SWAT called to Oakley neighborhood, suspect in custody after standoff

By Brook Endale, Cincinnati Enquirer
 5 days ago

Police said Friday evening that a suspect is now in custody after a standoff in Oakley that began late in the afternoon in an apartment complex.

Police first arrived to the scene around 4 p.m. following a 911 call that disconnected.

Police entered the apartment building on Millsbrae Avenue shortly before 8 p.m.  An officer deployed his taser before taking the suspect into custody.

Witnesses at the scene told The Enquirer they heard gunshots as a heavy police presence descended on their neighborhood. Neighbors said they were instructed to leave the area for their safety.

Police closed off multiple roads in the area, including Edwards Road and Millsbrae and Markbreit Avenues.

No one was injured during the incident, according to officials.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: SWAT called to Oakley neighborhood, suspect in custody after standoff

IN THIS ARTICLE
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

