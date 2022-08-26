Today on Stateside, reporter Zach Gorchow of Gongwer News Service gave the details on a recent meeting of the Michigan Board of State Canvassers. The board denied two proposals from appearing on the November ballot. Then, ahead of the 100th anniversary of Hamtramck, a historian joined to tell its story of waves of immigration and how it came to be a city. Plus, a special feature from Interlochen Public Radio explored the growing industry of forest carbon markets, and how the State of Michigan is using its first carbon credits. To wrap up, a retired Michigan pediatrician told her story about a time when she had to leave the state to seek a late-term abortion.

