Ottawa, KS

WIBW

Narcotics search warrant leads to arrest of three Topekans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant led to the arrest of three Topekans Wednesday afternoon. Members of the Topeka Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a warrant in the 2700 block of SE Jefferson St. in relation to an ongoing investigation. Officers located cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia at the scene.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topekans arrested after Riley Co. traffic stop when meth found on passenger

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two men from Topeka were arrested in Riley Co. after a traffic stop found meth in the passenger’s possession. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that both Deshon Smith, 31, and Michael Jones, 47, of Topeka, were arrested after a traffic stop near the intersection of Fort Riley Blvd. and Poliska Ln. in Manhattan on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man jailed after covered license plate leads to meth discovery

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after a covered license plate led to the discovery of meth in his possession. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Bertrand A. Wheaton, 39, of Topeka, is in custody and could face multiple charges that include possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning near mile marker 357 on SW I-70.
TOPEKA, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

KC Man Arrested On Multiple Felonies And Driving Charges

A Kansas City man was arrested in Nodaway County following a Tuesday evening wreck and is now facing multiple felony counts and numerous driving charges. According to the reports from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Robert W. McNutt was driving a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer southbound on Mint Road at 300th Street about one and a half miles northwest of Conception Junction at 6:43 P.M. Tuesday when he failed to negotiate a curve, going off the east side of Mint Road and crossing 300th Street before hitting a ditch on the south side of 300th Street and coming to rest in a corn field.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
Ottawa, KS
Ottawa, KS
Jackson County, KS
Kansas Crime & Safety
Jackson County, KS
WIBW

Valley Falls man arrested for drug and weapons violations

HOYT, Kan. (WIBW) - A Valley Falls man is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop west of Hoyt Monday afternoon. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Kenneth Funk, 45, of Valley Falls was pulled over near 118th and S. Road shortly before 1 p.m. Monday for an alleged registration violation.
VALLEY FALLS, KS
WIBW

Two remain at large following early-morning manhunt in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people remain at large after an early-morning manhunt spurred by a police chase in Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle in the 100 block of NE Monroe St. in downtown Topeka.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

One dead after shooting in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person has been killed in an early morning shooting in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department reported that it was dispatched to the 1100 block of SW Lincoln Street Thursday morning just after 7 a.m. Officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot, according to a release. The shooting is under investigation. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

21-year-old dies in crash after vehicle flips

CRAWFORD COUNTY (KSNT) – A 21-year-old Kansas man died Wednesday night after his vehicle flipped, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Caden M. Anderson, 21, from Pittsburg, was killed when his 2001 Chevy Tahoe left the road, hit a ditch, and overturned. Anderson’s vehicle was southbound on S. 200th Street around 10 p.m. when it […]
PITTSBURG, KS
WIBW

18-year-olds arrested after gun shot at pedestrians in front of officers

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Two 18-year-olds from Lawrence were arrested over the weekend after a gun was shot at a group of pedestrians in front of police officers. The Lawrence Police Department took to Facebook on Monday, Aug. 29, with a plea to criminals - do not run. When committing a crime in front of law enforcement, they will catch and arrest the criminal.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

RCPD searches for man who committed ATM robbery at gunpoint

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are searching for a man who robbed another man at gunpoint at a Manhattan ATM. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, officers were called to the 600 block of 3rd Pl. in Manhattan with reports of an aggravated robbery.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Police investigate early-morning homicide in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police are investigating an early-morning homicide in Central Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that just after 7 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, officers were called to the 1100 block of SW Lincoln St. with reports of a shooting. When officials arrived, they said they found...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Third person arrested for gunpoint robbery of Manhattan 17-year-old

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A third person has been arrested after a 17-year-old was held at gunpoint and robbed in July. The Riley Co. Police Dept. says on Wednesday, Aug. 31, Evan Megaw, 19, of Junction City, was arrested after further investigation into a July 28 robbery on Waterway Pl. in Manhattan.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Lansing inmate back behind bars after 2-day escape

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The inmate who walked away from the Lansing Correctional Facility on Tuesday is back in custody after his 2-day escape. The Kansas Department of Corrections says on Thursday, Sept. 1, minimum-custody inmate Michael Shane Stroede was apprehended. KDOC said Stroede was arrested Thursday morning by...
LANSING, KS
WIBW

72-year-old cyclist hospitalized after struck by car

BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 72-year-old cyclist was sent to the hospital after he was hit by a car along a Brown Co. highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol says around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, that emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 36 and Highway 73 with reports of an injury accident.
HIAWATHA, KS
KSNT News

Brown County warns residents about summons scam

BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – Another scam, another warning from Brown County Sheriff John Merchant. According to the sheriff’s office, people are receiving calls from those who identify as working for the Brown County Summons Services. The caller is telling residents that legal papers have been prepared against them, and are instructed to make a payment […]
BROWN COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Sheriff's K9 Unit helps arrest 62-year-old Kan. drug suspect

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just before 2:30p.m. Thursday, an Osage County Sheriff’s K9 unit conducted a traffic stop at 125th and Topeka, near Carbondale, for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

RCPD investigates criminal damage to vehicles around Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are investigating two separate incidences of criminal damage to vehicles around Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, officers were called to Manhattan Christian College in the 1400 block of Fairchild Ave. with reports of criminal damage to property.
MANHATTAN, KS

