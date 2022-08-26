ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

KUOW

What does the new climate bill mean for Washington state?

Climate scientists say it’s now or never for governments to reassess their energy policies, before it’s too late to make a difference. The U.S. is looking at doing just that. Earlier this month, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes almost $370 billion in climate provisions that could change how we get our energy.
WASHINGTON STATE
KUOW

No charges in Washington ballot drop box surveillance investigation

An investigation by the King County Sheriff’s Office into a ballot drop box surveillance effort organized by conservative activists has wrapped up without criminal charges. However, the case technically remains open and the findings of the voter intimidation inquiry have been shared with the FBI, according to the sheriff's office.
KING COUNTY, WA
pnwag.net

Washington AG Files Suit Against Sunnyside Farm

Earlier this month, Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside-based Ostrom Mushroom Farm, claiming discrimination against female workers. Ferguson claimed that Ostrom fired 79% of their female pickers, replacing them with H2-A male pickers. The AG’s office also accused Ostrom of paying those H2-A workers higher wages, up to $3 more an hour compared to local workers.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
ifiberone.com

Leavenworth is second-most desired Airbnb destination in WA

After a thorough review of Google Trends, Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (PES) concluded in its report in July that the city of Leavenworth is among the hottest spots in Washington to host an Airbnb. In fact, Leavenworth ranks #2 in Washington as the most desired Airbnb location as of 2022, according to the report. PES says Leavenworth is among the Airbnb destinations with the most desired amenities in Washington state, which include a hot tub, sauna, and luxury bathroom.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
NEWStalk 870

Don’t Throw This In The Trash, It’s Illegal In Washington State

Did you know that there is a recycling program for unused electronics in Washington State?. "Proper disposal of HHW is an important aspect of protecting human health and the environment. Due to the potential dangers of improper disposal, it is illegal in the State of Washington to place hazardous waste in the garbage, a landfill, or private or public property" according to the Benton County website about hazardous waste.
WASHINGTON STATE
107.3 KFFM

Yakima’s Senator King Doesn’t Support Governor State Gas Ban

Senator Curtis King of Yakima says he doesn't support Governor Jay Inslee's plan to ban the sale of all gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The Central Washington Republican on the Republican on the Senate Transportation Committee has issued a statement saying the plan will hurt "Washingtonians, especially those who can least afford it. Electric vehicles are more expensive - and that will not change by 2035."
WASHINGTON STATE
natureworldnews.com

Tri-Cities, Washington will Face 100 to 104 Degrees Temperature Highs Until Friday, Labor Day Family Activities Challenged

Labor Day family activities will be difficult due to the high temperatures, 100 to 104 degrees, that are predicted for some areas of Washington, including the Tri-cities, from Tuesday through Friday. Triple-Digit Temps. As more triple-digit high temperatures are anticipated, a heat advisory is given for the Tri-Cities. A heat...
TRI-CITIES, WA
KUOW

Gas prices continue to drop across Washington state

Gas prices are continuing to drop in Washington state. AAA is reporting that the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Seattle is at $4.94, down more than 31 cents compared to a month ago. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Tacoma is currently $4.68. It's $4.80 in Olympia.
SEATTLE, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Inslee says yes to breaching the Snake River dams

(The Center Square) – It’s official: Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee is in favor of breaching four dams on the lower Snake River as the best way to save endangered salmon runs and maintain treaty obligations with Native American tribes. That’s according to a final report issued Thursday...
WASHINGTON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Agreement reached on fixing leaking tanks

RICHLAND – The Washington State Department of Ecology and the U.S. Department of Energy have reached an agreement on how to respond to two underground tanks that are leaking radioactive waste as well as any future tank leaks at the Hanford Site. The federal department announced in April 2021,...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Washington

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.

