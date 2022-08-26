ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosendale, MO

St. Joseph Post

LeBlond, Central boys' soccer score wins Monday in city round robin

The Bishop LeBlond boys' soccer team didn't know it when the match started, but they would only get one half to try and beat Benton. One half is all they needed. Dodging rain drops and thunder, and riding out a pair of weather delays, LeBlond scored two goals in the final 14 minutes of the first half to win a rain-shortened, 2-0 match against Benton in the city round robin at Eagle Stadium Monday.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri man dies after pickup overturns

STONE COUNTY —A Missouri man died in an accident just after noon Wednesday in Stone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 GMC Canyon driven by Randolph A. Yocum, 73, Reed Springs, was westbound on Route OO two and one half miles north of Kimberling City. The...
STONE COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

4 Missouri women injured after UTV overturns

CLINTON COUNTY—Four Missouri women were injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Polaris General driven by Rochelle M. Howard, 32, Cameron was southbound on private property at 6868 NE Estep Road six miles south of Cameron. The...
St. Joseph Post

Motorcycle accident in downtown St. Joseph ends fatal

A motorcyclist died in a crash in downtown St. Joseph Sunday afternoon. St. Joseph Police says a motorcyclist was driving west on Frederick and was speeding. The motorcycle hit another vehicle that was turning from Jules Street onto Frederick at the intersection at 10th street. Both the driver and passenger...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
St. Joseph Post

KHP: SUV strikes Kansas man on bicycle

BROWN COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Volkswagen Touareg driven by 43-year-old Jody Pendleton of Hiawatha was westbound on U.S. 36 one mile east of U.S. 73. The SUV traveled over the line...
BROWN COUNTY, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police arrest Kansas felon on new felony warrants

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on new charges after an arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested 44-year-old Cory E. Wabski, 44, Atchison, on Leavenworth and Jackson County warrants for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Police also issued him a notice to...
ATCHISON, KS
St. Joseph Post

Increased gas tax funding long-delayed highway projects

Missouri’s gas tax is moving up. And the immediate past chair of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission says that’s a good thing. Former commission chair, Tom Waters of Orrick, says Missouri transportation struggled from a lack of funding when he came onto the commission more than seven years ago. The increase of $460 million annually from the 2 ½ cent increase in the fuel tax, plus a greater influx of federal funds has made a big difference.
MISSOURI STATE
Arizona Cardinals
St. Joseph Post

Missouri has a month to cut 90-day Medicaid wait in half

Missouri has just over one month to get its Medicaid program back into compliance with federal regulations, and state officials said Friday they are optimistic they will meet that deadline despite the average wait time for Medicaid applications still hovering around double what is permitted. The processing time for a...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man accused of a violation of protection order

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for a domestic situation. On Monday, police arrested 26-year-old Trevor M. Siard of Atchison on a District Court warrant for violation of a protective order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. In 2020, he was jailed on requested drug...
ATCHISON, KS
St. Joseph Post

KDHE: Statewide COVID death toll tops 9,000

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 5,748 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 24, to Wednesday August 31, for a total of 864,631 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 61 COVID-19 deaths since August 24, for a total of 9,019. Kansas is providing fewer updates...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

