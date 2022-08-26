Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud poised to prove himself wrong, everyone else rightThe LanternColumbus, OH
On a budget? Here’s what to do in Columbus for cheap pricesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State has ‘a lot to prove’ against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
What’s Up: Labor Day Weekend includes football, festivals and fresh air flowThe LanternColumbus, OH
columbusunderground.com
The Light of Seven Matchsticks to Close this Month￼
The countdown is on to grab one last cocktail at speakeasy The Light of Seven Matchsticks. The bar, tucked under Natalie’s Worthington at 5601 N. High St., will close after service on Sunday, September 18. “The little speakeasy in the basement of Natalie’s Worthington that we all fell in...
columbusunderground.com
Construction Roundup: August 2022 Part 2
Welcome to the end of August, and to the second installment of this month’s Construction Roundup photo series!. We’ve got a look at various construction sites located in the King-Lincoln District, Near East Side, Downtown Columbus, Discovery District, Franklinton, Victorian Village, Italian Village and beyond!. A unique look...
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Rooftop Patios in Columbus
When we polled our readers this summer about their favorite patios in Columbus, we knew we had to include a rooftop patio category since this trend has been booming in Columbus over the past several years. And while many of the rooftop patios you’ll find in the Top 10 list below are newer, there’s a handful of spots that have been open awhile as well.
columbusunderground.com
Restaurant Review: Democrat Tacos, Hillbilly Queso and More to Try at Torchy’s Tacos
Torchy’s Tacos has arrived on the north side of town. With plans for a couple more Central Ohio locations in the upcoming months, the Polaris spot is the Texas-based institution’s first foray into Ohio. Well, not exactly the first foray in Ohio. The Torchy’s name might sound a...
614now.com
Here’s when the first Ohio location of this national Southern-inspired restaurant chain is opening
A little Southern charm is coming to the Columbus area. Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar, the popular Asheville, North Carolina-based restaurant chain, is slated to open its first-ever Ohio location in October, although an exact date was not announced. The eatery will be located at 1678 Lane Ave. in...
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus Area
Are you searching for a great bakery in the Columbus area? If the answer is yes, you should check out these local bakeries. This bakery located in Japan Marketplace offers a variety of delicious Japanese goods with a French twist. Patrons can't get enough of their strawberry cake slices, matcha cream puffs, and red bean rolls. If you're looking for something savory, consider getting their curry donuts and spicy tuna bread. In addition to baked goods, Belle's offers green tea soft serve ice cream, shaved ice, and lattes.
Four Dayton-area CVS store locations closing their doors for good
DAYTON — Four Dayton-area CVS store locations will be closing their doors for good by early October, according to a news release. The closings will be staggered between September 7 through October 5, in a statement to News Center 7. All prescriptions and employees will be transferred to nearby...
Three injured in shootings near Columbus grocery store, restaurant
Columbus police are investigating what they said are two related shootings in east Columbus Tuesday night.
New Albany lands $1 billion data center project from out-of-state company making first investment in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Washington, D.C.-based real estate investment firm that develops data centers plans to construct a multi-building complex for a confidential end user at New Albany International Business Park. When complete, the $1 billion project from DBT-Data could span up to 1 million square feet, CEO David Tolson told me. […]
Two hospitalized after three-car crash at I-270 and Sawmill Road
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash on the north side of Columbus sent two people to the hospital. Just after 6 a.m. Monday, medics with the Columbus Division of Fire responded to reports of a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of I-270 and Sawmill Road near Dublin, according to Chief Jeffrey Geitter and the Ohio […]
columbusunderground.com
The Confluence Cast: Making Columbus Festivals
It has been said that festivals are one of the best things about our community. By extension, the folks who conceive and orchestrate them are making the city measurably better. This week, on the occasion of the upcoming Hot Times Festival, organizer Candy Watkins discusses the origins of ComFest, why Hot Times Community Festival is the friendliest festival in town, and the importance of leaning in to ensure that these festivals continue to thrive.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Ohio
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Ohio is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
columbusunderground.com
COTA to Cut Service Again in September; Makes Low-Income Discount Permanent
The Central Ohio Transit Authority is still struggling to hire enough bus drivers to run its routes. As a result, service changes scheduled to go into effect on Monday, September 5 will include less-frequent buses on some routes and the elimination of Line 6 along Cleveland Avenue. Line 6 riders...
92 Chicken Opens Today In Downtown Delaware
A new restaurant chain arrives in Ohio today, and it’s very first outpost is on Sandusky Street in downtown Delaware. 92 Chicken introduces Korean-style chicken to the area. The chain currently operates in a wide variety of locations across the country, from Wisconsin to Florida to California. According to...
4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Columbus Area
Are you looking for a delicious breakfast in Greater Columbus?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're looking for a classic diner feel, Stav's is a great option. Customer recommendations include the thick French toast (locals strongly recommend substituting the toast for challah bread and say it's worth the small upcharge), gyro omelet, and the BLTE sandwich (BLTE stands for bacon, lettuce, tomato, and egg).
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
Video: Columbus man attempts to steal Hyundai
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man after a dash camera recorded the suspect unsuccessfully trying to steal a Hyundai. A man was recorded by a mounted dash camera on Aug. 10 attempting to steal a Hyundai SUV parked in the 4400 block of Bennington Pond Drive, according to Columbus Division […]
Head to This Hole-In-The-Wall Seafood Joint in Ohio for the Best Fried Fish
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. From elegant restaurants to mom-and-pop joints, the Buckeye State is known for its diverse range of options.
cwcolumbus.com
Man caught on camera breaking into Columbus home to steal furniture, tools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a man they say kicked in the door of a home in the Mount Vernon neighborhood and stole several items. The residence was under renovation when the break-in occurred on June 18, 2022, in the 1400 block of Hildreth Avenue.
ODOT finds no structural damage to west Columbus bridge after highway trailer fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation did not find any structural damage done to a west Columbus after a trailer caught fire underneath it on Sunday. Police said a trailer was on fire around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes where Interstate 670 and I-70 come together.
