022, according to the report. PES says Leavenworth is among the Airbnb destinations with the most desired amenities in Washington state, which include a hot tub, sauna, and luxury bathroom.
Phys.org
Wildlife crossings potentially save millions of dollars annually in Washington state
Crossings over highways intended to preserve biological diversity also appear to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions in Washington state, saving roughly $235,000 to $443,000 every year per structure. A Washington State University economic analysis found there were 1 to 3 fewer collisions involving wildlife per mile, each year in a 10-mile radius...
q13fox.com
Plane gives the middle finger to Washington state, flight map shows
SEATTLE - A pilot took to the skies on Monday and flipped the bird to Washington state, a flight tracking map shows. According to FlightAware, the Piper Navajo aircraft took off at 9:15 a.m. and landed at 4:09 p.m., a 7-hour flight. The motives behind the particular direction the middle...
Don’t Throw This In The Trash, It’s Illegal In Washington State
Did you know that there is a recycling program for unused electronics in Washington State?. "Proper disposal of HHW is an important aspect of protecting human health and the environment. Due to the potential dangers of improper disposal, it is illegal in the State of Washington to place hazardous waste in the garbage, a landfill, or private or public property" according to the Benton County website about hazardous waste.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yakima’s Senator King Doesn’t Support Governor State Gas Ban
Senator Curtis King of Yakima says he doesn't support Governor Jay Inslee's plan to ban the sale of all gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The Central Washington Republican on the Republican on the Senate Transportation Committee has issued a statement saying the plan will hurt "Washingtonians, especially those who can least afford it. Electric vehicles are more expensive - and that will not change by 2035."
natureworldnews.com
Tri-Cities, Washington will Face 100 to 104 Degrees Temperature Highs Until Friday, Labor Day Family Activities Challenged
Labor Day family activities will be difficult due to the high temperatures, 100 to 104 degrees, that are predicted for some areas of Washington, including the Tri-cities, from Tuesday through Friday. Triple-Digit Temps. As more triple-digit high temperatures are anticipated, a heat advisory is given for the Tri-Cities. A heat...
Tri-Cities opioid overdose deaths skyrocket. You can carry this medicine to save a life
Overdose deaths are up 300% in food service workers and up 100% in construction workers and laborers.
2 of Washington State’s Most Dangerous Towns Are Next to the Tri-Cities
Surprise! Two Of Washington's Most Dangerous Towns Are Minutes From Tri-Cities. I grew up in the small town of Clarkston Washington and thought I'd grown up in a safe town but imagine my surprise when I discovered that Clarkston wasn't exactly the safest town in Washington State. Murder Is Rampant...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KUOW
Gas prices continue to drop across Washington state
Gas prices are continuing to drop in Washington state. AAA is reporting that the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Seattle is at $4.94, down more than 31 cents compared to a month ago. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Tacoma is currently $4.68. It's $4.80 in Olympia.
New footage shows Washington ferry crash that caused millions of dollars in damages
SEATTLE — New footage from Washington State Ferries (WSF) shows the moment of impact when the Cathlamet crashed into a terminal in west Seattle. The state ferry that was damaged during a "hard landing" at the Fauntleroy Ferry Terminal on July 24 could be out of service for the rest of the year.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Inslee says yes to breaching the Snake River dams
(The Center Square) – It’s official: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee is in favor of breaching four dams on the lower Snake River as the best way to save endangered salmon runs and maintain treaty obligations with Native American tribes. That’s according to a final report issued Thursday...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Agreement reached on fixing leaking tanks
RICHLAND – The Washington State Department of Ecology and the U.S. Department of Energy have reached an agreement on how to respond to two underground tanks that are leaking radioactive waste as well as any future tank leaks at the Hanford Site. The federal department announced in April 2021,...
nbcrightnow.com
This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Washington
There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
Heat wave forecast for Tri-Cities. How it could affect Labor Day weekend plans
When can we expect some cooler days?
‘Came out of nowhere,’ Former employees blindsided by layoffs at Lynx Healthcare
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Thursday, August 25th, started out like any other for this Tri-Cities healthcare worker. “I went into work like normal — I get there about 7:15 to start my day,” the woman said. Then, this former Lynx Healthcare administrator found herself in a room with...
Man suspected in Whatcom County attempted murder in June arrested in Eastern Washington
The man is currently in jail in Snohomish County, where he reportedly shot at Lynnwood Police officers when they attempted to arrest him.
Comments / 0