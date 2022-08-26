Read full article on original website
Police ID man accused in fatal Hybla Valley shooting
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, identified the man who they said fatally shot another in the Alexandria section of the county. Francisco Juares, 22, of Alexandria, was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of D’Mari Norris, also of Alexandria. Juares is being held without bond.
Fairfax County Police Search for Man Who Grabbed Teen, Women Along W&OD Trail
A man who tried to abduct a teenage girl in Reston, Virginia, Tuesday night is the same person who assaulted two women on Friday in other parts of Northern Virginia along the W&OD Trail, police say. A search for the suspect is underway. A 14-year-old girl was walking her dog...
Police still looking for suspect after second attempted abduction in Reston
Fairfax County Police are investigating another attempted abduction in Reston. This latest attempted abduction happened around a mile from the abduction attempt that happened on Friday.
PHOTO: Police release image of suspect wanted for series of indecent exposure, assaults on W&OD
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Fairfax County Police Department has released a photo of the man wanted for a series of indecent exposure and assault incidents that happened on the W&OD Trail. The person of interest is also suspected of being involved in a recent attempted abduction. On Aug....
Man who jumped in front of Metro train at Foggy Bottom station charged with murder
The man who jumped in front of a Metro train at the Foggy Bottom station Sunday morning has been charged with the first-degree murder of his wife, according to a police statement Monday. Ernest Hayden was arrested at the GW Hospital for the murder of his wife Pauline Hayden, who...
Police: 26-year-old driver charged for fatal 2-vehicle Fairfax County crash that killed pedestrian in shopping center parking lot
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 26-year-old driver is facing charges for a two-vehicle Seven Corners crash that killed a pedestrian in a shopping center parking lot on Aug. 18, according to Fairfax County Police. Detectives with the police department determined that Yansi Martinez Gonzalez, of Falls Church, was driving...
Good Samaritan captures suspect after deadly shooting in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man is dead in Fairfax County but his suspected murderer is in custody, thanks to the efforts of a community member. The Public Relations Director for Fairfax County Police told reporters on Tuesday that officers arrived on the scene quickly to find a good Samaritan holding down the suspected shooter.
Shooting at L'Enfant Plaza Metro Station injures 1 person
WASHINGTON - Shots were fired inside L'Enfant Plaza Metro Station Tuesday afternoon, and authorities say one person is injured. D.C. police said they received a call at 4:11 p.m. regarding a shooting at the station, which is located at 600 Maryland Ave Southwest. A D.C. police spokesperson said the individual who was injured seemed to have suffered a graze wound.
Police: Man killed in shooting in Fairfax, ‘good Samaritan’ captured suspect
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to the scene of a shooting on the 7400 block of Vernon Square Drive in the Hybla Valley area just after 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30. When the officers got there, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body and a second man who was being held down by a "good Samaritan."
Bladensburg High School placed on lockdown after reports of student with 'prohibited item': police
BLADENSBURG, Md. - A high school in Prince George's County is on lockdown after reports that a student brought a prohibited item to school, authorities say. The Bladensburg Police Department announced on Twitter around 2:10 p.m., that officers are on the scene at Bladensburg High School located at 4200 58th Avenue in Bladensburg, Maryland.
Police Seeking Suspect in I-495 Shooting
FAIRFAX, VA – Police are searching for a suspect who shot at another vehicle while...
Police emphasize school bus safety after 7-year-old hit crossing the street in Gaithersburg
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A driver trying to pass a school bus hit a 7-year-old crossing the street. The child is now in the hospital, and Montgomery County Police are urging residents to be aware of traffic safety, especially when it comes to school buses. Police say...
Woman stabs 2 men in Northeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities are searching for a woman they say stabbed two men late Wednesday night in northeast D.C. The stabbing happened around 11:10 p.m. in the 800 block of 18th Street. Police say the two men were found with stab wounds and were transported to a nearby hospital. In...
Person shot multiple times, killed in Fairfax Co.
VSP ask for the public’s help in fatal accident investigation
The Virginia State Police (VSP) report by email that they continue to investigate an accident in Fauquier County on Sun. Aug. 28. The fatal accident occurred around 2 p.m. when a Freightliner Tractor Trailer collided with a Harley Davidson motorcycle at the intersection of Route 17 and 29. A 77...
Juvenile stabbed while running on Custis Trail in Arlington
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A juvenile was stabbed while running along the Custis Trail in Arlington, police say. Arlington County Police say officers were dispatched to the report of a stabbing around 8:49 p.m. on Saturday. Officers located the juvenile male victim and administered medical care. ROSSLYN,...
Convicted murderer sentenced to 45 years in Crystal City workplace shooting
Convicted murderer Mumeet Muhammad was sentenced Wednesday to serve 45 years in prison for shooting and wounding his ex-girlfriend in her Arlington, Virginia, office in 2019. Muhammad forced his way into the woman’s office in Crystal City on Aug. 28, 2019, and shot the woman. Muhammad also was shot by police.
