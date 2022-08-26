Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Brazos Valley TROUPE celebrates 28 years
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley TROUPE celebrated another year of bringing the arts to the Brazos Valley and gave a sneak peek of what’s in its future. As they begin their 28th season, Brazos Valley TROUPE (Texas Repertory Of Unique Performing Arts & Entertainment) has seen an amazing amount of growth in membership, artistic development, youth enrollment, audience patronage and community service. The group brings a variety of productions to the community including youth productions for the entire family, improv shows, musicals, revues, and concerts involving kids and adults.
KBTX.com
For the second time, the Brazos Valley just experienced the hottest summer ever recorded
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - August 31st closes the book on what is known as “Meteorological Summer.” June, July, and August brought the Brazos Valley and Texas record heat, numerous triple-digit days, well-above-average nights and afternoons, and very little rainfall. Until this year, 2011 was the high bar for summer heat and drought conditions...but that has officially changed.
KBTX.com
New Habitat for Humanity program demolishes trailer to build house
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Volunteers for Habitat for Humanity got their hands dirty Monday morning as they started a new build for a Bryan family. This is the first time that Habitat for Humanity demolished a trailer on an applicants property with plans to construct a house. Andy York, Habitat...
KBTX.com
Restaurant Report Card, September 1, 2022
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. Restaurant Report Card, September 1, 2022 by KBTX on Scribd. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up...
KBTX.com
Body Positivity exhibit planned for First Friday in November will benefit SARC
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two women are putting together an exhibit to combat the idea of perfection women feel they must live up to. Photographer Ashley Lindsey and writer Jessica Lemmons joined First News at Four to discuss their project called ‘Mine.’. This body positivity initiative consists of photographs...
KBTX.com
Aggieland Outfitters shares gameday must-haves
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The start of the Aggie football season is only three days away, and there are a few things you should have on your checklist before heading to the tailgate and Kyle Field. Aggieland Outfitters joined BVTM Wednesday to give some recommendations ahead of Saturday’s game.
KBTX.com
Bryan Vikings on the road at Huntsville for week two
The Bryan Vikings are coming off a 67 point performance against Waller in week one. The Vikings were led by quarterback Malcom Gooden. He threw four first half touchdowns, rushed for a pair of scores and had almost 300 yards through the air. This week Ricky Tullos’ squad heads to...
KBTX.com
Hospitality preparing for football season as travel numbers surpass 2019
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With football season around the corner, hotels are all hands on deck helping guests make the most of their stay in College Station. Busier than they’ve been used to in years, College Station hotels are starting to see pre-pandemic level bookings. “August was the...
KBTX.com
Denting the Drought: Here’s how much rain fell in the Brazos Valley Tuesday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Flood advisories wallpapered the Brazos Valley Tuesday afternoon as a tropical airmass unloaded heavy rain across the area. Road flooding was reported in parts of Robertson and Brazos County, particularly along and near Still Creek in North Bryan. By the end of the day, Bryan-College Station...
KBTX.com
A&M Consolidated Tigers to host Monterrey Mexico on Friday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers won their season opener last week over Huntsville 38-13. Head coach Lee Fedora saw his Tigers come out of the gates quickly and never looked back. It wasn’t perfect by any stretch, but the Tigers were able to pick up a...
KBTX.com
Brazos County District two VFD unveils new water tanker, provides enhanced fire protection for community
KURTEN-EDGE, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County District Two Volunteer Fire Department received a new firefighting resource that will not only provide enhanced fire protection for the citizens of district two but Brazos County as a whole. District Two serves the northeastern portions of Brazos County near the Edge, Kurten, and...
KBTX.com
Several Brazos Valley roadways undergoing construction a part of 10 year transportation plan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan District of the Texas Department of Transportation will be starting construction on major projects soon. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday the adoption of the TxDOT 2023 Unified Transportation Program which will spend $85 billion across Texas improving roadways over the next 10 years. Of...
Police and paramedics sat: Northgate is getting more dangerous
Police and firefighters put together an extensive data-driven report relaying how first responders have been seeing an uptick in arrests and injuries in the Northgate area over the past three years.
KBTX.com
Grimes County woman battling cancer warns of online scams after being hacked
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) -A two-time cancer survivor, now battling another bout with cancer is warning others of online scams after losing access to her Facebook page and financial accounts. Shirley Wilcazk shared her medical challenges on social media to raise gas money for trips to her medical appointment. Twice a...
KBTX.com
Bryan ISD student athletes start the season off strong
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Back to class also means athletic programs are starting up again, and Rudder and Bryan High athletes are already bringing home some significant hardware!. Bryan High Tennis earned a 10-5 win over Temple in their first district game a day before Vikings Football earned a 67-21 first-game win over Waller.
KBTX.com
Brazos Christian volleyball sweeps St. Joseph
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Christian volleyball team beat St. Joseph 25-15, 25-18, 25-10 Tuesday night at Eagle Gym. Cate Wright had 15 kills and Emily Angerer had 30 Assists and 5 kills. Diana Reilly had 5 kills and 5 digs. Brazos Christian will be on the road at...
KBTX.com
After much-needed rain, are the calls for water conservation over?
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley’s dry, fire-filled summer comes to an end with long-awaited rain. As many areas lift their burn bans and water restrictions, Jennifer Nations, College Station Utilities’ Water Resource Coordinator, joined First News at Four to discuss whether the calls for conservation have been satisfied.
KBTX.com
Rain causes Still Creek flooding in residential areas, covering roadways
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After months without rain, a downpour Tuesday caught some residents off guard. Still Creek in Bryan flooded in multiple areas, covering roadways and trapping some residents. Angelita Juarez’s house located near Texas Ave. and State Highway 21 became an island as water cut off her access...
KBTX.com
Sam Bennett named to Haskins Award Watch List
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M men’s golfer and 2022 U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett was named to the Fred Haskins Award Watch List, the Haskins Foundation announced Thursday. The award is presently annually to the most outstanding men’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media...
