Michigan congressional candidates hold listening sessions as campaign season ramps up
Michigan’s congressional races garnered a visit from a national Republican leader Wednesday. U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy stumped in Michigan alongside Republican candidates hoping to represent the southeast and middle portions of the state. At the Southeast Michigan Construction Academy in Madison Heights, McCarthy said the candidates could...
Stateside: Thursday, Sep. 1, 2022
Today on Stateside, reporter Zach Gorchow of Gongwer News Service gave the details on a recent meeting of the Michigan Board of State Canvassers. The board denied two proposals from appearing on the November ballot. Then, ahead of the 100th anniversary of Hamtramck, a historian joined to tell its story of waves of immigration and how it came to be a city. Plus, a special feature from Interlochen Public Radio explored the growing industry of forest carbon markets, and how the State of Michigan is using its first carbon credits. To wrap up, a retired Michigan pediatrician told her story about a time when she had to leave the state to seek a late-term abortion.
Board of State Canvassers deadlock on approving abortion rights ballot initiative
The State Board of Canvassers deadlocked on a second ballot initiative today, this time splitting along party lines over whether to certify the Reproductive Freedom for All measure that would enshrine abortion access in the state Constitution. Attorney Eric Doster says the abortion rights petition is riddled with typos and...
Power outages could continue for days for some Michigan residents
Hundreds of thousands of Michigan residents woke up Wednesday to another morning without power and, for some, the lights could be off for days to come. Severe thunderstorms with wind gusts of over 70 miles per hour knocked down trees and utility poles, bringing down thousands of power lines across the lower half of the state's Lower Peninsula.
MSP reworks marijuana analysis because of potential inaccuracies
Michigan State Police said Wednesday that it's reworking its marijuana toxicology testing process after temporarily halting it due to potentially inaccurate results. In a statement, MSP Director Col. Joe Gasper said THC toxicology results may have misidentified the substance in samples containing CBD. According to Gasper, a technical issue resulted in CBD being converted into THC.
Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency wins federal equity grant
Michigan is receiving millions in federal grant money to address disparities in gaining jobless benefits. The grant funding will help pay for translation services, new community partnerships, and analysis to track progress in closing equity gaps. Julia Dale directs Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency. She said there will also be seminars...
Report: More Michigan 3rd graders at risk of being held back for poor reading test scores
More Michigan school children are falling behind academically. The new report on retention eligibility under the Read by Grade Three law is based on spring test scores. According to Michigan State University's Education Policy Innovation Collaborative, 5.8% of third graders were eligible to be retained based on their spring reading test scores. The rates were higher for African-American students (4.5 times more likely to be retention-eligible than their white peers) and economically disadvantaged students (4.5 times as likely to be retention-eligible than their more advantaged peers).
Storms leave hundreds of thousands of Michiganders without power
Hundreds of thousands of people in Michigan are without power Tuesday morning because of severe weather. Thunderstorms with 70 mile per hour winds knocked tree branches onto electrical wires and caused widespread blackouts. As of Tuesday morning, Consumers Energy is reporting more than 115,000 customers without power. And DTE Energy...
You can get an 'absurdly low' credit on your power bill as reimbursement for a power outage
People who lost power this week might be throwing out food and dealing with other costs. Under the Michigan Public Service Commission rules you could get a credit on your power bill. It's complicated, but in some cases you could get a one-time $25.00 credit as a reimbursement for the outage.
