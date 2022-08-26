Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Fails Health InspectionGreyson FPima County, AZ
Local Restaurant Closing After 18 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes After Almost 40 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Places that Remind You of the 80s in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Popular Coffee Chain Opening New Drive-ThroughGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
AP source: Cavaliers acquiring All-Star G Mitchell from Jazz
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell is going east. The All-Star guard is on his way to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who acquired one of the NBA’s best scorers Thursday in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. Cleveland is sending guard Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen and rookie guard Ochai Agbaji along with three unprotected first-round picks to the Jazz, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because it still must be approved by the league. ESPN was the first to report Mitchell’s exit from Utah.
Swiatek winning easily, but knows who's No. 1 at the US Open
NEW YORK (AP) — Iga Swiatek is winning easily — and quietly. At this U.S. Open, even the world’s No. 1 player is a distant No. 2 as long as Serena Williams is still around. “Yeah, that’s kind of her time right now,” Swiatek said. “I’m just, you know, playing and focusing on that, and that’s the most important thing for me.” The two-time French Open champion beat 2017 U.S. Open winner Sloane Stephens 6-3, 6-2 on Thursday in the second round for her WTA Tour-leading 50th victory this season.
Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk Snubs Belarusian Rival Azarenka at U.S. Open
Marta Kostyuk avoided the customary handshake after she lost her second round match at the U.S. Open to Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka Thursday, instead opting to tap rackets with her cross-court opponent. Kostyuk, who hails from Ukraine, has been vocal about players who have not condemned Russia’s invasion of her home country, and said she texted Azarenka ahead of time to let her know her position, The Guardian reported. The Russian invasion has been supported by Belarus, which allowed its 700-mile border with Ukraine to be used under the guise of a Russian military exercise. “I don’t know any single person who condemned the war publicly, and the actions of their government, so I don’t feel like I can support this,” Kostyuk told ESPN. “We had a great match, don’t get me wrong. She’s a great competitor, I respect her as an athlete but that has nothing to do with her as a human being.”Read it at The Guardian
Comments / 0