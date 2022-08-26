Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lodi Schools Chief Arrested On Assault Charges At Jersey Shore
Lodi Schools Supt. Douglas Petty was arrested on an assault charge at the Jersey Shore over the weekend, Daily Voice has learned. Details were sketchy, but a records officer at the Ocean County Jail confirmed that Petty was arrested by Seaside Heights police on Sunday, Aug. 28. Petty was charged...
wrnjradio.com
2 men accused of trespassing at private lake in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two men were charged for allegedly trespassing at a private Lake in Denville Township Friday. On August 26, police responded to Estling Lake on the report of individuals climbing the private spillway with kayaks and entering the private lake, police said. During the...
2 found dead in suspected murder-suicide at NJ home
Authorities launched an investigation after two people died in an apparent murder-suicide in New Jersey on Wednesday, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced.
Arrest made in Newark fatal shooting
A man has been charged with shooting and killing a 24-year-old Irvington resident in Newark last month. Chauncey Venable is charged with murder and weapons offenses, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. Venable, 30, gunned down Rasheed Mells on the 700 block of South 20th Street on July...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HERO: Passing EMS Veteran Pulls Driver From Burning Sedan After Garden State Parkway Crash
A driver whose car burst into flames during an overnight crash on the Garden State Parkway was rescued by a retired EMS veteran who rushed to his aid. Tito Jackson pretty much saved the young man's life, said one of the New Jersey State Police troopers who responded to the crash near the southbound tolls in Saddle Brook shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.
Hudson Driver Crashes, Takes Swing At Police In Little Ferry, Authorities Say
A drunken Hudson County man took a swing at police after crashing his pickup truck in Little Ferry, authorities said. Francis J. Ciprian, 38, of West New York apparently left his girlfriend behind when he bailed out of the truck after it hit some containers on Gates Road near the Hackensack River shortly after 4 a.m. Aug. 28, police said.
‘Walkout’ Thieves Continue To Victimize Area Bank Customers, Fort Lee Police Nab Four
Plainclothed Fort Lee detectives captured a group of “walk out” thieves who’d been following bank customers and distracting them long enough to steal their money and other valuables, authorities said. Law enforcement agencies throughout the region have been kept busy by the thieves, who blend in with...
ocscanner.news
FORDS: POLICE HAVE HOUSE SURROUNDED
There is a large police presence on Sorren Street in the Fords section of Woodbridge Township. Witnesses have said they hear police attempting to communicate with someone inside the home. The Middlesex County Prosecutors Office is at the scene as well. Authorities have not released details as to what is transpiring. We will monitor the situation and update our page as new details become available.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested for theft of pride flags in Frenchtown, NJ
FRENCHTOWN — A borough man has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft and damage of multiple flags supporting the LGBTQ community earlier this month. An investigation into the Aug. 8 incident continues, according to the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office, but for now, 30-year-old Justin Settembrino has been charged with bias intimidation, criminal mischief, and two counts of theft of moveable property.
Confessed Hasbrouck Heights 'Ghost Gun' Trafficker Gets Minimum 3½ Years In State Prison
A convicted "ghost gun" trafficker from Hasbrouck Heights must spend at least 3½ plea-bargained years in state prison before he'll be eligible for parole. Michael Maresca, 34, has been held in the Bergen County Jail since investigators arrested him in November 2020 outside the Macarthur Avenue home he grew up in for trafficking the untraceable guns in and around Paterson.
WILD CHASE: Masked Carjackers Ram Police Cruiser, Civilian Vehicles On Route 46
Three carjackers were captured following a wild chase in which they rammed a Wayne police cruiser and several civilian vehicles on Route 46, authorities said. It began shortly after Montville police issued an alert for two vehicles, one of which had just been taken by thieves in ski masks, shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
wrnjradio.com
2 charged after knife, drug paraphernalia found during traffic stop in Sussex County
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – Two Sussex County men were charged after drug paraphernalia and a knife were found during a traffic stop in Byram Township Tuesday, according to police. On August 30, an officer observed a vehicle exit the QuickChek parking lot and fail to stop at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bayonne cop used different schemes to evade Bayonne Bridge tolls, complaint says
The Bayonne police officer charged earlier this month with evading toll charges at the Bayonne Bridge used three different methods in an attempt to stay one step ahead of Port Authority police, the criminal complaint obtained by The Jersey Journal says. Jeffrey Veloz, who was suspended by the Bayonne Police...
PalPark Burglary Cracked With Arrest Of Uber Robber's Accused Getaway Driver
A Garfield man who was charged last week in the knifepoint robbery of an Uber passenger had also been busted for a burglary in Palisades Park, authorities confirmed. Allen Ernst, 28, and an accomplice bolted from a Palisades Park home when a resident who lives there returned around 4:30 p.m. July 14, said Capt. Anthony Espino, the officer in charge of the department.
'Armed, Dangerous' Fugitive Wanted For Shooting GF In Texas Captured At GWB
An armed fugitive who fled Texas to New York City after shooting his girlfriend was captured by Bergen County detectives at the entrance to the lower level of the George Washington Bridge, authorities said. Dwayne Kevin Sharlow, 55, was swiftly scooped up by Narcotic Task Force members who stopped his...
Police Send North Jersey Gun Trafficker to Prison
From the Desk of New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin TRENTON –Acting Attorney General Matthew J....
Thief Steals Two Cars from Newark Service Station
NEWARK, NJ – A brazen criminal broke into Smitty’s garage on Monday and drove off...
Three People Found Dead Hours Apart In Newark
Three people were found dead in Newark on Monday, Aug. 29, according to police and news outlets. Police were called to the scene of a "sick or injured person" around 9:20 a.m., at Montclair Avenue and Broadway, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
2 women found dead in N.J. house fire, authorities say
Two women were found dead inside a burning home Tuesday morning in Bloomingdale, authorities said. Firefighters made the discovery after they responded to the house fire on Hamburg Turnpike, according to a statement from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The prosecutor’s office did not release more information. It was...
Woodbridge Victim Killed In Overnight Rahway Hit-Run: Police
A Woodbridge Township resident was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash overnight in Rahway, authorities said. The unidentified individual was found at the intersection of St. George’s and W. Inman avenues around 3 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, Rahway Police Sgt. Michael Daikalo said. Officers rendered medical aid to the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
61K+
Followers
18K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0