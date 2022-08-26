ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Sherri Shepherd & Liz Vaccariello Treat Kids to Story Time for the JetBlue Soar with Reading Initiative

extratv
extratv
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kiExy_0hWvhzKF00

Kids in Newark were treated to a special story time today as part of the JetBlue Soar with Reading Initiative!

The event was a way to celebrate the kids of Newark ahead of the 2022 MTV VMA Awards, which take place in the city on Sunday.

Actress Sherri Shepherd, who read “Pretzel” by Margaret Rey, and Editor in Chief of People Magazine Liz Vaccariello, who chose “The Grouchy Ladybug” by Eric Carle, were on hand to read to the kids.

Sherri told us, “I was so excited when they asked me because I love to read… I know the joy of reading and I know there are kids in underserved communities who don’t have access to books.”

The initiative is setting up digital book vending machines for children in the community, and Shepherd commented, “The fact that JetBlue is coming in with vending machines, you can order [the books] and they deliver them and you can start your own library. Once you start reading it is amazing the world that opens up to you through books.”

Liz added, “This is at the intersection of two things I love so much: reading and storytelling. To show kids the delight of reading, and for JetBlue to be giving kids access in such a fun way, that vending machine way, is a really positive experience.”

JetBlue Soar with Reading Initiative is all about making sure books are available in underserved communities. The company has set up free book vending machines in Detroit, San Francisco, Oakland, Washington, DC, Fort Lauderdale and Newark. Learn more here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Arrest made in Newark fatal shooting

A man has been charged with shooting and killing a 24-year-old Irvington resident in Newark last month. Chauncey Venable is charged with murder and weapons offenses, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Wednesday. Venable, 30, gunned down Rasheed Mells on the 700 block of South 20th Street on July...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Entertainment
City
Oakland, NJ
Newark, NJ
Society
NJ.com

One killed, two others injured in early-morning shooting in N.J. city

One person was killed and two others injured in an early-morning shooting in Newark, authorities said. Abdul Crowley, 23, of Newark, was found shot on the 100 block of Mitchell Place at about 12:50 a.m., the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital about 20 minutes later.
NEWARK, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: TWO VICTIMS SHOT ON HOOPER BLVD

We have a reporting of a shooting in the area of 1769 Hooper Ave. Police are searching for two light skin Puerto Rican males who fled the scene in a silver mercedes. We have confirmed reports of two gun shot victims. The first victim is being transported to Jersey Shore by medevac, suffering from abdominal wounds. The second victim was a trauma code and is en route to Community Medical Center. We will update our page as new developments become available.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Paterson Times

Plainfield man hurt in Paterson shooting

A man from Plainfield was wounded in a shooting in Paterson late Saturday night, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 41-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Clinton and North Main streets at around 11:53 p.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center...
PATERSON, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherri Shepherd
Person
Eric Carle
Paterson Times

Paterson man shot multiple times on Harrison Street

A city man was wounded in a shooting on Harrison Street on Friday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 25-year-old, was struck by gunfire on Harrison Street and Jelsma Place at around 2:56 p.m. Police said he was shot multiple times. He managed to get...
PATERSON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Fire destroys American Legion building in Morris County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A fire destroyed the Lake Hopatcong William H. Flatt Jr. American Legion Post 245 building in Jefferson Township Friday morning, according to Jefferson Township Mayor Eric Wilsusen. Fire crews responded to the flames at the legion, located along Espanong Road, around 11:00 a.m....
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Washington Dc#Jetblue#Story Time#Vending Machines
wrnjradio.com

Sussex County e-bike rider faces DWI charge

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County e-bike rider faces several charges including driving while intoxicated after he was stopped Thursday in Byram Township, according to police. On August 25, an officer observed an e-bike being driven on Route 206 North and was delaying traffic and swerving...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
extratv

extratv

79K+
Followers
5K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy