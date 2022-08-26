ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrow County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Teen suspect shot by deputy during fight, GBI says

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a man was hospitalized after grappling with a deputy, who shot him Tuesday night in Hancock County. Investigators said the suspect, 17-year-old Montavious Lewis, is in stable condition and no officers were injured. The incident began with a report of...
HANCOCK COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

ACCPD blotter: Stolen gun found buried in yard and more

A drunk man was barred from St. Mary’s Hospital on Aug. 29 for being disruptive in the waiting room, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report. Police made contact with the man as he was leaving the hospital in a parking lot along Alps Road. The man was visibly drunk and had an open bottle of beer on the stair next to him, the report said.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Trio behind bars in Clayton County after years on the run

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Three men wanted for violent felonies have been apprehended after years on the run. The Clayton County Multi-Jurisdictional Crime Suppression Task Force, known as the C.A.G.E. Unit, made multiple arrests in Forest Park on Tuesday, August 30. Ronald Guy, 50, was wanted for aggravated assault and...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Hit-and-run driver's own call results in arrest, police say

ATLANTA - A man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run in the overnight hours on Wednesday in NW Atlanta. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. at Bolton Road NW and Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were responding to a call about a...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Cobb man gets life in prison for orchestrating murder of sleeping roommate

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A Cobb County judge has sentenced a man to life in prison for organizing his roommate's murder, officials said. A jury found Santos Tomas Vasquez guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and armed robbery following a three-week trial, according to Cobb County District Attorney Flynn D. Broady, Jr. Judge Ann B. Harris sentenced Vasquez to life in prison.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect deceived Athens business out of $42k, police say

ATHENS, Ga. - Police in Athens need help from the public searching for a suspect accused of defrauding a business out of nearly $42,000. Athens police shared images of a woman who they say deceived a business out of money through identity fraud. Police think the suspect has ties to...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County Sheriff's Office searches for missing teen

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a teenager who authorities believe ran away from her home. Hannah Vaughan, 17, was last seen on Aug. 26 in Buford near the Kilgore Road area. She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Vaughan has brown hair and blue eyes.
HALL COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Middle school student found with gun on campus, deputies say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia middle school student was caught Wednesday with a gun on campus, law enforcement confirmed. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a Franklin County Middle School student without incident on Wednesday. Officials did not name the suspect, who is a minor. Deputies said...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man injured in shooting at DeKalb apartments dies

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man who was shot at an apartment complex in DeKalb County later died from his injuries, according to police. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. at the Hidden Hills Apartments, located in the 3000 block of Belvedere Circle in Decatur. According to DeKalb County Police...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Car involved in fatal Atlanta gas station shooting, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police said a man was shot to death at a gas station along 14th Street Wednesday night. The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. at a BP gas station at 329 14th Street NW in Home Park. Atlanta police confirmed one person was dead and a car...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gang member wanted in connection to two shootings arrested, police say

ATLANTA - A known gang member wanted for a series of violent crimes in the City of South Fulton is now in custody. Larry Little, 32, had multiple warrants for several separate violent incidents in South Fulton, according to South Fulton police. He was arrested in Atlanta on Tuesday by United States Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force (SERFTF) and South Metro SWAT.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect wanted for armed robbery at Decatur hotel arrested

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have made an arrest in the armed robbery of a man and a woman at a Decatur hotel. Angel Maria Nicole Macias, 29, of Stone Mountain was arrested by DeKalb County Sheriff's investigators on August 29. Arrest warrants charge Macias with armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony related to incidents on August 25 at the American Best Inn on Covington.
DECATUR, GA

