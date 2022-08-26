LEAVENWORTH CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An inmate at Lansing Correctional Facility has been placed on escape status after he was reported missing Tuesday just after 11:00 a.m. The inmate has been identified as Michael Shane Stroede, 43. He reportedly walked away from Lansing Correctional Facility and could not be located at the minimum-security unit. Stroede is currently serving a 111-month sentence for a 2021 drug conviction in Rice County and has seven prior convictions dating back to 1999.

LANSING, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO