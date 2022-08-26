Read full article on original website
The Bishop LeBlond boys' soccer team didn't know it when the match started, but they would only get one half to try and beat Benton. One half is all they needed. Dodging rain drops and thunder, and riding out a pair of weather delays, LeBlond scored two goals in the final 14 minutes of the first half to win a rain-shortened, 2-0 match against Benton in the city round robin at Eagle Stadium Monday.
St. Joseph Central 3 Excelsior Springs 0. It’s the first win for new Central head coach Miranda Mizera. Mid-Buchanan 5 Bishop LeBlond 4. The Dragons are off to a 6-1 start. In the city round robin, Benton beat Lafayette 3-2. Bishop LeBlond clinched a round robin title, beating Central 1-0.
NODAWAY COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just before 7p.m. Tuesday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Robert W. McNutt, 43, Kansas City, Mo., was southbound on Mint Road at 300th Street. The driver failed to negotiate the...
STONE COUNTY —A Missouri man died in an accident just after noon Wednesday in Stone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 GMC Canyon driven by Randolph A. Yocum, 73, Reed Springs, was westbound on Route OO two and one half miles north of Kimberling City. The...
CLINTON COUNTY—Four Missouri women were injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Polaris General driven by Rochelle M. Howard, 32, Cameron was southbound on private property at 6868 NE Estep Road six miles south of Cameron. The...
A motorcyclist died in a crash in downtown St. Joseph Sunday afternoon. St. Joseph Police says a motorcyclist was driving west on Frederick and was speeding. The motorcycle hit another vehicle that was turning from Jules Street onto Frederick at the intersection at 10th street. Both the driver and passenger...
BROWN COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Wednesday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2012 Volkswagen Touareg driven by 43-year-old Jody Pendleton of Hiawatha was westbound on U.S. 36 one mile east of U.S. 73. The SUV traveled over the line...
A St. Joseph man was convicted in federal court Wednesday of illegally possessing a firearm. Thirty-year-old Earl B. Penn was found guilty of one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, which carries a sentence of 15 years to life in federal prison without parole. Evidence shows...
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on new charges after an arrest. On Wednesday, police arrested 44-year-old Cory E. Wabski, 44, Atchison, on Leavenworth and Jackson County warrants for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Police also issued him a notice to...
Missouri’s gas tax is moving up. And the immediate past chair of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission says that’s a good thing. Former commission chair, Tom Waters of Orrick, says Missouri transportation struggled from a lack of funding when he came onto the commission more than seven years ago. The increase of $460 million annually from the 2 ½ cent increase in the fuel tax, plus a greater influx of federal funds has made a big difference.
Proposals for what should be done with the I-229 double decker bridge will be brought to the public by the Missouri Department of Transportation. A public meeting will be held at the Remington Nature Center in St. Joseph on Thursday. Northwest District Engineer Marty Liles says reception he's heard to...
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a woman for a violent incident at a home in Atchison. On August 26, police arrested 34-year-old Melinda M. Page of Atchison, in the 1200 Block of Kansas Avenue, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He remains jailed on requested charges of...
Missouri has just over one month to get its Medicaid program back into compliance with federal regulations, and state officials said Friday they are optimistic they will meet that deadline despite the average wait time for Medicaid applications still hovering around double what is permitted. The processing time for a...
TOPEKA — Republican governor candidate Derek Schmidt toured a Wichita high school degree completion program to place emphasis on ramifications of Gov. Laura Kelly’s decision in March 2020 to close Kansas public school buildings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schmidt, who also met with parents Monday during...
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Authorities have located the state psychiatric hospital patient identified as 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III and 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, a hospital employee, according to the Miami County sheriff's office. Both left the Osawatomie State Hospital in Anderson’s vehicle early Monday. Authorities located Anderson’s vehicle in the...
TOPEKA — Patients facing mental health crises are waiting in a Wichita hospital hallway because psychiatric wards are full. Inmates in the Sedgwick County Jail wait up to a year to get transferred to the Larned State Hospital simply for evaluations. And hospital workers get choked, kicked or yelled...
An annual remembrance event will return to St. Joseph as part of International Overdose Awareness Day. St. Joseph Health Department Health Educator Stephanie Malita says the event began in 2018 and was held again in 2019 before the pandemic halted it for the past two years. Malita says it's always...
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for a domestic situation. On Monday, police arrested 26-year-old Trevor M. Siard of Atchison on a District Court warrant for violation of a protective order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. In 2020, he was jailed on requested drug...
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY —Minimum-custody inmate Michael Shane Stroede has been placed on escape status after it was reported at 11:05am that he walked away from Lansing Correctional Facility on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Stroede, a 43-year-old white male, was reported missing when the offender could not be located at the...
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 5,748 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday August 24, to Wednesday August 31, for a total of 864,631 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 61 COVID-19 deaths since August 24, for a total of 9,019. Kansas is providing fewer updates...
