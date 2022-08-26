ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Police identify man found shot on Central Parkway

By Quinlan Bentley, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati police have released the identity of a man who died after he was found suffering from a gunshot wound in Clifton Friday morning.

Officers responded to the crash just after 9:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of Central Parkway near Cincinnati State Technical and Community College. The school went into lockdown as a result of the incident, police said, adding the shooting is not related to the college.

Police say 29-year-old Malcolm Metz was found at the crash suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he later died.

Police have yet to release any information regarding a suspect.

The investigation into Metz's death is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cincinnati Police Department's homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

