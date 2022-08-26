ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lytle, TX

devinenews.com

Exploring a Treasure beneath the surface of Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY–When landowners stumbled upon a hidden sink hole with a small hole on the Seco Valley Ranch north of Hondo, they dropped a rock inside, “and it took a long time to hit bottom.” They knew then they had found something special, but had no idea just how truly extraordinary it would be. A neighbor who had grown up exploring the ranch knew of at least one sink hole on the property, the Davis family said, so they called out the local grotto. Little did he know as a young boy, there truly was a treasure beneath the surface of the family ranch.
MEDINA COUNTY, TX
devinenews.com

Clarence Bender

Clarence Bender, of Devine, Texas was born on January 28, 1930 in Jourdanton, TX to Christine Marie Zezula and Severin Bender passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the age of 92. Mr. Bender is preceded in death by his wife Corrinne. He is survived by his daughters: Lewana...
DEVINE, TX
KTSM

O’Rourke hospitalized in San Antonio but now at home resting in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be taking some time off from the campaign trail after feeling ill on Friday and being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. O’Rourke, who is crisscrossing Texas on the campaign trail, said via his Twitter account that he went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio […]
EL PASO, TX
Fox News

Texas high school hazing incident with hot sauce, lap dances sends student to emergency room

An alleged hazing incident at a Texas high school that sent one football player to the hospital with burn injuries has resulted in 21 students being suspended. The Alamo Heights Police Department is investigating after 21 students were suspended at Alamo Heights High School near San Antonio, Texas stemming from a hazing incident that sent one student to the emergency room with skin burns to his lower body, KENS-TV reported this week.
ALAMO HEIGHTS, TX
CBS San Francisco

'Texas miracle died in Uvalde' – Mystery billboard in SF SoMa raises eyebrows

SAN FRANCISCO – A billboard recently placed in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood referencing the recent school massacre in Uvalde, Texas has people wondering who put it up, and why.Featuring an ominous man in a hoodie and sunglasses, the sign reads, "The Texas miracle died in Uvalde.  Don't move to Texas."KPIX 5 saw the billboard on a day when the massacre once again made national headlines. This week, the town's police chief was fired in the wake of criticism his department didn't do enough to save the 19 children and two teachers who were killed in the May 24...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mix 93.1

3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas man who shot, killed armed gunman discusses recent mass shootings

**Puedes encontrar la versión en español al final del artículo**WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — In our search for answers after the Uvalde school shooting, CBS 11 wondered how often someone else with a gun can stop a mass shooting. But it's a question that doesn't come with an easy answer.It happened here in 2019 at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement. It was the first service after Christmas when half way through communion prayer, a lone gunman attending the service opened fire.Officials said the gunman stood up, spoke briefly to church deacon Tony Wallace and then shot...
WHITE SETTLEMENT, TX
KSAT 12

Man lying on tracks hit, killed by train on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police are investigating the death of a man hit by a freight train on the West Side Saturday. Just before 6:30 a.m. SAPD officers responded to the incident near South Sabinas Street and Saltillo. According to SAPD, a man was lying on the track...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
