Muncie, IN

WTHR

Doctor started Broad Ripple community garden to benefit seniors

INDIANAPOLIS — Behind a row of houses in the heart of Broad Ripple are rows of vegetables. Dr. Bobbie Jellison primarily cares for geriatric patients. When she's not working, she and her husband are tending that garden. During the pandemic, she learned many seniors had significant health and social...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indianapolis releases youth housing grant recipients

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis leaders announced recipients of the Youth and Young Adults Transitional Housing Grant Program on Monday. The $4 million program provides youths and young adults emergency and transitional housing for the next three years. “Addressing the root causes of violence is critical to making Indianapolis a safer...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Elderly man hit by school bus in Castleton

INDIANAPOLIS — An elderly man was injured when he was hit by a bus in the Castleton area Thursday morning. Police officers responded to the Ivy Knoll Apartments, near East 82nd Street and Interstate 465, around 6:45 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck. Police found an elderly...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

More than 400,000 customers lose power in Indiana, Michigan

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 400,000 customers across Michigan and Indiana lost power Monday, utilities reported, as severe thunderstorms packing winds as high as 60 mph hour raked the region. DTE Energy reported more than 231,000 customers without power, Consumers Energy reported more than 157,000 Michigan customers without service just...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Muncie, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
State
Indiana State
City
Muncie, IN
WTHR

Richmond Ofc. Seara Burton to be taken off life support Thursday

RICHMOND, Ind. — Police shared tragic news Wednesday that Ofc. Seara Burton, the Richmond police officer who was critically injured in a shooting exactly three weeks ago, will be taken off life support Thursday. Major Jon Bales released the following statement announcing the news:. "Despite the very best efforts...
RICHMOND, IN
WTHR

Indiana students chat with astronaut on International Space Station

INDIANAPOLIS — Kids at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis got the chance to chat with astronauts on the International Space Station. NASA astronaut Dr. Kjell Lindgren is commander of the NASA SpaceX Crew-4 mission. He is focused on studying changes in the immune system associated with age. But he took some time Tuesday to have fun chatting with some young Hoosiers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police seek missing Indianapolis teenager

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives are asking for the public's help locating a missing 17-year-old boy from Indianapolis. According to IMPD, 17-year-old Alan Turcios is missing and detectives believe he may be a danger to himself. He was last seen on the west side of Indianapolis near West 34th Street and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Wounded IMPD officer, wife express gratitude amidst long recovery from shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police officer who was shot in the line of duty continues his recovery at home, but still has a long road ahead. Ofc. Tommy Mangan was seriously wounded during a traffic stop in Fountain Square in February. The bullet shattered his voice box and he has nerve damage that makes him sensitive to light. Therapy for the 26-year-old officer is ongoing.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Silver Alert for man missing from Carmel has been canceled

CARMEL, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert for a man missing from Carmel has been canceled. Police had been investigating the disappearance of 89-year-old Jack Hufford. The alert was canceled late Tuesday evening. Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?. There are specific standards a person's disappearance must...
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

FTC warns of scammers taking aim at new student loan forgiveness

INDIANAPOLIS — We've all gotten them. Unwanted calls and texts, unsolicited emails and fake websites coming from scammers trying to steal your hard-earned cash. And it's those same tactics scammers are likely to try next, to bait new victims trying to access the new student loan forgiveness program. "Scammers...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD asks for public's help locating man wanted for battery

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for battery resulting in serious bodily injury in a June incident. Aggravated assault detectives are attempting to locate 33-year-old Freddie Orr Jr. On June 20, 2022, officers responded to the 500 block of Massachusetts Avenue on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Anderson teen dies in early morning shooting

ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man is dead after what police called an accidental shooting. Police said 19-year-old Jacob Spivey was shot in the 1900 block of Jonathon Court around 6 a.m. Thursday. Medics pronounced Spivey dead at the scene. The Madison County Coroner’s Office will officially determine the...
ANDERSON, IN
WTHR

Compete in your favorite game show at new Castleton business

INDIANAPOLIS — A new business in Castleton puts guests in their own game show, complete with their very own host. Game Show Battle Rooms invites friends, family, coworkers or teammates to face off against each other. Competitors choose between two different experiences, which are split into two rooms. Each...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Police: 3 injured in disturbance at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police are investigating a reported disturbance during a concert Friday night at Noblesville's Ruoff Music Center, 12880 East 146th Street. Wiz Khalifa and Logic were performing at the venue Friday as part of the Vinyl Verse Tour. During the performance at around 10:30 p.m., a disturbance...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

