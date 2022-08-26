Experts say if heavy rains stay to the south, flood projections will hold

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Mississippi Emergency Management Agency officials said original projections of the Pearl River cresting at 36 feet Tuesday in Jackson are holding as overnight rains Thursday were mostly south of Jackson.

The comments came during a 1 p.m. Friday press conference and depending on what the next 24 to 48 hours bring, the 36 foot projected crest by Tuesday could rise or fall depending on the rainfall amounts.

Meanwhile, all officials are urging residents of low-lying areas to prepare their homes for flooding and to evacuate immediately as the water is already rising along roadways in lower lying areas.

John Sigman, reservoir general manager, said his agency at Pearl River Water will do what it can but that nothing is certain.

"A whole lot of water has come into the reservoir and it has to go through," Sigman said. "What comes in has to go out. We can retain very little water. But we are and will continue to hold as much as possible, and we will use all of the capacity in the lake that we have."

The issue this year as opposed to the last major flood in the area in 2020 is that the reservoir wasn't as full two years ago. Therefore, anymore rains north of the reservoir will leave no choice but to keep opening the dam to allow water through to the south which will flood the city more than officials are currently projecting.

Pearl River Valley Water Supply increased the discharge from the reservoir this morning and the lake currently stands at 298.13 feet above sea level. The agency cannot and will not allow the lake to get to 300 feet above sea level.

"We are very fortunate that the rains that fell (Thursday) were south of the lake," the National Weather Service's Marty Pope said. "We had some massive flash flooding last evening, but the heavy rains were to the south. What little rain we did have to the north did not hurt us any. The good news is that the rivers and streams above the reservoir are either falling or holding steady."

Pope said the only rise in water right now is at the upper end of Ross Barnett Reservoir.

"We expect the level of the Pearl River to be at 34.5 to 35 feet by morning and then we will see where we stand," Pope said. "Afternoon storms are what we are looking at and those could come anywhere. We would prefer for them to occur south of the lake instead of north of the lake."

Lumumba continued to urge residents in low-lying areas to have a plan to leave their home as the waters rise. He asked residents not to worry about their property, saying the Jackson Police Department and the Hinds County Sheriff's Department have plans to monitor and patrol affected areas to protect property.

"Do not risk your life for your property," Lumumba said. "We have a plan and we will protect your property."

All officials on hand made mention that this flood is not a short event as the river's crest is not expected until Tuesday and flood waters could persist for days and even up to two weeks after the crest.

Lumumba said the city's transit system will help people evacuate. However, buses will not travel through flood waters and the mayor stressed to make a plan before the flood waters rise.

Sandbags available

Sandbags are already available at 4225 Michael Avalon Street in Jackson until 5 p.m. today and will be available for pickup on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Shelters

One shelter for those fleeing flood waters is open at the Jackson Police Academy at 3000 St. Charles Street. Another shelter will be opened by the city and announced as needed.

School buses

Jackson Public Schools expects there to be some disruption of school buses in the coming days but won't know until they know the exact places where there will be flooding. They urged parents and students to be aware of any updates as they come.

How to get help, information

Jackson officials say if anyone has issues with mobility or transportation to leave their home because of potential flooding, they should call 311 as soon as possible. If residents can't get through on 311, the city advises them to call the Jackson Police Department's non-emergency number at 601-960-1234 or the Hinds County Emergency Operations Center at 601-968-6771. These numbers are available 24 hours.

What areas are in Jackson's voluntary evacuation order?

Any area near the Pearl River

Upper Northeast Jackson

Westbrook Road

River Road

S. West Street area

Hightower community

Silas Brown Street

Neighborhoods in Jackson are most frequently affected by flooding:

Belhaven

Fondren

Presidential Hills

Midtown

Hemingway Circle

Casa Grande

Choctaw Road off State Street

Major creeks in the city are also particularly prone to flooding:

Hanging Moss

Purple Creek

Town Creek

Eubanks Creek

Pearl River at 34 feet

City garage area off S. Jefferson Street

Eastover area

Foxboro Street

Galilee Street

Martin & Hinds streets

Old Brandon Road

President Street - south end

Sidney Street

South West Street - Union Planter s

South West Street - Randy's Upholstery parking lot

Rosemary Road east of Terry Road

Riverwood Drive - east of Harrow Drive

Westbrook Road - east of Sedgewick Drive

Yucca Drive

Pearl River at 35 feet

Annie Street

Beasley Street

City garage area off S. Jefferson Street

Cypress Trail

Deer Trail

Eastover area

Foxboro Street

Galilee Street

Greenwood Avenue at Hardy Creek

Hudson Street - east end

Martin & Hinds streets

McNuitt Street

Nichols Street

Offutt Street

Old Brandon Road

President Street from South Silas Brown Street - south end

River cove area

River Glenn area

North River Road

Riverwood/Harrow drives

Rollingwood at Yucca Drive - south end

Rosemary Road east of Terry Road

Sidney Street

South West Street - Union Planter s

South West Street - Randy's Upholstery parking lot

Westbrook Road - east of Sedgewick Drive

Yucca Drive

Pearl River at 37 feet

Annie Street

Beasley Street

Beatty & Rankin streets at Silas Brown Street

Canterbury Court

Canton Club Circle at Sedgewick Drive

Canton Club Circle - northeast end

City garage area off S. Jefferson Street

Congress Street

Cypress Trail

Deer Trail

Dunbarton Drive - west end

Eastover area

Foxboro Street

Galilee Street

Greenwood Avenue at Hardy Creek

Harrow Drive

Hinds Street

Hudson Street - east end

Julienne Street

Linde Air Trailer Court

Martin & Hinds streets

McNuitt Street

Meadow Oaks Park Drive

Moncure Road

Nichols Street

Offutt Street

Old Brandon Road

President Street from South Silas Brown Street - south end

Rankin Street

River cove area

River Glenn area

North River Road

Riverwood/Harrow drives

Rollingwood South

Rollingwood at Yucca Drive - south end

Rosemary Road east of Terry Road

Santa Clara Circle

Sedgewick Drive & Canton Club Circle

Sidney Street

Silas Brown between Congress & West streets

South West Street - Union Planter s

South West Street - Randy's Upholstery parking lot

Sproles Street

State Street

Stokes Robinson Road

Twin Lakes Circle off Greenbriar and Pebble lanes.

Westbrook Road - east of Sedgewick Drive

Village Park Mobile Homes

Yucca Drive

Pearl River at 38 feet