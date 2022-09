She-Hulk episode 3 is now streaming on Disney Plus, and we never expected to talk about Spider-Man after this episode. To be fair, She-Hulk doesn’t actually mention Spider-Man. But episode 3 includes a massive Spider-Man detail that will help us better understand the multiverse after the events in No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

