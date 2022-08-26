After a thorough review of Google Trends, Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (PES) concluded in its report in July that the city of Leavenworth is among the hottest spots in Washington to host an Airbnb. In fact, Leavenworth ranks #2 in Washington as the most desired Airbnb location as of 2022, according to the report. PES says Leavenworth is among the Airbnb destinations with the most desired amenities in Washington state, which include a hot tub, sauna, and luxury bathroom.

