Police say man shot by officer was armed, ignored commands

The Associated Press
 6 days ago

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Anchorage police said Friday that an officer shot a man who had earlier fired a shot in a home and fled with a child.

The man was shot in the midsection and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a statement. Charges against the man were expected, the statement said.

Police said officers early Friday responded to a report of shots fired. A preliminary investigation indicated a man had fired a shot in a home during a domestic dispute and fled with a child, but no one was injured, the statement said.

An officer later saw the vehicle the man drove off in, which was unoccupied, and when officers who spotted the man tried to contact him, he ignored instructions, the statement said.

He was ordered again to stop, but ignored those orders and pointed a gun at officers, police said.

“An Officer discharged their weapon,” striking the man, the statement said, adding that the child appeared to be uninjured.

The state Office of Special Prosecutions will review the officer’s use of force and when that review is complete, the police department’s internal affairs unit will review the officer’s actions to determine if there was a violation of policy, the statement said.

The officer will be placed on four days of administrative leave, per department practice, the statement said, and the officer’s name will be released 72 hours after the incident.

