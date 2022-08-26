ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Comptroller says local officials need to deal with Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert

By Brett Barrouquere, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 6 days ago

Tennessee's Comptroller said Friday the office will not seek to take over the Shelby County Clerk's office from Wanda Halbert because there's no legal authority or precedent that would allow for such a move.

Comptroller Jason Mumpower said in a statement that the mayor and county commission should look into possible avenues to possibly oust Halbert and decide if it is time to use available options to remove her.

"I certainly share the frustration of the citizens, businesses, and the numerous elected officials who have spoken out or have been impacted by the clerk’s inability to get the job done," Mumpower said.

"The Shelby County Clerk must work harder to serve her customers. I certainly share the frustration of the citizens, businesses, and the numerous elected officials who have spoken out or have been impacted by the clerk's inability to get the job done," Mumpower said. "The clerk was elected to do the job."

Halbert, who has not spoken publicly nor posted online since Mumpower's initial statement, could not be reached for comment.

Halbert has become a lighting rod, after announcing the clerk's office would close this week to work on a backlog of auto dealer pack, then went to Jamaica.

There are more than 8,500 dealer applications from new car dealers alone sitting in the clerk’s office yet to be processed. If you add in used cars, that could be up to 10,000 or more — and that’s still not including casual sales, such as between friends.

Mumpower called out Halbert on Monday about the Jamaica trip, saying it showed "a lack of leadership and concern for her staff who are left to address the backlog without her presence in the office."

The clerk previously announced that her offices would be closed from Aug. 22-26 and Sept. 19-23 for staff to work on the backlog of auto dealer packs.

Earlier this month, the Shelby County Commission voted to ask the State of Tennessee to temporarily take over the administrative function of license plate distribution in the county.

Outgoing Shelby County Commissioner Mark Billingsley, whose term ends when new commissioners are sworn in Aug. 31, is looking into the methods for removal of a Shelby County elected official.

And, on Monday, Commissioner Mick Wright said Halbert should consider resigning.

"If Wanda Halbert can’t or won’t do the work required of the County Clerk’s office and treat serving our citizens’ needs as the priority, she should step down and let someone else lead that office," Wright said in a statement.

Officials in the county cannot be recalled during the first and last 180 days of their term. They can be recalled if voters of the county circulate a petition to recall the official signed by at least 15% of the registered voters eligible to vote for that office, triggering a recall vote.

State law does afford local officials the ability to pursue an ouster, and it may be time for them to consider whether or not that is appropriate.”

Halbert was reelected in the Aug. 4 election with 49% of the vote, to Jeff Jacobs’ 41% and Harold Smith’s 10%, according to unofficial vote totals.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Comptroller says local officials need to deal with Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert

mark
6d ago

That’s a joke! The local elected officials are no better than her! They just execute better timing on their vacations. If the comptroller thinks the lines are long at the county clerks office he should’ve been here when people were trying to get vaccinated at the fairgrounds. Good grief!

