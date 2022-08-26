Read full article on original website
Construction set to begin on final stretch of Shawnee Co. trail system
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction is set to begin on the final stretch of the trail system to connect Shawnee Co. parks. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says the process to build the final 0.66 miles of trail to connect the trail system across the community is underway. It said a contract has been awarded to Kings Construction out of Oskaloosa to build a leg of the trail from SE 25th St. in Dornwood Park to SE 29th St.
Bicyclist hit by truck killed at Downtown Topeka intersection
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - TPD has asked drivers to avoid the area of Kansas Ave. and 4th St. - in front of the police department - as crews investigate a fatal commercial truck/bicycle accident. The Topeka Police Department says just after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, emergency crews were...
Shawnee Co. celebrates milestone in trail connection project
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation celebrated an ending - and a beginning - on its trail projects. Topeka and Shawnee Co. officials cut the ribbon Thursday on the Deer Creek Trail extension. The path stretches from SE 10th St. to SE 25th at Dornwood Park. Members...
Two remain at large following early-morning manhunt in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people remain at large after an early-morning manhunt spurred by a police chase in Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle in the 100 block of NE Monroe St. in downtown Topeka.
72-year-old cyclist hospitalized after struck by car
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 72-year-old cyclist was sent to the hospital after he was hit by a car along a Brown Co. highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol says around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, that emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 36 and Highway 73 with reports of an injury accident.
Emporia teen hospitalized after SUV rolls off interstate, onto river bank
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Emporia teen is recovering in the hospital after her SUV rolled off the interstate and down onto a river bank. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 134 on southbound I-35 - about one mile west of County Road 1 - with reports of an injury accident.
RCPD investigates criminal damage to vehicles around Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are investigating two separate incidences of criminal damage to vehicles around Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, officers were called to Manhattan Christian College in the 1400 block of Fairchild Ave. with reports of criminal damage to property.
70-year-old Manhattan man hospitalized after t-boning another vehicle
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 70-year-old man in Manhattan was hospitalized after he failed to yield at a stop sign and t-boned another vehicle. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Casement and Allen Rd. in Manhattan with reports of an injury crash.
Police investigate early-morning homicide in Central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are investigating an early-morning homicide in Central Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that just after 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, officers were called to the 1100 block of SW Lincoln St. with reports of a shooting. When officials arrived, they said they found...
Third person arrested for gunpoint robbery of Manhattan 17-year-old
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A third person has been arrested after a 17-year-old was held at gunpoint and robbed in July. The Riley Co. Police Dept. says on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Evan Megaw, 19, of Junction City, was arrested after further investigation into a July 28 robbery on Waterway Pl. in Manhattan.
Person enters Topeka middle school through unlatched door
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public School officials say an unidentified man gained access to Eisenhower Middle School early Tuesday morning through an unlatched door. Eisenhower Middle School Principal Scott Schwarz sent an email to parents after the incident. Schwarz said a staff member entered the school through a back entrance and did not properly pull the door shut. The person gained access a short time later, but Schwarz said they quickly exited the building after he was quickly viewed by school and police officials both in the building and on camera.
Cause of east Topeka vacant house fire under investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire Crews are investigating the cause of a vacant house fire on the city’s east side Wednesday afternoon. Crews arrived to the home, located in the 616 of SE Leland St. shortly after 3 p.m. Topeka Fire Marshal Alan Stahl says the fire had progressed inside the home for some time prior to crews getting on scene.
Manhattan motorcycle driver rushed to hospital after collision with curb
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan motorcycle driver was rushed to the hospital with head, wrist and collarbone injuries after he hit a curb on Tuesday afternoon. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, officers were called to the intersection of Hayes Dr. and McCall Rd. with reports of an injury accident.
Topeka man sent to hospital after box truck backs into pickup in KTAG lane
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was sent to the hospital after a box truck backed into his pickup in the KTAG lane in Lawrence. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, emergency crews were called to the Kansas Turnpike Plaza 202 in Lawrence with reports of an injury accident.
Topekans arrested after Riley Co. traffic stop when meth found on passenger
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men from Topeka were arrested in Riley Co. after a traffic stop found meth in the passenger’s possession. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that both Deshon Smith, 31, and Michael Jones, 47, of Topeka, were arrested after a traffic stop near the intersection of Fort Riley Blvd. and Poliska Ln. in Manhattan on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Inmate escapes Lansing Correctional Facility Tuesday morning
LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility has been placed on escape status after he was reported missing Tuesday just after 11:00 a.m. The inmate has been identified as Michael Shane Stroede, 43. He reportedly walked away from Lansing Correctional Facility and could not be located at the minimum-security unit. Stroede is currently serving a 111-month sentence for a 2021 drug conviction in Rice County and has seven prior convictions dating back to 1999.
Wabaunsee Co. voters approve $11 million for Mission Valley school projects
MISSION VALLEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Mission Valley School District will soon start work on two projects estimated at more than $11 million. Unofficial results tallied Tuesday show Wabaunsee County voters approved two bonds for USD 330, each passing with more than 700 votes. Records from the Wabaunsee Co. Clerk show Proposal 1 passed 869-271. Proposal 2 passed 766-369.
No verdict as jury recesses late Wednesday afternoon in Dana Chandler double-murder retrial in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jurors recessed late Wednesday afternoon without reaching a verdict in the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial at the Shawnee County Courthouse in downtown Topeka. Jurors deliberated until around 4:48 p.m. before asking Judge Cheryl Rios to recess until 9 a.m. Thursday. Jurors were in their fifth day...
Topeka man jailed after covered license plate leads to meth discovery
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after a covered license plate led to the discovery of meth in his possession. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Bertrand A. Wheaton, 39, of Topeka, is in custody and could face multiple charges that include possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning near mile marker 357 on SW I-70.
Jury resumes deliberations in Day 17 of Dana Chandler double-murder retrial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jurors resumed deliberations Thursday morning in Day 17 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial at the Shawnee County Courthouse in downtown Topeka. Judge Cheryl Rios excused the 12-person jury to its room to continue its sixth day of deliberations around 9 a.m. Thursday. The jury is...
