devinenews.com
Exploring a Treasure beneath the surface of Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY–When landowners stumbled upon a hidden sink hole with a small hole on the Seco Valley Ranch north of Hondo, they dropped a rock inside, “and it took a long time to hit bottom.” They knew then they had found something special, but had no idea just how truly extraordinary it would be. A neighbor who had grown up exploring the ranch knew of at least one sink hole on the property, the Davis family said, so they called out the local grotto. Little did he know as a young boy, there truly was a treasure beneath the surface of the family ranch.
devinenews.com
Clarence Bender
Clarence Bender, of Devine, Texas was born on January 28, 1930 in Jourdanton, TX to Christine Marie Zezula and Severin Bender passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the age of 92. Mr. Bender is preceded in death by his wife Corrinne. He is survived by his daughters: Lewana...
O’Rourke hospitalized in San Antonio but now at home resting in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be taking some time off from the campaign trail after feeling ill on Friday and being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. O’Rourke, who is crisscrossing Texas on the campaign trail, said via his Twitter account that he went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio […]
Texas high school hazing incident with hot sauce, lap dances sends student to emergency room
An alleged hazing incident at a Texas high school that sent one football player to the hospital with burn injuries has resulted in 21 students being suspended. The Alamo Heights Police Department is investigating after 21 students were suspended at Alamo Heights High School near San Antonio, Texas stemming from a hazing incident that sent one student to the emergency room with skin burns to his lower body, KENS-TV reported this week.
'Texas miracle died in Uvalde' – Mystery billboard in SF SoMa raises eyebrows
SAN FRANCISCO – A billboard recently placed in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood referencing the recent school massacre in Uvalde, Texas has people wondering who put it up, and why.Featuring an ominous man in a hoodie and sunglasses, the sign reads, "The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don't move to Texas."KPIX 5 saw the billboard on a day when the massacre once again made national headlines. This week, the town's police chief was fired in the wake of criticism his department didn't do enough to save the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in the May 24...
The Best Whataburger In Texas Might Surprise You
A new report shows the best and worst Whataburgers in the state of Texas based on Google reviews.
Uvalde Shooting Lawsuit, Lady Gaga: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Families affected by the Uvalde mass shooting retained a California law firm to file a $27 billion lawsuit against law enforcement agencies and the manufacturer of the gunman's assault rifle.
The 3 richest people in San Antonio
Can you guess who the three richest people in San Antonio are? It's a question I was asking my wife last night to see if she could answer correctly. Let's see if you do better than her, and guess the three people below!
San Antonio movie theaters to sell $3 tickets this Saturday in celebration of National Cinema Day
The promotion comes as movie theaters struggle to recover from the pandemic and the rise of streaming services.
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
Texas man who shot, killed armed gunman discusses recent mass shootings
**Puedes encontrar la versión en español al final del artículo**WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — In our search for answers after the Uvalde school shooting, CBS 11 wondered how often someone else with a gun can stop a mass shooting. But it's a question that doesn't come with an easy answer.It happened here in 2019 at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement. It was the first service after Christmas when half way through communion prayer, a lone gunman attending the service opened fire.Officials said the gunman stood up, spoke briefly to church deacon Tony Wallace and then shot...
KSAT 12
Man lying on tracks hit, killed by train on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police are investigating the death of a man hit by a freight train on the West Side Saturday. Just before 6:30 a.m. SAPD officers responded to the incident near South Sabinas Street and Saltillo. According to SAPD, a man was lying on the track...
KTSA
Wrong way driver arrested for DWI after crash on San Antonio’s North side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman has been rushed to the hospital after she was hit head on by a wrong-way driver. The woman was driving in the Southbound lane of Highway 281 near Josephine Street at around 3:30 A.M. Monday when a man driving the wrong way hit her.
KWTX
Drunk driver crashes into 18-wheeler on I-35; toddler in pickup critically injured, DPS says
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Isaiha Robinson, 21, of San Antonio, was arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail after police said he was driving drunk, crashed into the rear of an 18-wheeler, and critically injured a 2-year-old girl riding in a Ford 150 with him. Robinson is facing a...
San Antonio road rage leads to man pointing gun at 55-year-old woman
Police are searching for the suspect.
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the Hyperloop
When Elon Musk is not in the news about cryptocurrency Dogecoin, his legal battle with Twitter, or the Tesla stock split, the billionaire finds time to talk about one of his “projects”. Musk tweeted on Twiiter about creating a hyperloop that would connect Austin to San Antonio.
Man shot in arm by suspect in unknown vehicle, family says it's ongoing family feud
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the arm late Saturday night in what police say might have been a possible road rage incident. It happened around 11:18 p.m. on the 100 block of orphan St. on the city's east side. Police say the 46-year-old man was driving...
KHOU
Eight people detained, including five teens, after shooting prompts Walmart evacuation near San Antonio, BCSO says
CONVERSE, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office detained eight people Saturday afternoon after the second shooting in less than 24 hours in the neighborhood near the back loading area of a Walmart store in Converse, Sherriff Javier Salazar said. Numerous law enforcement personnel were sent to the Walmart...
KTSA
Man is shot while working on vehicle at a San Antonio Apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was making some late night car repairs has been shot. KSAT-12 reports it happened at around 11:45 P.M. Thursday at Amber Hill Apartments in the 5300 block of Northwest Loop 410. The man was working on a car when he was...
Two suspects manage to escape after stealing 'large amount of cash' from armored truck, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — Two people are on the loose after taking "a large amount of cash" from the back of an armored truck Thursday morning near Seguin, according to San Antonio Police officials. The truck was making a delivery at a Chase bank along the 6500 block of FM...
