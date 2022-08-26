Read full article on original website
GBI: man wounded in officer-involved shooting is hospitalized in Athens
The GBI says a man who was shot and wounded in an officer-involved shooting in Hancock County is hospitalized at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, at last report in stable condition. The shooting happened when a Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a stolen automobile. From...
fox5atlanta.com
Teen suspect shot by deputy during fight, GBI says
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a man was hospitalized after grappling with a deputy, who shot him Tuesday night in Hancock County. Investigators said the suspect, 17-year-old Montavious Lewis, is in stable condition and no officers were injured. The incident began with a report of...
Red and Black
ACCPD blotter: Stolen gun found buried in yard and more
A drunk man was barred from St. Mary’s Hospital on Aug. 29 for being disruptive in the waiting room, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report. Police made contact with the man as he was leaving the hospital in a parking lot along Alps Road. The man was visibly drunk and had an open bottle of beer on the stair next to him, the report said.
fox5atlanta.com
Forest Park business owner gunned down in front of store, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Forest Park are trying to find the person who shot and killed a Clayton County business owner outside of his storefront earlier this month. While the investigation is ongoing, the victim’s family is pleading for anyone with answers to come forward. "He was...
fox5atlanta.com
Trio behind bars in Clayton County after years on the run
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Three men wanted for violent felonies have been apprehended after years on the run. The Clayton County Multi-Jurisdictional Crime Suppression Task Force, known as the C.A.G.E. Unit, made multiple arrests in Forest Park on Tuesday, August 30. Ronald Guy, 50, was wanted for aggravated assault and...
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested on terroristic charges after SWAT standoff in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - After a three and a half hour standoff, a SWAT standoff in DeKalb County Wednesday afternoon ended with a peaceful resolution. Jason Travis Williams was arrested on charges of terroristic threats and acts. DeKalb County police said the standoff began when the sheriff's office requested help...
fox5atlanta.com
Hit-and-run driver's own call results in arrest, police say
ATLANTA - A man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in the overnight hours on Wednesday in NW Atlanta. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at Bolton Road NW and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were responding to a call about a...
fox5atlanta.com
Cobb man gets life in prison for orchestrating murder of sleeping roommate
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County judge has sentenced a man to life in prison for organizing his roommate's murder, officials said. A jury found Santos Tomas Vasquez guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and armed robbery following a three-week trial, according to Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. Judge Ann B. Harris sentenced Vasquez to life in prison.
fox5atlanta.com
14-year-old girl arrested in Peachtree City Walmart fire investigation
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Peachtree City police have made an arrest in the four-alarm fire that caused massive damage to a local Walmart. FOX 5 has confirmed that a 14-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with the fire. Investigators have not released the suspect's name. Investigators tell FOX 5's...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect deceived Athens business out of $42k, police say
ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens need help from the public searching for a suspect accused of defrauding a business out of nearly $42,000. Athens police shared images of a woman who they say deceived a business out of money through identity fraud. Police think the suspect has ties to...
DeKalb man charged with child molestation after ‘immoral’ act, deputies say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County man is behind bars after police say he committed an “immoral, indecent act.”. Roderick Strickland, 38, of Decatur was arrested on Monday and charged with child molestation. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Sheriff’s deputies say the...
accesswdun.com
Hall County Sheriff's Office searches for missing teen
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a teenager who authorities believe ran away from her home. Hannah Vaughan, 17, was last seen on Aug. 26 in Buford near the Kilgore Road area. She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Vaughan has brown hair and blue eyes.
fox5atlanta.com
Middle school student found with gun on campus, deputies say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia middle school student was caught Wednesday with a gun on campus, law enforcement confirmed. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a Franklin County Middle School student without incident on Wednesday. Officials did not name the suspect, who is a minor. Deputies said...
fox5atlanta.com
Man injured in shooting at DeKalb apartments dies
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was shot at an apartment complex in DeKalb County later died from his injuries, according to police. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. at the Hidden Hills Apartments, located in the 3000 block of Belvedere Circle in Decatur. According to DeKalb County Police...
fox5atlanta.com
Car involved in fatal Atlanta gas station shooting, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man was shot to death at a gas station along 14th Street Wednesday night. The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. at a BP gas station at 329 14th Street NW in Home Park. Atlanta police confirmed one person was dead and a car...
fox5atlanta.com
Gainesville teacher charged with child molestation for relationship with 16-year-old student, police say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Gainesville police said a former high school teacher faces child molestation charges stemming from a relationship with a 16-year-old student. Police said officers arrested Cameron Millholland on Wednesday at his home in Dawsonville after receiving a tip from Gainesville City Schools. Police said the tip came to...
fox5atlanta.com
Gang member wanted in connection to two shootings arrested, police say
ATLANTA - A known gang member wanted for a series of violent crimes in the City of South Fulton is now in custody. Larry Little, 32, had multiple warrants for several separate violent incidents in South Fulton, according to South Fulton police. He was arrested in Atlanta on Tuesday by United States Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force (SERFTF) and South Metro SWAT.
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect wanted for armed robbery at Decatur hotel arrested
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have made an arrest in the armed robbery of a man and a woman at a Decatur hotel. Angel Maria Nicole Macias, 29, of Stone Mountain was arrested by DeKalb County Sheriff's investigators on August 29. Arrest warrants charge Macias with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony related to incidents on August 25 at the American Best Inn on Covington.
Victim’s family wants changes after 6 people hit, killed on same stretch of road in last 4 years
NORCROSS, Ga. — The family of a mother killed in a hit-and-run incident is now asking for changes to be made on the road where she died. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Since 2018, six people have died along the same stretch of Singleton...
WXIA 11 Alive
Heavy police presence in DeKalb neighborhood
There's a heavy police presence in a neighborhood on Longwood Court in DeKalb County. 11Alive will continue to update as we learn more.
