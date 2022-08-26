ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cleveland19.com

Monday storm worsens already deteriorating historic Hessler Court

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents of the historic Hessler neighborhood in University Circle checked on the already compromised Hessler Court during heavy rains Monday night. “I came down to see the condition of the street and this whole section was floating and the wood block were becoming dislodged,” said Laura Cyrocki, who’s lived in the neighborhood since 1998. “If it continues to float and the wood blocks become dislodged, it won’t tolerate heavy truck traffic, it won’t tolerate car traffic.”
cleveland19.com

What to expect from gas prices in Ohio heading into holiday weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The price of gas heading into the holiday weekend continues to decline, and believe it or not, you have paid more than you are now on past Labor Days. According to Patrick De Haan, a petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, the expected average for a gallon of gas in the U.S. on Labor Day will be around $3.79.
cleveland19.com

Euclid Beach Mobile Park residents will not be forced out by December

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Collinwood Development Corporation and planners from the City of Cleveland continue to work on a plan for the development of The Euclid Beach Mobile Home Park, a 28-acre parcel on Lake Shore Boulevard situated between two city owned, metropark operated, parks. Residents are concerned that...
cleveland19.com

Some Elyria residents scared for their safety as Amtrak station goes dark

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria resident Earl Gregory reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter Team, because the lights at the Amtrak station have been out since June. “People just can’t find their way up here from the parking lot, “said Gregory “I saw a guy fall the other night”.
cleveland19.com

The sun won’t set after 8 p.m. in Cleveland again until April 2023

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service said Wednesday’s sunset was the last one after 8 p.m. until April 9, 2023. The increasingly-earlier evenings are continuing with the sun angle lowering in the sky at a rate of around 2 minutes 39 seconds per day. The National Weather...
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio SPCA rescues dogs from unsafe shelter in Georgia

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northeast Ohio SPCA will be receiving a total of 29 dogs and puppies rescued from an unsafe shelter in Heard County, Georgia. More than 200 dogs were found living in “despicable” living conditions at the property owned by Dogs Rock Rescue. According to...
cleveland19.com

Ohio YMCAs offer free memberships for foster, kinship caregiver families

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The YMCA of Greater Cleveland is partnering with the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services to offer free year-long memberships for those who qualify. Those that are eligible include certified foster homes, approved kinship caregivers, and Bridges participants. You must show proof of eligibility. YMCA...
cleveland19.com

Cleveland resident fed up with trash being dumped along Train Avenue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nina Lester is tired of driving up and down Train Avenue in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood and seeing trash. “We are a beautiful city that has a lot of history and we should be able to reflect that, and I don’t think Train Avenue is a good reflection of Cleveland,” said Lester.
cleveland19.com

Parma Heights Police create ‘safe zone’ at their station

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police officers have added an area outside the station where people can go for safe custody exchanges and private property, internet transactions. “Instead of someone getting into an argument with their significant other at their house, we have both of them come here and meet and it’s on a little better terms,” said Detective Adam Sloan with Parma Heights Police.
cleveland19.com

Parma firefighters, police save trapped deer

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma firefighters and police worked together to free a large deer trapped in a fence Wednesday. The officers and firefighters lifted the animal from the fence in the Walters Grove area. “Every life counts,” posted Parma firefighters on Facebook.
cleveland19.com

Rain, thunder on Tuesday before drying out for afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drier air will work in from west to east this afternoon. The clouds break up and the humidity level lowers. High temperatures today around 80 degrees. The front will be out of area by this evening taking the threat of rain and storms with it. It’ll...
