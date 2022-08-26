Online threat against Harris County High School found to be a hoax

HAMILTON, Ga. ( WRBL ) – An online threat made against Harris County High School (HCHS) late on Thursday, Aug. 25 has turned out to be a hoax, according to a press release from Harris County School District (HCSD). The school’s administration and Harris County Sheriff’s Office worked with the FBI to find the source of the threats. The threatening post is identical to at least five other online threats made to different schools.

The suspect randomly chose names from Instagram accounts and stole the identity of HCHS student Gavin Mardis to create a fake threat, listing the school and several students as potential targets in the post. Law enforcement has confirmed that there is no threat to HCHS or its students.

This is an active investigation, and details cannot be discussed with the public. If you have any information that would be helpful in this investigation, please text it to (706) 984-2818 or email it to HCHSsafetyreport@gmail.com .

The school administration and law enforcement officers thank those who reported the posts.

