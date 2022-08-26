Effective: 2022-09-02 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-02 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County Including Shasta Valley; Modoc County Except for the Surprise Valley; Shasta-Trinity National Forest in Siskiyou County; Siskiyou County from the Cascade Mountains East and South to Mt Shasta; Western Klamath National Forest RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND AND LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 280, 281, 282, 284, 285, 623, 624, AND 625 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Friday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA -In NorCal...CAZ280...Eastern fire weather zone 280. In CAZ281...most of fire weather zone 281. In CAZ282...all of fire weather zone 282. This includes the McKinney fire. -In Oregon...ORZ623...Southern portions of fire weather zone 623. In ORZ625...all of fire weather zone 625. * WIND...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds may be higher in higher elevations of fire zones 285, 625, and southeast portions of 624 with gusts to 50 mph possible. * HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * DETAILED URL...View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

MODOC COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO