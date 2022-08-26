ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

The Light of Seven Matchsticks to Close this Month￼

The countdown is on to grab one last cocktail at speakeasy The Light of Seven Matchsticks. The bar, tucked under Natalie’s Worthington at 5601 N. High St., will close after service on Sunday, September 18. “The little speakeasy in the basement of Natalie’s Worthington that we all fell in...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Construction Roundup: August 2022 Part 2

Welcome to the end of August, and to the second installment of this month’s Construction Roundup photo series!. We’ve got a look at various construction sites located in the King-Lincoln District, Near East Side, Downtown Columbus, Discovery District, Franklinton, Victorian Village, Italian Village and beyond!. A unique look...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Rooftop Patios in Columbus

When we polled our readers this summer about their favorite patios in Columbus, we knew we had to include a rooftop patio category since this trend has been booming in Columbus over the past several years. And while many of the rooftop patios you’ll find in the Top 10 list below are newer, there’s a handful of spots that have been open awhile as well.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus Area

Are you searching for a great bakery in the Columbus area? If the answer is yes, you should check out these local bakeries. This bakery located in Japan Marketplace offers a variety of delicious Japanese goods with a French twist. Patrons can't get enough of their strawberry cake slices, matcha cream puffs, and red bean rolls. If you're looking for something savory, consider getting their curry donuts and spicy tuna bread. In addition to baked goods, Belle's offers green tea soft serve ice cream, shaved ice, and lattes.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Albany lands $1 billion data center project from out-of-state company making first investment in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Washington, D.C.-based real estate investment firm that develops data centers plans to construct a multi-building complex for a confidential end user at New Albany International Business Park. When complete, the $1 billion project from DBT-Data could span up to 1 million square feet, CEO David Tolson told me. […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Confluence Cast: Making Columbus Festivals

It has been said that festivals are one of the best things about our community. By extension, the folks who conceive and orchestrate them are making the city measurably better. This week, on the occasion of the upcoming Hot Times Festival, organizer Candy Watkins discusses the origins of ComFest, why Hot Times Community Festival is the friendliest festival in town, and the importance of leaning in to ensure that these festivals continue to thrive.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

COTA to Cut Service Again in September; Makes Low-Income Discount Permanent

The Central Ohio Transit Authority is still struggling to hire enough bus drivers to run its routes. As a result, service changes scheduled to go into effect on Monday, September 5 will include less-frequent buses on some routes and the elimination of Line 6 along Cleveland Avenue. Line 6 riders...
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

92 Chicken Opens Today In Downtown Delaware

A new restaurant chain arrives in Ohio today, and it’s very first outpost is on Sandusky Street in downtown Delaware. 92 Chicken introduces Korean-style chicken to the area. The chain currently operates in a wide variety of locations across the country, from Wisconsin to Florida to California. According to...
DELAWARE, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Columbus Area

Are you looking for a delicious breakfast in Greater Columbus?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're looking for a classic diner feel, Stav's is a great option. Customer recommendations include the thick French toast (locals strongly recommend substituting the toast for challah bread and say it's worth the small upcharge), gyro omelet, and the BLTE sandwich (BLTE stands for bacon, lettuce, tomato, and egg).
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WESTERVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Video: Columbus man attempts to steal Hyundai

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man after a dash camera recorded the suspect unsuccessfully trying to steal a Hyundai. A man was recorded by a mounted dash camera on Aug. 10 attempting to steal a Hyundai SUV parked in the 4400 block of Bennington Pond Drive, according to Columbus Division […]
COLUMBUS, OH

