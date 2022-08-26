ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma County, OK

Community Gathers To Honor Fallen Oklahoma Co. Deputy Sgt. Swartz

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cX76W_0hWvjJlV00

Family, friends and much of the law enforcement community were in attendance Friday to honor the life of Oklahoma County Deputy Bobby Swartz.

The ceremony took place at 1 p.m. at the Crossings Community Church on Portland Avenue.

Swartz was shot and killed after arriving at a southwest Oklahoma City home to serve eviction papers.

Oklahoma County sheriff Tommie Johnson said three deputies arrived at a home shortly after 1 p.m. Monday near Southwest 78th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue.

Upon arrival, Johnson said the deputies learned the subject at the home was uncooperative. The deputies went to the back of the home, which is where shots were fired at them.

Two deputies, including Sergeant Bobby Swartz, were hit.

Police's search for the alleged suspect, Benjamin Plank, continued with a short pursuit through the city's southeast side.

Plank was driving a pickup truck with a boat attached to it.

The suspect left his vehicle and was taken into custody by authorities near Tinker Air Force Base.

Plank was arrested on complaints of first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma County, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
County
Oklahoma County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Deceased Shooter In Logan County Shooting Identified As Wanted Suspect of Embezzlement, Kidnapping

A man who died following an exchange of gunfire at a rural Logan County home was wanted for violating bond for another criminal case in Cleveland County. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a home near West Cooksey Road and North Meridian Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies found Delbert “Trey” Middleton deceased behind home.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Pennsylvania Avenue#Violent Crime#Oklahoma Co#Tinker Air Force Base
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Couple Arrested In Connection With Oklahoma City Homicide

Court filings detail a man’s violent murder at an Oklahoma City homeless encampment. According to documents, Jeff Skrivanek, 51, was beaten, strangled and hanged from a tree. According to Oklahoma City police James Guillory, 20, and girlfriend Sierra McCoy-Griffen,18, were arrested. Police say the couple plotted to kill Skrivanek...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
okcfox.com

Oklahoma man accused of shooting teenager over haircut given to his 2-year-old stepson

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old who gave his stepson a haircut. According to court documents, the teen told police that his mother babysits a 2-year-old child, and the child's mother asked him to give the child a haircut. The teen obliged but the mother became outraged over how the haircut turned out, court records show.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy