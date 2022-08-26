Why do people keep using weed in these countries? What's so speciall sbout weed that people would risk their freefom by using it in a strict country, where it is illegal?
People need to comprehend that the tolerance of the US is NOT the same in other areas of the globe. Everyone should diligently research the area they're wanting to travel to b4 going to other countries! Also, be aware of the fact that whn u do go other places, u hv to respect their beliefs & if u can't do that, DON'T GO.
WHY were they traveling to a foreign country with Marijuana!!?? Everyone Knows you Never take drugs when you travel because you get into big trouble and make get your passport taken away or taken to an obscure jail where no one can find you!🤷😞🤦
