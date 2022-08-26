A Kansas City man was arrested in Nodaway County following a Tuesday evening wreck and is now facing multiple felony counts and numerous driving charges. According to the reports from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Robert W. McNutt was driving a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer southbound on Mint Road at 300th Street about one and a half miles northwest of Conception Junction at 6:43 P.M. Tuesday when he failed to negotiate a curve, going off the east side of Mint Road and crossing 300th Street before hitting a ditch on the south side of 300th Street and coming to rest in a corn field.

