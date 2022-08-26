ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

WEHOville.com

One wounded in WeHo bar shooting

One person was wounded in a shooting at a bar on West Hollywood’s Sunset Strip early Monday morning. The shooting was reported at 12:48 a.m. at the About Last Night Lounge and Restaurant at 8947 Sunset Boulevard, according to Sgt. S. Rodriguez of the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Major roadwork coming to WeHo this week

Motorists are being advised of possible traffic delays this week on Santa Monica Boulevard between North Doheny Drive and North San Vicente Boulevard while the roadway is re-striped and refreshed, according to city officials. Work is scheduled to begin Monday and will largely be confined to the hours of 9...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

This week in WeHo

6:00 PM West Hollywood Tenants’ Learn Your Rights Forum. No events scheduled at this time. 6:30 PM Historical Context Study Community Listening Session. 6:30 PM Planning Commission Teleconference Meeting. Friday, September 2. No events scheduled at this time. Saturday, September 3. No events scheduled at this time. For a...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

PHOTOS: NextGen Summer Social

The City of West Hollywood held a mixer Monday on the Respite Deck of the new Aquatic and Recreation Center to invite young residents to meet city leaders and learn how to become more involved with the city’s affairs. Tags: aquatic and recreation center, nextgen. About Brandon Garcia. Brandon...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Sheriff's DUI checkpoint nabs one suspect

On Friday, August 19, 2021 (1) driver was arrested for DUI at a DUI checkpoint. The DUI checkpoint was held at Fairfax Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. DUI checkpoint locations are determined based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WEHOville.com

LYNN HOOPINGARNER | Plans for San Vicente apartments are full of flaws

Today, Planning Commission will be hearing a proposal for a new project for 24 condominium units (a requested Tract Map is also in the application) to replace an existing 13 rental housing units (the tenants were “Ellised out” in 2019) at 948-954 N. San Vicente. While on paper this sounds like a net increase in housing, the staff report leaves open a number of questions that I hope will be addressed by the Commission. I will not be able to make all my comments in three minutes so I thought I would share some of them here.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

UPDATED: Mural's muse is … Councilmember Lindsey Horvath?

The woman depicted in the mural at Santa Monica Blvd. and Robertson Ave. is none other than Councilmember Lindsey Horvath!. Speculation began Friday when the outlines of a mysterious blonde began to coalesce on the corner building. Instead of a piece of public art, this installation appears to be a political ad in support of Horvath’s campaign for County Supervisor. The finished portrait captures Horvath’s color scheme and distinct features, but she appears somehow less than happy as she gazes out at the city where her political career began and flourished.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

Sheriff investigates shooting in WeHo

A person was found shot in a vehicle in West Hollywood Friday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responding to reports of a possible shooting were flagged down by a pedestrian about 5:25 p.m. in the area of San Vicente and Santa Monica boulevards, near West Hollywood Park, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside an SUV, Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau told City News Service.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

TODAY 6:30PM: Learn about WeHo's historical racial discrimination study

The City of West Hollywood invites community members to attend the Historical Context Study Community Listening Session on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. via the Zoom platform. Registration to participate in the listening session is required and can be completed here. The purpose of the Community Listening Session is for the City’s consultant, Architectural Resources Group, to provide an overview of the Historical Context Study, including goals and objectives, and to gather community input.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

OpEd: John Duran comes out swinging

At the WeHo for the People Candidate forum, former Council member John Duran came out of hiding. The former City Council man served on the West Hollywood City Council for almost 20 years and was known for romancing issues as well as many controversies that followed him. Sponsored by the...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Who is Sarah Adolphson?

The WeHo for the People candidate forum introduced residents to Sarah Adolphson-Reimer. Adolphson is a resident of Kings Road and a business owner with offices on Norwich Drive. WEHOville went to meet the rising star on the afternoon after her performance that had everyone in the city talking. Adolphson is...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

Hangouts We Have Known and Loved

The recent closing of the coffee shop affectionately known as Big Gay Starbucks has inspired numerous comments, both from those who lamented the loss of a favorite gathering place and others who saw the Santa Monica Blvd. business as just another place to drink overpriced coffee. While I never patronized...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

WEHOville.com

