Doctor started Broad Ripple community garden to benefit seniors
INDIANAPOLIS — Behind a row of houses in the heart of Broad Ripple are rows of vegetables. Dr. Bobbie Jellison primarily cares for geriatric patients. When she's not working, she and her husband are tending that garden. During the pandemic, she learned many seniors had significant health and social...
Indianapolis releases youth housing grant recipients
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis leaders announced recipients of the Youth and Young Adults Transitional Housing Grant Program on Monday. The $4 million program provides youths and young adults emergency and transitional housing for the next three years. “Addressing the root causes of violence is critical to making Indianapolis a safer...
Elderly man hit by school bus in Castleton
INDIANAPOLIS — An elderly man was injured when he was hit by a bus in the Castleton area Thursday morning. Police officers responded to the Ivy Knoll Apartments, near East 82nd Street and Interstate 465, around 6:45 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck. Police found an elderly...
More than 400,000 customers lose power in Indiana, Michigan
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 400,000 customers across Michigan and Indiana lost power Monday, utilities reported, as severe thunderstorms packing winds as high as 60 mph hour raked the region. DTE Energy reported more than 231,000 customers without power, Consumers Energy reported more than 157,000 Michigan customers without service just...
10 Black women honored in Indianapolis for philanthropic work across US
INDIANAPOLIS — Ten Black female philanthropists from across the country were honored at the Black Women Give Back awards hosted at the Madam Walker Legacy Center. The philanthropists' summit was all about celebrating Black Philanthropy Month. They were honored for their efforts to make the world a better place.
Richmond Ofc. Seara Burton to be taken off life support Thursday
RICHMOND, Ind. — Police shared tragic news Wednesday that Ofc. Seara Burton, the Richmond police officer who was critically injured in a shooting exactly three weeks ago, will be taken off life support Thursday. Major Jon Bales released the following statement announcing the news:. "Despite the very best efforts...
Indiana students chat with astronaut on International Space Station
INDIANAPOLIS — Kids at the Children's Museum of Indianapolis got the chance to chat with astronauts on the International Space Station. NASA astronaut Dr. Kjell Lindgren is commander of the NASA SpaceX Crew-4 mission. He is focused on studying changes in the immune system associated with age. But he took some time Tuesday to have fun chatting with some young Hoosiers.
Marion County prosecutor blames Indy gun violence on permitless carry law
INDIANAPOLIS — Candidates for Marion County prosecutor spoke out against a weekend of gun violence in Indianapolis. Incumbent Ryan Mears, a Democrat, blamed some of the violence on Indiana’s new permitless carry law, while his Republican challenger blamed the current prosecutor’s policies. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office...
Man arrested near Muncie school with 2 guns, ammo in his backpack
MUNCIE, Ind. — Police arrested a Muncie man for possessing two guns near an elementary school. Police said they were called to 101 West Memorial Drive Friday afternoon for a man threatening another man with a gun at a smoke shop. Once officers arrived, a witness told police the...
Fishers mom uses 'Count the Kicks' app, helps save her baby's life
FISHERS, Ind. — An app that helps moms monitor their baby's movements late in pregnancy is saving lives in Indiana. Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield partnered with "Count the Kicks" for a public health campaign this year. A family in Fishers is thankful they used it. There was joy...
Police seek missing Indianapolis teenager
INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives are asking for the public's help locating a missing 17-year-old boy from Indianapolis. According to IMPD, 17-year-old Alan Turcios is missing and detectives believe he may be a danger to himself. He was last seen on the west side of Indianapolis near West 34th Street and...
Wounded IMPD officer, wife express gratitude amidst long recovery from shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police officer who was shot in the line of duty continues his recovery at home, but still has a long road ahead. Ofc. Tommy Mangan was seriously wounded during a traffic stop in Fountain Square in February. The bullet shattered his voice box and he has nerve damage that makes him sensitive to light. Therapy for the 26-year-old officer is ongoing.
Silver Alert for man missing from Carmel has been canceled
CARMEL, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert for a man missing from Carmel has been canceled. Police had been investigating the disappearance of 89-year-old Jack Hufford. The alert was canceled late Tuesday evening. Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?. There are specific standards a person's disappearance must...
FTC warns of scammers taking aim at new student loan forgiveness
INDIANAPOLIS — We've all gotten them. Unwanted calls and texts, unsolicited emails and fake websites coming from scammers trying to steal your hard-earned cash. And it's those same tactics scammers are likely to try next, to bait new victims trying to access the new student loan forgiveness program. "Scammers...
IMPD asks for public's help locating man wanted for battery
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for battery resulting in serious bodily injury in a June incident. Aggravated assault detectives are attempting to locate 33-year-old Freddie Orr Jr. On June 20, 2022, officers responded to the 500 block of Massachusetts Avenue on...
Anderson teen dies in early morning shooting
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man is dead after what police called an accidental shooting. Police said 19-year-old Jacob Spivey was shot in the 1900 block of Jonathon Court around 6 a.m. Thursday. Medics pronounced Spivey dead at the scene. The Madison County Coroner’s Office will officially determine the...
Compete in your favorite game show at new Castleton business
INDIANAPOLIS — A new business in Castleton puts guests in their own game show, complete with their very own host. Game Show Battle Rooms invites friends, family, coworkers or teammates to face off against each other. Competitors choose between two different experiences, which are split into two rooms. Each...
Colts fans flood downtown Indy, unfazed by overnight shootings in the city
INDIANAPOLIS — Downtown Indianapolis was packed just hours after three men were shot outside a hotel in the city's entertainment district. The shooting comes as city leaders work to bring more people back downtown. On Saturday afternoon, people were eating and drinking at restaurants near the Hampton Inn, where...
Police: 3 injured in disturbance at Ruoff Music Center
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police are investigating a reported disturbance during a concert Friday night at Noblesville's Ruoff Music Center, 12880 East 146th Street. Wiz Khalifa and Logic were performing at the venue Friday as part of the Vinyl Verse Tour. During the performance at around 10:30 p.m., a disturbance...
