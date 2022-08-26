ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Police ID man accused in fatal Hybla Valley shooting

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, identified the man who they said fatally shot another in the Alexandria section of the county. Francisco Juares, 22, of Alexandria, was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of D’Mari Norris, also of Alexandria. Juares is being held without bond.
