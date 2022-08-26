Read full article on original website
WIBW
Narcotics search warrant leads to arrest of three Topekans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant led to the arrest of three Topekans Wednesday afternoon. Members of the Topeka Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a warrant in the 2700 block of SE Jefferson St. in relation to an ongoing investigation. Officers located cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia at the scene.
WIBW
Topekans arrested after Riley Co. traffic stop when meth found on passenger
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men from Topeka were arrested in Riley Co. after a traffic stop found meth in the passenger’s possession. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that both Deshon Smith, 31, and Michael Jones, 47, of Topeka, were arrested after a traffic stop near the intersection of Fort Riley Blvd. and Poliska Ln. in Manhattan on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
WIBW
Topeka man jailed after covered license plate leads to meth discovery
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after a covered license plate led to the discovery of meth in his possession. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Bertrand A. Wheaton, 39, of Topeka, is in custody and could face multiple charges that include possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning near mile marker 357 on SW I-70.
northwestmoinfo.com
KC Man Arrested On Multiple Felonies And Driving Charges
A Kansas City man was arrested in Nodaway County following a Tuesday evening wreck and is now facing multiple felony counts and numerous driving charges. According to the reports from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Robert W. McNutt was driving a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer southbound on Mint Road at 300th Street about one and a half miles northwest of Conception Junction at 6:43 P.M. Tuesday when he failed to negotiate a curve, going off the east side of Mint Road and crossing 300th Street before hitting a ditch on the south side of 300th Street and coming to rest in a corn field.
More details released on why a Kansas police officer’s license was revoked
A month after a former Prairie Village police officer's license was revoked, FOX4 is learning more details on why.
WIBW
Valley Falls man arrested for drug and weapons violations
HOYT, Kan. (WIBW) - A Valley Falls man is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop west of Hoyt Monday afternoon. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Kenneth Funk, 45, of Valley Falls was pulled over near 118th and S. Road shortly before 1 p.m. Monday for an alleged registration violation.
WIBW
Two remain at large following early-morning manhunt in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people remain at large after an early-morning manhunt spurred by a police chase in Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle in the 100 block of NE Monroe St. in downtown Topeka.
One dead after shooting in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person has been killed in an early morning shooting in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department reported that it was dispatched to the 1100 block of SW Lincoln Street Thursday morning just after 7 a.m. Officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot, according to a release. The shooting is under investigation. […]
21-year-old dies in crash after vehicle flips
CRAWFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A 21-year-old Kansas man died Wednesday night after his vehicle flipped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Caden M. Anderson, 21, from Pittsburg, was killed when his 2001 Chevy Tahoe left the road, hit a ditch, and overturned. Anderson’s vehicle was southbound on S. 200th Street around 10 p.m. when it […]
KVOE
Emporia home invasion suspect sees main counts dismissed, cases dropped for five co-defendants
Court proceedings continue for one person initially accused of a home invasion robbery this past May, but the lead charges have been dropped — and cases against five co-defendants have been dismissed. On Monday, Christopher Diaz had several counts dismissed, including the lead charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary,...
WIBW
18-year-olds arrested after gun shot at pedestrians in front of officers
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two 18-year-olds from Lawrence were arrested over the weekend after a gun was shot at a group of pedestrians in front of police officers. The Lawrence Police Department took to Facebook on Monday, Aug. 29, with a plea to criminals - do not run. When committing a crime in front of law enforcement, they will catch and arrest the criminal.
Woman jailed for alleged violent incident at Kansas home
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman for a violent incident at a home in Atchison. On August 26, police arrested 34-year-old Melinda M. Page of Atchison, in the 1200 Block of Kansas Avenue, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He remains jailed on requested charges of...
WIBW
RCPD searches for man who committed ATM robbery at gunpoint
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are searching for a man who robbed another man at gunpoint at a Manhattan ATM. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, officers were called to the 600 block of 3rd Pl. in Manhattan with reports of an aggravated robbery.
WIBW
Police investigate early-morning homicide in Central Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are investigating an early-morning homicide in Central Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that just after 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, officers were called to the 1100 block of SW Lincoln St. with reports of a shooting. When officials arrived, they said they found...
WIBW
Third person arrested for gunpoint robbery of Manhattan 17-year-old
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A third person has been arrested after a 17-year-old was held at gunpoint and robbed in July. The Riley Co. Police Dept. says on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Evan Megaw, 19, of Junction City, was arrested after further investigation into a July 28 robbery on Waterway Pl. in Manhattan.
WIBW
Lansing inmate back behind bars after 2-day escape
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The inmate who walked away from the Lansing Correctional Facility on Tuesday is back in custody after his 2-day escape. The Kansas Department of Corrections says on Thursday, Sept. 1, minimum-custody inmate Michael Shane Stroede was apprehended. KDOC said Stroede was arrested Thursday morning by...
WIBW
72-year-old cyclist hospitalized after struck by car
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 72-year-old cyclist was sent to the hospital after he was hit by a car along a Brown Co. highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol says around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, that emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 36 and Highway 73 with reports of an injury accident.
Brown County warns residents about summons scam
BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – Another scam, another warning from Brown County Sheriff John Merchant. According to the sheriff’s office, people are receiving calls from those who identify as working for the Brown County Summons Services. The caller is telling residents that legal papers have been prepared against them, and are instructed to make a payment […]
Sheriff's K9 Unit helps arrest 62-year-old Kan. drug suspect
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just before 2:30p.m. Thursday, an Osage County Sheriff’s K9 unit conducted a traffic stop at 125th and Topeka, near Carbondale, for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the...
WIBW
RCPD investigates criminal damage to vehicles around Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are investigating two separate incidences of criminal damage to vehicles around Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, officers were called to Manhattan Christian College in the 1400 block of Fairchild Ave. with reports of criminal damage to property.
