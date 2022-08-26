ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wrnjradio.com

2 men accused of trespassing at private lake in Morris County

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two men were charged for allegedly trespassing at a private Lake in Denville Township Friday. On August 26, police responded to Estling Lake on the report of individuals climbing the private spillway with kayaks and entering the private lake, police said. During the...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Arrest made in Newark fatal shooting

A man has been charged with shooting and killing a 24-year-old Irvington resident in Newark last month. Chauncey Venable is charged with murder and weapons offenses, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. Venable, 30, gunned down Rasheed Mells on the 700 block of South 20th Street on July...
NEWARK, NJ
ocscanner.news

FORDS: POLICE HAVE HOUSE SURROUNDED

There is a large police presence on Sorren Street in the Fords section of Woodbridge Township. Witnesses have said they hear police attempting to communicate with someone inside the home. The Middlesex County Prosecutors Office is at the scene as well. Authorities have not released details as to what is transpiring. We will monitor the situation and update our page as new details become available.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Man arrested for theft of pride flags in Frenchtown, NJ

FRENCHTOWN — A borough man has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft and damage of multiple flags supporting the LGBTQ community earlier this month. An investigation into the Aug. 8 incident continues, according to the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office, but for now, 30-year-old Justin Settembrino has been charged with bias intimidation, criminal mischief, and two counts of theft of moveable property.
FRENCHTOWN, NJ
Daily Voice

Confessed Hasbrouck Heights 'Ghost Gun' Trafficker Gets Minimum 3½ Years In State Prison

A convicted "ghost gun" trafficker from Hasbrouck Heights must spend at least 3½ plea-bargained years in state prison before he'll be eligible for parole. Michael Maresca, 34, has been held in the Bergen County Jail since investigators arrested him in November 2020 outside the Macarthur Avenue home he grew up in for trafficking the untraceable guns in and around Paterson.
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
Daily Voice

Three People Found Dead Hours Apart In Newark

Three people were found dead in Newark on Monday, Aug. 29, according to police and news outlets. Police were called to the scene of a "sick or injured person" around 9:20 a.m., at Montclair Avenue and Broadway, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

2 women found dead in N.J. house fire, authorities say

Two women were found dead inside a burning home Tuesday morning in Bloomingdale, authorities said. Firefighters made the discovery after they responded to the house fire on Hamburg Turnpike, according to a statement from the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The prosecutor’s office did not release more information. It was...
BLOOMINGDALE, NJ
Daily Voice

Woodbridge Victim Killed In Overnight Rahway Hit-Run: Police

A Woodbridge Township resident was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash overnight in Rahway, authorities said. The unidentified individual was found at the intersection of St. George’s and W. Inman avenues around 3 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, Rahway Police Sgt. Michael Daikalo said. Officers rendered medical aid to the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
RAHWAY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

