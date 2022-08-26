Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State has ‘a lot to prove’ against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cavs Land Donovan Mitchell in Blockbuster TradeAnthony DiMoroSalt Lake City, UT
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Circle K offers 40 cents off per gallon at gas stations in Ohio during Thursday event
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Numerous Circle K gas stations across Ohio and the rest of the United States are expected to cut fuel prices for drivers during a special three-hour event on Thursday afternoon. The 40-cent discount will be offered from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at participating...
cleveland19.com
Monday storm worsens already deteriorating historic Hessler Court
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents of the historic Hessler neighborhood in University Circle checked on the already compromised Hessler Court during heavy rains Monday night. “I came down to see the condition of the street and this whole section was floating and the wood block were becoming dislodged,” said Laura Cyrocki, who’s lived in the neighborhood since 1998. “If it continues to float and the wood blocks become dislodged, it won’t tolerate heavy truck traffic, it won’t tolerate car traffic.”
cleveland19.com
What to expect from gas prices in Ohio heading into holiday weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The price of gas heading into the holiday weekend continues to decline, and believe it or not, you have paid more than you are now on past Labor Days. According to Patrick De Haan, a petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, the expected average for a gallon of gas in the U.S. on Labor Day will be around $3.79.
cleveland19.com
Civil settlement reached with May 2020 George Floyd protesters in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The attorneys representing a dozen protesters who filed civil suits following the May 2020 demonstrations in downtown Cleveland announced a settlement has been reached. More than 60 people were arrested in downtown Cleveland during the May 30, 2020 protests in response to the Minneapolis police-involved death...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
Euclid Beach Mobile Park residents will not be forced out by December
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Collinwood Development Corporation and planners from the City of Cleveland continue to work on a plan for the development of The Euclid Beach Mobile Home Park, a 28-acre parcel on Lake Shore Boulevard situated between two city owned, metropark operated, parks. Residents are concerned that...
cleveland19.com
Some Elyria residents scared for their safety as Amtrak station goes dark
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria resident Earl Gregory reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter Team, because the lights at the Amtrak station have been out since June. “People just can’t find their way up here from the parking lot, “said Gregory “I saw a guy fall the other night”.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland proposes 1st $100 million in ARPA spending for city in several areas
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The first proposals for spending what is left of Cleveland’s American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, dollars has been set by Mayor Justin Bibb’s strategic team, and the heavy focus in on housing. Cleveland was given the eighth largest pot of federal dollars from the...
cleveland19.com
The sun won’t set after 8 p.m. in Cleveland again until April 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service said Wednesday’s sunset was the last one after 8 p.m. until April 9, 2023. The increasingly-earlier evenings are continuing with the sun angle lowering in the sky at a rate of around 2 minutes 39 seconds per day. The National Weather...
RELATED PEOPLE
cleveland19.com
Pleasant stretch of weather continues, but risk for storms returns this weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dry and pleasant today with lots of sun out there. High temperatures in the 80- to 85-degree range. A little cooler near the Lake Erie shore. Humidity level is comfortable. A warmer air mass builds in tomorrow. Temperatures will be well in the 80s. There is...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland firefighters quickly put out fire at restaurant in the Flats
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire at a restaurant on the East Bank of the Flats. The fire happened at Collision Bend Brewing Company in the 1200 block of Old River Rd. around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Firefighters said the small fire was on the...
Akron to begin installing ‘enhanced’ water meters for all customers: What this means for you and the changes to expect
AKRON, Ohio — Akron has revealed details of a new program “to modernize the entire customer service experience for water utility customers” -- which also includes installing enhanced water meters for every customer. “This upgrade will provide City of Akron water customers with an enhanced water meter...
cleveland19.com
Timetables differ on when and if a permanent, civilian police review board should be created in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Today, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan spoke with 19 News about his timetable of instituting a civilian police review board. He said his administration has been working with city leaders and others to come up with an adequate plan to hold police accountable in the wake of the police shooting death of Jayland Walker.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Overdose Awareness Day comes as fentanyl deaths continue to rise in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Overdose deaths continue to rise across the country and in Ohio, which makes this Overdose Awareness Day that much more important as the state is hoping to bring the numbers down. According to the ADAMHS Board of Cuyahoga County, this past July saw a significant spike...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio SPCA rescues dogs from unsafe shelter in Georgia
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio SPCA will be receiving a total of 29 dogs and puppies rescued from an unsafe shelter in Heard County, Georgia. More than 200 dogs were found living in “despicable” living conditions at the property owned by Dogs Rock Rescue. According to...
cleveland19.com
Ohio YMCAs offer free memberships for foster, kinship caregiver families
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The YMCA of Greater Cleveland is partnering with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to offer free year-long memberships for those who qualify. Those that are eligible include certified foster homes, approved kinship caregivers, and Bridges participants. You must show proof of eligibility. YMCA...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland resident fed up with trash being dumped along Train Avenue
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nina Lester is tired of driving up and down Train Avenue in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood and seeing trash. “We are a beautiful city that has a lot of history and we should be able to reflect that, and I don’t think Train Avenue is a good reflection of Cleveland,” said Lester.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Parma Heights Police create ‘safe zone’ at their station
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police officers have added an area outside the station where people can go for safe custody exchanges and private property, internet transactions. “Instead of someone getting into an argument with their significant other at their house, we have both of them come here and meet and it’s on a little better terms,” said Detective Adam Sloan with Parma Heights Police.
cleveland19.com
Construction projects on East 9th Street causing congestion in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Drivers have had to get a little creative downtown due to several construction projects. Some said East 9th Street has become a parking lot with drivers wondering why in the middle of rush hour would workers be out doing construction. For the last several days, traffic has...
cleveland19.com
Parma firefighters, police save trapped deer
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma firefighters and police worked together to free a large deer trapped in a fence Wednesday. The officers and firefighters lifted the animal from the fence in the Walters Grove area. “Every life counts,” posted Parma firefighters on Facebook.
cleveland19.com
Rain, thunder on Tuesday before drying out for afternoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drier air will work in from west to east this afternoon. The clouds break up and the humidity level lowers. High temperatures today around 80 degrees. The front will be out of area by this evening taking the threat of rain and storms with it. It’ll...
Comments / 0