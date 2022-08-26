Police: ‘Naked’ man grabbed woman on trail, may have exposed himself to others in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said officers were trying to find a “naked” man who grabbed a woman on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail Friday morning.

The Fairfax County Police Department said the incident happened on the trail between Town Center Parkway and Fairfax County Parkway, near Mile Marker 18.5, around 8:10 a.m. The woman told them she was walking when a man came up behind her and grabbed her around the waist. She broke free from his hold, and she saw him running towards the 12100 block of Sunset Hills Rd. He wasn’t wearing pants, but he was wearing a dark-colored head band and a yellow exercise vest.

Police searched for him, but they couldn’t find him. Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau Sex Crimes Squad canvassed the area looking for surveillance footage near the trail. They think the same man may have exposed himself on the trail near Fairfax County Parkway between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Aug. 3, 15, and 18.

Anyone with information about the case can contact detectives by calling (703) 246-7800 and choosing Option 3. The police department asked members of the community who live in that particular area to review home surveillance footage for any suspicious activity.

