Devine, TX

devinenews.com

Cindy Rene Balderrama

Cindy Rene Balderrama of Devine, Texas passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Born to Juan Manuel Balderrama and Amelia Rizo Balderrama on December 23, 1974. Cindy was a loyal fan of the Dallas Cowboys and wrestling. She loved her two dogs Bella and Ginnie. She is proceeded in death...
DEVINE, TX
devinenews.com

Clarence Bender

Clarence Bender, of Devine, Texas was born on January 28, 1930 in Jourdanton, TX to Christine Marie Zezula and Severin Bender passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the age of 92. Mr. Bender is preceded in death by his wife Corrinne. He is survived by his daughters: Lewana...
DEVINE, TX
devinenews.com

Exploring a Treasure beneath the surface of Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY–When landowners stumbled upon a hidden sink hole with a small hole on the Seco Valley Ranch north of Hondo, they dropped a rock inside, “and it took a long time to hit bottom.” They knew then they had found something special, but had no idea just how truly extraordinary it would be. A neighbor who had grown up exploring the ranch knew of at least one sink hole on the property, the Davis family said, so they called out the local grotto. Little did he know as a young boy, there truly was a treasure beneath the surface of the family ranch.
MEDINA COUNTY, TX
devinenews.com

Solar farm project in Moore draws heat from local opponents

Opposition to a rumored solar panel farm being planned in Moore brought a capacity crowd together Thursday evening (Aug. 25) at the local community center. Ray Freitas, manager of the Moore Water Supply Corporation, told the audience that a neighbor on Black Creek Road/CR 1660 had confirmed leasing acreage for a solar farm, sometimes referred to as a photovoltaic power station, using a large array of solar panels to convert sunlight into electrical energy.
MOORE, TX
KTSM

O’Rourke hospitalized in San Antonio but now at home resting in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be taking some time off from the campaign trail after feeling ill on Friday and being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. O’Rourke, who is crisscrossing Texas on the campaign trail, said via his Twitter account that he went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio […]
EL PASO, TX
CBS DFW

Hundreds rally in Austin to demand Governor Abbott take action on assault-style rifles

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Brett Cross' son was among the 19 children and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.On Saturday, he and other victims' families addressed hundreds of people at the March For Our Lives rally on the steps of the Texas Capitol. "Fight with us and demand change because you don't want to be fighting from this side with a whole in your heart that cannot go away.""It's time to set aside politics and act. We demand you call a special session immediately to raise the minimum age to purchase an assault weapon to 21. Our children's lives...
UVALDE, TX
devinenews.com

Deputy tells touching story of a night he won’t soon forget

When Patrol Deputy, Matthew Cuellar stepped into his vehicle this past Tuesday, August 23, he had only one thing on his mind– protecting the citizens of Frio County. That night, he and other deputies encountered a human smuggling operation, and he was involved in a dangerous pursuit that left his vehicle totaled and Deputy Cuellar unconscious. It was a night that he won’t soon forget, for more reasons than one.
FRIO COUNTY, TX

