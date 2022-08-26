Read full article on original website
Cindy Rene Balderrama
Cindy Rene Balderrama of Devine, Texas passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022. Born to Juan Manuel Balderrama and Amelia Rizo Balderrama on December 23, 1974. Cindy was a loyal fan of the Dallas Cowboys and wrestling. She loved her two dogs Bella and Ginnie. She is proceeded in death...
Clarence Bender
Clarence Bender, of Devine, Texas was born on January 28, 1930 in Jourdanton, TX to Christine Marie Zezula and Severin Bender passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the age of 92. Mr. Bender is preceded in death by his wife Corrinne. He is survived by his daughters: Lewana...
Exploring a Treasure beneath the surface of Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY–When landowners stumbled upon a hidden sink hole with a small hole on the Seco Valley Ranch north of Hondo, they dropped a rock inside, “and it took a long time to hit bottom.” They knew then they had found something special, but had no idea just how truly extraordinary it would be. A neighbor who had grown up exploring the ranch knew of at least one sink hole on the property, the Davis family said, so they called out the local grotto. Little did he know as a young boy, there truly was a treasure beneath the surface of the family ranch.
Solar farm project in Moore draws heat from local opponents
Opposition to a rumored solar panel farm being planned in Moore brought a capacity crowd together Thursday evening (Aug. 25) at the local community center. Ray Freitas, manager of the Moore Water Supply Corporation, told the audience that a neighbor on Black Creek Road/CR 1660 had confirmed leasing acreage for a solar farm, sometimes referred to as a photovoltaic power station, using a large array of solar panels to convert sunlight into electrical energy.
Uvalde Shooting Lawsuit, Lady Gaga: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Families affected by the Uvalde mass shooting retained a California law firm to file a $27 billion lawsuit against law enforcement agencies and the manufacturer of the gunman's assault rifle.
O’Rourke hospitalized in San Antonio but now at home resting in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be taking some time off from the campaign trail after feeling ill on Friday and being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. O’Rourke, who is crisscrossing Texas on the campaign trail, said via his Twitter account that he went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio […]
Hundreds rally in Austin to demand Governor Abbott take action on assault-style rifles
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — Brett Cross' son was among the 19 children and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.On Saturday, he and other victims' families addressed hundreds of people at the March For Our Lives rally on the steps of the Texas Capitol. "Fight with us and demand change because you don't want to be fighting from this side with a whole in your heart that cannot go away.""It's time to set aside politics and act. We demand you call a special session immediately to raise the minimum age to purchase an assault weapon to 21. Our children's lives...
The Best Whataburger In Texas Might Surprise You
A new report shows the best and worst Whataburgers in the state of Texas based on Google reviews.
Free gas cards being given out by Catholic Charities
SAN ANTONIO — Even with gas prices going down, drivers are still feeling the pain at the pump. That's why free fuel cards are being given out by Catholic Charities as part of their "Fuel From the Heart" program. The $50 fuel cards will be given out at the...
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the Hyperloop
When Elon Musk is not in the news about cryptocurrency Dogecoin, his legal battle with Twitter, or the Tesla stock split, the billionaire finds time to talk about one of his “projects”. Musk tweeted on Twiiter about creating a hyperloop that would connect Austin to San Antonio.
Canyon Lake man accused of defrauding banks, using money for Port A beach house and luxury items
SAN ANTONIO – A Canyon Lake man was sentenced after pleading guilty to defrauding financial institutions in San Antonio and using the money for personal expenses like a Port Aransas beach house and a $100,000 pool, according to federal authorities. Ronald Wayne Schroeder, 49, on Thursday was sentenced to...
San Antonio movie theaters to sell $3 tickets this Saturday in celebration of National Cinema Day
The promotion comes as movie theaters struggle to recover from the pandemic and the rise of streaming services.
Man shot and killed after West Side shooting in front of house
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating a west side shooting in broad daylight that killed a man on Monday. Investigators say they are looking for suspects after the man in his 20s was shot in front of a home around 2:45 p.m. Police say they...
Wrong way driver arrested for DWI after crash on San Antonio’s North side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman has been rushed to the hospital after she was hit head on by a wrong-way driver. The woman was driving in the Southbound lane of Highway 281 near Josephine Street at around 3:30 A.M. Monday when a man driving the wrong way hit her.
San Antonio clears homeless encampment as shelters struggle to keep up with demand
The number of people experiencing unsheltered chronic homelessness in San Antonio is up 4.5% since 2020.
REWARD: Police want to talk to attendees of graduation party where teen was shot dead
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for anyone who knows who shot and killed a teenager last June at a graduation party on the Far Northwest Side. The deadly shooting happened around 1 a.m. on June 19 at a home off Rimhurst near Loop 1604. Police said Joshua Palma, 19,...
Two people shot after suspects came into their apartment asking for gun, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were shot after two suspects entered their apartment asking about a gun and then opened fire on the Southeast side. Police were dispatched to the 3200 block of Bolmore Drive at 3:46 a.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, two suspects went...
Bandera County deputies ruled her death as suicide, but medical examiners don't know what killed her
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas — *Warning: Details in this story are graphic. In Bandera County, residents are on edge following multiple reports of people who've disappeared. 33-year-old Brittany McMahon was one of them. Her remains were discovered July 3 in a wooded area in North Bandera County. Evidence led investigators...
Deputy tells touching story of a night he won’t soon forget
When Patrol Deputy, Matthew Cuellar stepped into his vehicle this past Tuesday, August 23, he had only one thing on his mind– protecting the citizens of Frio County. That night, he and other deputies encountered a human smuggling operation, and he was involved in a dangerous pursuit that left his vehicle totaled and Deputy Cuellar unconscious. It was a night that he won’t soon forget, for more reasons than one.
