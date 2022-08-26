Read full article on original website
SEPT. 8-10 | BlockParty’s monkeypox/COVID vaccination clinic
BlockParty in West Hollywood will host a free vaccination clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 through Saturday, Sept. 10. BlockParty is located at 8853 Santa Monica Blvd. The mobile vaccination clinic, presented by Elements Pharmacy, will offer COVID-19 vaccinations/boosters and monkeypox vaccines. The COVID-19 booster shots...
Sheriff’s DUI checkpoint nabs one suspect
On Friday, August 19, 2021 (1) driver was arrested for DUI at a DUI checkpoint. The DUI checkpoint was held at Fairfax Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads.
LYNN HOOPINGARNER | Plans for San Vicente apartments are full of flaws
Today, Planning Commission will be hearing a proposal for a new project for 24 condominium units (a requested Tract Map is also in the application) to replace an existing 13 rental housing units (the tenants were “Ellised out” in 2019) at 948-954 N. San Vicente. While on paper this sounds like a net increase in housing, the staff report leaves open a number of questions that I hope will be addressed by the Commission. I will not be able to make all my comments in three minutes so I thought I would share some of them here.
UPDATED: Mural’s muse is … Councilmember Lindsey Horvath?
The woman depicted in the mural at Santa Monica Blvd. and Robertson Ave. is none other than Councilmember Lindsey Horvath!. Speculation began Friday when the outlines of a mysterious blonde began to coalesce on the corner building. Instead of a piece of public art, this installation appears to be a political ad in support of Horvath’s campaign for County Supervisor. The finished portrait captures Horvath’s color scheme and distinct features, but she appears somehow less than happy as she gazes out at the city where her political career began and flourished.
Sheriff investigates shooting in WeHo
A person was found shot in a vehicle in West Hollywood Friday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responding to reports of a possible shooting were flagged down by a pedestrian about 5:25 p.m. in the area of San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards, near West Hollywood Park, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside an SUV, Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau told City News Service.
TODAY 6:30PM: Learn about WeHo’s historical racial discrimination study
The City of West Hollywood invites community members to attend the Historical Context Study Community Listening Session on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. via the Zoom platform. Registration to participate in the listening session is required and can be completed here. The purpose of the Community Listening Session is for the City’s consultant, Architectural Resources Group, to provide an overview of the Historical Context Study, including goals and objectives, and to gather community input.
Witnesses color in the details of sheriff’s alleged ‘deputy gangs’
Dead rats have been left outside homes of members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department who are seen as being cooperative with investigations into the department, a witness testified at an oversight commission hearing. The witness — who called into the meeting anonymously out of fear of retaliation...
OpEd: Did Lindsey know? In-kind contribution or In-side deal?
It was just two weeks ago that Lindsey Horvath was the swing vote in a 3-2 approval of the modifications to the Faring Factory Project at the corner of Santa Monica Blvd. at Robertson. Now, that very same corner features a larger-than-life mural of Horvath and an advertisement for her political campaign.
