Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited! Harvest Fair Will Include Free Hayrides, Live Music & Kid's Crafts!Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
New "Mobile Adventures Van" Will Bring Outdoor Play & Nature-Based Crafts to Local CommunitiesDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
4 Magical Harry Potter Events Happening in September!Dianna CarneyHolden, MA
You're Invited! Greek Food Festival Will Include Traditional Treats, Delicious Sweets & Live MusicDianna CarneyBrockton, MA
Related
Turnto10.com
RIPTA kicks off free fare pilot program on route with highest ridership
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority kicked off a year-long pilot program on Thursday that will eliminate fares on its busiest route. Starting September 1, the fare will be free on the R-Line, which connects Providence and Pawtucket. RIPTA says the R-Line averaged 6,041 trips per weekday...
Turnto10.com
More Rhode Island cities to turn on speed cameras
Drivers across the ocean state will be forced to slow down in school zones or pay up starting Wednesday. East Providence, Pawtucket, and Central Falls are all turning on their speed cameras Wednesday. Providence turned on their 20 speed cameras earlier this week. "I know it's hard on the parents...
Turnto10.com
Providence to activate license plate reading cameras
(WJAR) — License plate reading cameras will be activated in Providence on Thursday. Providence leaders say the Flock Safety cameras are being used to help solve crimes, but some are calling it an invasion of privacy. In July, officials said the city would roll out 25 of these license...
Turnto10.com
Heavy fire at Pawtucket house displaces several adults, children
(WJAR) — A heavy fire at a Pawtucket house on Thursday afternoon has displaced seven adults and five children. Firefighters responded to the scene for a report of a porch fire around 2:52 p.m. in the area of Mavis Street. Officials said firefighters battled heavy fire and smoke on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Turnto10.com
New Division Street Bridge will fully reopen to traffic
(WJAR) — The new Division Street Bridge will fully reopen to traffic on Friday morning, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. The department partially reopened the bridge to eastbound traffic last month. The bridge goes over Route 4 in East Greenwich, and RIPTA says 14,000 vehicles use...
Turnto10.com
Easton police remind residents to be aware of black bears
(WJAR) — Easton police are reminding residents to be aware of their surroundings after a black bear was spotted in the town on Monday night. Police said the bear was seen on Sheridan Street on Monday. This comes around two weeks after the department posted about another sighting behind...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket school leaders hold emergency meeting for delayed opening of Winters Elementary
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Pawtucket School Committee called an emergency meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the delay of Winters Elementary School. Pawtucket officials alerted families on Tuesday night that the scheduled first day of school for Winters Elementary School would be delayed in light of safety and health issues.
Turnto10.com
Man injured in overnight shooting in Providence
(WJAR) — A man was injured in a shooting in Providence early Wednesday morning. The Providence Police Department responded to Dorr Street around 1:30 a.m. for the shooting. Police say the injured man was taken to the hospital. His condition was not immediately known. This story will be updated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Turnto10.com
Some Providence teachers who resigned scheduled to be paid for training
(WJAR) — Dozens of Providence teachers, many of them veteran educators, resigned for jobs in other school districts just as students were heading back to school. But did some of those teachers wait to give their notice just so they could get paid for five days of professional development and orientation?
Turnto10.com
Town leaders remain quiet on why Seekonk fire chief is off the job
(WJAR) — Seekonk's first female fire chief is not at work, and apparently not by her choice. But town leaders refuse to say why. Sandra Lowery was promoted to Seekonk fire chief just last October. She’s not doing that job right now, though, and has not at work for a couple weeks from what NBC 10 has learned.
Turnto10.com
Speeding motorists in Taunton put student safety at risk
TAUNTON, Mass. (WJAR) — School is back in session in Taunton, but motorists aren’t following any of the speed limits around the school. In response, city officials want to extend the school zone and make it safer for students to travel to and from class. “We have an...
Turnto10.com
Mayor Elorza votes early for September primary
(WJAR) — Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza voted early on Tuesday for the Rhode Island primary. The primary election is scheduled for September 13. Elorza cast his ballot at the Joseph A. Doorley, Jr. Municipal Building. The early voting site at 444 Westminster Street Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turnto10.com
Massachusetts state trooper injured in early morning crash in Plymouth
(WJAT) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper was injured in a crash in Plymouth early Thursday morning. The trooper was working a road detail at about 4:30 am when his cruiser was hit. Crews transported the trooper to hospital care. The condition of the trooper was not immediately known.
Turnto10.com
Three men arrested in large-scale Glocester marijuana discovery
GLOCESTER, R.I. (WJAR) — Three men were arrested in a large-scale marijuana discovery on Monday, Glocester police said. Police and members of the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency said they seized 856 marijuana plants, about $4,000, and about 40 pounds of processed and packaged marijuana from a house on Blackinton Drive.
Turnto10.com
Firefighters battle blaze at North Providence apartment
(WJAR) — North Providence firefighters responded to a fire at a North Providence apartment complex on Monday evening. The North Providence fire chief said the call came in around 5 p.m. to an apartment on the second floor of a complex on Fruit Hill Ave. The chief said heavy...
Turnto10.com
Providence police discuss summer crime statistics
(WJAR) — The Providence Police Department discussed crime statistics recorded over the summer at a briefing on Wednesday. The department says the numbers include up to August 2022. The discussion will also highlight certain initiatives the department has used to combat crimes. A cache of seized firearms will also...
Turnto10.com
Providence to honor firefighter for saving man from house fire
(WJAR) — City of Providence officials will honor a firefighter credited with saving a man from a house fire on Thursday. The fire took place at a home on Rhodes Street on July 24, 2022. The city says firefighter Stanley Carmichael rescued a man from the blaze and will...
Turnto10.com
Frustration grows as Henry Winters Elementary School opening is pushed back
(WJAR) — Pawtucket families were frustrated Wednesday morning after learning a new school, Winters Elementary, is not ready to open. Families received an email about information on the night before school starts. Construction continued on Wednesday morning at Winters Elementary School on Broadway Street. Students should be in class...
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 I-Team: Fall River's John Doe identified 17 years after his death
(WJAR) — A break in a cold case in Bristol County leads to the identification of a man found dead nearly two decades ago. “The victim has recently been identified as Leon Brown, age 41 from Boston,” Bristol County District Attorney Tom Quinn said. In exclusive interview with...
Turnto10.com
Town of Seekonk confirms fire chief put on paid administrative leave
(WJAR) — Seekonk Fire Chief Sandra Lowery was put on paid administrative leave on Aug. 4, according to a letter from the town obtained by NBC 10 through a records request. The NBC 10 I-Team reached out to town leaders, who previously refused to say if and why she has been off the job.
Comments / 0