ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Brazos Valley TROUPE celebrates 28 years

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley TROUPE celebrated another year of bringing the arts to the Brazos Valley and gave a sneak peek of what’s in its future. As they begin their 28th season, Brazos Valley TROUPE (Texas Repertory Of Unique Performing Arts & Entertainment) has seen an amazing amount of growth in membership, artistic development, youth enrollment, audience patronage and community service. The group brings a variety of productions to the community including youth productions for the entire family, improv shows, musicals, revues, and concerts involving kids and adults.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

For the second time, the Brazos Valley just experienced the hottest summer ever recorded

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - August 31st closes the book on what is known as “Meteorological Summer.” June, July, and August brought the Brazos Valley and Texas record heat, numerous triple-digit days, well-above-average nights and afternoons, and very little rainfall. Until this year, 2011 was the high bar for summer heat and drought conditions...but that has officially changed.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

New Habitat for Humanity program demolishes trailer to build house

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Volunteers for Habitat for Humanity got their hands dirty Monday morning as they started a new build for a Bryan family. This is the first time that Habitat for Humanity demolished a trailer on an applicants property with plans to construct a house. Andy York, Habitat...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Restaurant Report Card, September 1, 2022

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. Restaurant Report Card, September 1, 2022 by KBTX on Scribd. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Bryan, TX
Lifestyle
City
Bryan, TX
KBTX.com

Body Positivity exhibit planned for First Friday in November will benefit SARC

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two women are putting together an exhibit to combat the idea of perfection women feel they must live up to. Photographer Ashley Lindsey and writer Jessica Lemmons joined First News at Four to discuss their project called ‘Mine.’. This body positivity initiative consists of photographs...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Aggieland Outfitters shares gameday must-haves

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The start of the Aggie football season is only three days away, and there are a few things you should have on your checklist before heading to the tailgate and Kyle Field. Aggieland Outfitters joined BVTM Wednesday to give some recommendations ahead of Saturday’s game.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan Vikings on the road at Huntsville for week two

The Bryan Vikings are coming off a 67 point performance against Waller in week one. The Vikings were led by quarterback Malcom Gooden. He threw four first half touchdowns, rushed for a pair of scores and had almost 300 yards through the air. This week Ricky Tullos’ squad heads to...
BRYAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Companions#Cat#Dog#Pints Paws#Blackwater Draw Co#Kinderhill Brew Lab#The Bee Community#The Bryan Animal Center
KBTX.com

Denting the Drought: Here’s how much rain fell in the Brazos Valley Tuesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Flood advisories wallpapered the Brazos Valley Tuesday afternoon as a tropical airmass unloaded heavy rain across the area. Road flooding was reported in parts of Robertson and Brazos County, particularly along and near Still Creek in North Bryan. By the end of the day, Bryan-College Station...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

A&M Consolidated Tigers to host Monterrey Mexico on Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers won their season opener last week over Huntsville 38-13. Head coach Lee Fedora saw his Tigers come out of the gates quickly and never looked back. It wasn’t perfect by any stretch, but the Tigers were able to pick up a...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
KBTX.com

Bryan ISD student athletes start the season off strong

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Back to class also means athletic programs are starting up again, and Rudder and Bryan High athletes are already bringing home some significant hardware!. Bryan High Tennis earned a 10-5 win over Temple in their first district game a day before Vikings Football earned a 67-21 first-game win over Waller.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos Christian volleyball sweeps St. Joseph

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Christian volleyball team beat St. Joseph 25-15, 25-18, 25-10 Tuesday night at Eagle Gym. Cate Wright had 15 kills and Emily Angerer had 30 Assists and 5 kills. Diana Reilly had 5 kills and 5 digs. Brazos Christian will be on the road at...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

After much-needed rain, are the calls for water conservation over?

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley’s dry, fire-filled summer comes to an end with long-awaited rain. As many areas lift their burn bans and water restrictions, Jennifer Nations, College Station Utilities’ Water Resource Coordinator, joined First News at Four to discuss whether the calls for conservation have been satisfied.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Rain causes Still Creek flooding in residential areas, covering roadways

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After months without rain, a downpour Tuesday caught some residents off guard. Still Creek in Bryan flooded in multiple areas, covering roadways and trapping some residents. Angelita Juarez’s house located near Texas Ave. and State Highway 21 became an island as water cut off her access...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Sam Bennett named to Haskins Award Watch List

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M men’s golfer and 2022 U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett was named to the Fred Haskins Award Watch List, the Haskins Foundation announced Thursday. The award is presently annually to the most outstanding men’s college golfer, as voted on by players, coaches and media...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy