The Bishop LeBlond boys' soccer team didn't know it when the match started, but they would only get one half to try and beat Benton. One half is all they needed. Dodging rain drops and thunder, and riding out a pair of weather delays, LeBlond scored two goals in the final 14 minutes of the first half to win a rain-shortened, 2-0 match against Benton in the city round robin at Eagle Stadium Monday.

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO