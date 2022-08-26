Marta Kostyuk avoided the customary handshake after she lost her second round match at the U.S. Open to Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka Thursday, instead opting to tap rackets with her cross-court opponent. Kostyuk, who hails from Ukraine, has been vocal about players who have not condemned Russia’s invasion of her home country, and said she texted Azarenka ahead of time to let her know her position, The Guardian reported. The Russian invasion has been supported by Belarus, which allowed its 700-mile border with Ukraine to be used under the guise of a Russian military exercise. “I don’t know any single person who condemned the war publicly, and the actions of their government, so I don’t feel like I can support this,” Kostyuk told ESPN. “We had a great match, don’t get me wrong. She’s a great competitor, I respect her as an athlete but that has nothing to do with her as a human being.”Read it at The Guardian

TENNIS ・ 23 MINUTES AGO