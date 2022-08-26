ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Activists say 40,000 active warrants in Baton Rouge make city unsafe

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge has 40,000 active arrest warrants, according to a recent study published by a group of civil rights organizations. On Wednesday, the groups spoke out to say that many warrants make the community unsafe. “This system is broken,” said the Founder of Fair...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge teacher raising $2,000 to build library for students

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One teacher is taking matters into his own hands to ensure Louisiana’s next generation of kids can read, but he needs your help. “I do love reading, but it is really just teaching kids and giving them the tools to love reading the way I do,” Neal Herbert emphasized.
BATON ROUGE, LA
BREC Superintendent says crime at parks won’t be tolerated

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — After a Wednesday shooting at a park and recent crimes, BREC Superintendent Corey K. Wilson issues a statement reassuring parkgoers of safety measures. “For the second time in three weeks, one of BREC’s community parks was the scene of a violent crime, as a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Assumption deputies surprise local students with snowballs, snacks, safety tips

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local law enforcement officials are making strides in continued efforts to connect with local communities across Louisiana. This was made evident Wednesday, August 31 when deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office partnered with local Troopers from Louisiana State Police (LSP) to surprise students at Napoleonville Primary School.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
12-year-old faces terrorizing charge, investigation ongoing

GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — An Ascension Parish twelve-year-old boy faces a charge of terrorizing Wednesday. He is accused of calling 911 and making false claims of an active school shooter at Dutchtown Middle School. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says the twelve-year-old made the 911 call inside the school...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
DOTD: Inspection of Sunshine Bridge complete

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — State transportation officials say the Sunshine Bridge inspection is complete after a crack was discovered. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said there are no more travel restrictions now that repairs are done. Repairs were completed one day ahead of schedule on Aug. 27.
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
Chase ends with arrest of BR man, seizure of drugs and thousands of dollars

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pursuit involving law enforcement ended with the arrest of Dionseus Wilkins, 29, of, Baton Rouge, around 10 p.m. on Monday, August 29. Prior to the arrest, Wilkins allegedly led members of the Louisiana State Police on a chase through West Baton Rouge Parish, onto the Mississippi River Bridge and into East Baton Rouge Parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
DEMCO: Lawsuit possible if agreement cannot be reached with CLECO

GREENWELL SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The DEMCO Board of Directors announced a dispute with their wholesale power supplier, Cleco Power, over fuel cost charges. DEMCO said in a message to members Wednesday that the dispute is based on an audit performed to check fuel charges in 2019, 2020, and 2021. The power plant that Cleco Power operated, the Dolet Hills Power Station in Mansfield, closed at end of 2021, according to DEMCO.
LOUISIANA STATE
Southern invites public to participate in ‘SU Give Day’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The largest historically Black college or university in Louisiana is encouraging alumni and local fans to show their support of the institution during its annual Give Day event. Southern University, a school that opened its doors in March of 1881 and continues to provide...
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRPD investigating shooting on N Foster Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an overnight shooting on N Foster Dr. Officers arrived in the 3200 block of N Foster Dr. at approximately 2:30 a.m. and began investigating reports that two people had been shot at this location. BRPD said the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
15-year-old from Louisiana arrested after leading LSP on chase

PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported vehicle theft on Friday, August 23. A car was allegedly taken from a business in Plattenville. APSO interviewed the victim and “deputies learned that while the victim was inside the establishment, her vehicle...
PLATTENVILLE, LA
Baton Rouge Police prepare for December Christmas drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Christmas may be months away, but as August reaches its conclusion, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) and its community partners are already urging locals to consider donating to an upcoming Christmas Essential Needs Drive. Volunteers are encouraged to donate the following newly purchased...
BATON ROUGE, LA

