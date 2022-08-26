Read full article on original website
brproud.com
WATCH: Groundbreaking ceremony for new Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Gov. John Bel Edwards will join Department of Public Safety and Corrections Secretary Jimmy Le Blanc and other elected officials for a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women (LCIW), which was destroyed by the flood of 2016. The new facility...
brproud.com
Activists say 40,000 active warrants in Baton Rouge make city unsafe
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge has 40,000 active arrest warrants, according to a recent study published by a group of civil rights organizations. On Wednesday, the groups spoke out to say that many warrants make the community unsafe. “This system is broken,” said the Founder of Fair...
brproud.com
La. Dept. of Children and Family Services to face additional questioning Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) will face more questioning from state officials on Tuesday, Sept. 6 as the agency faces legal action after the overdose death of a two-year-old child. The agency is scheduled to meet with the Senate Committee...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge teacher raising $2,000 to build library for students
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One teacher is taking matters into his own hands to ensure Louisiana’s next generation of kids can read, but he needs your help. “I do love reading, but it is really just teaching kids and giving them the tools to love reading the way I do,” Neal Herbert emphasized.
brproud.com
City leaders propose new law after three-year-old killed by stray bullet
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The death of three-year-old Devin Page Jr. has Baton Rouge city leaders pushing for new laws that would impact security at rental properties. Devin’s life taken too soon when he was hit by a stray bullet lying in bed. “He was just happy,”...
brproud.com
BREC Superintendent says crime at parks won’t be tolerated
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — After a Wednesday shooting at a park and recent crimes, BREC Superintendent Corey K. Wilson issues a statement reassuring parkgoers of safety measures. “For the second time in three weeks, one of BREC’s community parks was the scene of a violent crime, as a...
brproud.com
Assumption deputies surprise local students with snowballs, snacks, safety tips
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local law enforcement officials are making strides in continued efforts to connect with local communities across Louisiana. This was made evident Wednesday, August 31 when deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office partnered with local Troopers from Louisiana State Police (LSP) to surprise students at Napoleonville Primary School.
brproud.com
12-year-old faces terrorizing charge, investigation ongoing
GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — An Ascension Parish twelve-year-old boy faces a charge of terrorizing Wednesday. He is accused of calling 911 and making false claims of an active school shooter at Dutchtown Middle School. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says the twelve-year-old made the 911 call inside the school...
brproud.com
EBRPSS suggest new education career pipeline program for students
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) is partnering with Southern University to suggest a new pipeline system to accelerate students interested in education, amidst a national teacher shortage. This partnership will allow students starting in the 6th grade through the 12th grade...
brproud.com
BRPD officer accused of sharing information with drug dealers on leave
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A spokesperson from the Baton Rouge Police Department confirms that an officer is on paid administrative leave following allegations of tipping off drug dealers. No further details were shared by BRPD. This is a developing story.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge high school program receiving funds to address childhood hunger, mental health
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge high school will be receiving funding to address childhood hunger and mental health. The Cigna Foundation said it will be granting $3 million to programs in 16 states, according to a news release. “Schools and teachers play a critical role in...
brproud.com
DOTD: Inspection of Sunshine Bridge complete
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — State transportation officials say the Sunshine Bridge inspection is complete after a crack was discovered. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said there are no more travel restrictions now that repairs are done. Repairs were completed one day ahead of schedule on Aug. 27.
brproud.com
Chase ends with arrest of BR man, seizure of drugs and thousands of dollars
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pursuit involving law enforcement ended with the arrest of Dionseus Wilkins, 29, of, Baton Rouge, around 10 p.m. on Monday, August 29. Prior to the arrest, Wilkins allegedly led members of the Louisiana State Police on a chase through West Baton Rouge Parish, onto the Mississippi River Bridge and into East Baton Rouge Parish.
brproud.com
DEMCO: Lawsuit possible if agreement cannot be reached with CLECO
GREENWELL SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The DEMCO Board of Directors announced a dispute with their wholesale power supplier, Cleco Power, over fuel cost charges. DEMCO said in a message to members Wednesday that the dispute is based on an audit performed to check fuel charges in 2019, 2020, and 2021. The power plant that Cleco Power operated, the Dolet Hills Power Station in Mansfield, closed at end of 2021, according to DEMCO.
brproud.com
Southern invites public to participate in ‘SU Give Day’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The largest historically Black college or university in Louisiana is encouraging alumni and local fans to show their support of the institution during its annual Give Day event. Southern University, a school that opened its doors in March of 1881 and continues to provide...
brproud.com
BRPD investigating shooting on N Foster Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an overnight shooting on N Foster Dr. Officers arrived in the 3200 block of N Foster Dr. at approximately 2:30 a.m. and began investigating reports that two people had been shot at this location. BRPD said the...
brproud.com
Traffic stop ends with seizure of weapons, drugs and message from Baker police chief
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baker Police Department performed a traffic stop around 2 a.m. in the 2900 block of Wilson St. on Tuesday, August 29. At the conclusion of the investigation, Braxton Anderson, 28, was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. During the...
brproud.com
15-year-old from Louisiana arrested after leading LSP on chase
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported vehicle theft on Friday, August 23. A car was allegedly taken from a business in Plattenville. APSO interviewed the victim and “deputies learned that while the victim was inside the establishment, her vehicle...
brproud.com
Law enforcement warns citizens of ‘slider’ car burglary method
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Law enforcement wants residents to remain vigilant when it comes to car burglaries. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s office, over 30 car burglaries happen each night. Now there is another type of car theft that deputies are warning residents about.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police prepare for December Christmas drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Christmas may be months away, but as August reaches its conclusion, the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) and its community partners are already urging locals to consider donating to an upcoming Christmas Essential Needs Drive. Volunteers are encouraged to donate the following newly purchased...
