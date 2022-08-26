Read full article on original website
Three charged in officer shooting in southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested and charged three people in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Southwest Memphis. Police say Keyon Moore, Zancarrion Johnson and Kayvus Jones are responsible for the shooting Wednesday on Horn Lake Road. According to police, the three men were on Otsego Drive when Officer Jesse Acosta drove past them […]
3 charged after Memphis Police officer ambushed, shot, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three have been charged after a Memphis Police was shot Wednesday afternoon in southwest Memphis. Another police officer was injured in a crash while responding to the shooting scene. The incident unfolded during a stolen vehicle investigation, MPD said. Officers were chasing two allegedly stolen vehicles...
Affidavit: 3 charged after officer ambushed, shot during stolen vehicle investigation, 7 guns seized
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three men are accused of ambushing a Memphis police officer Wednesday while the officer was looking for stolen vehicles in Southwest Memphis. Following the preliminary investigation, three men were detained Wednesday. Now, according to an affidavit released Thursday, Keyon Moore, Zancarrion Johnson and Kayvus Jones, are...
3 detained after MPD officer shot in Southwest Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis police officer was shot Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened at the corner of Horn Lake Road and Horn Lake Cove just before 12:30 p.m. The officer was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition. The suspect is still on the run, police...
DA: Argument over man leads to Frayser shooting death
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman was indicted on murder charges Tuesday after an argument over a man led up to a deadly shooting in Frayser, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. Brittany Hill, 25, was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of employment of […]
Family shot at while driving around car in Southwest Memphis: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis mother is in the hospital after police say she was shot in the face in what may have been an act of road rage. Deborah Pruitt says she was coming home when Memphis police officers gathered at the intersection of west Mitchell road and Horn Lake road Tuesday evening. “People were […]
Woman found dead in street near airport
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found shot to death Thursday morning near a cemetery in the airport area. Officers responded to a call in the 2900 block of Oakville just off Lamar at 9:30. They found a woman with gunshot wounds in the street. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not […]
BREAKING: MPD Officer Shot, Another Injured in Whitehaven
A Memphis police officer was shot and another officer was injured in a car crash Wednesday in Whitehaven, according to Citizen app. The shooting happened at Horn Lake Cove and Horn Lake Road. There is a massive police presence in the area. Police say they found a crashed police cruiser...
Man asks for cookies then pulls gun, robs Subway, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) hope you can help catch the man who they say robbed a southwest Memphis Subway. On Saturday, Aug. 27, around 1 p.m., a man went into the Subway in the 3600 block of S. Mendenhall Road, police said. According...
Men kidnap mother, baby at Target to force ATM withdrawal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mother was loading groceries into her car at Target on Wednesday when two armed men ambushed her and her one-year-old baby, forcing them to travel to a nearby ATM to withdraw money. Around noon, Memphis police responded to the robbery at Target located off Highway...
Hotel guests stop armed man after threats
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crown Plaza Hotel guests stopped a man from attempting to pull out a gun, police said. A hotel worker tried to get Damien Hood, 24, to leave the hotel located on North Second Street on Monday but he refused. Two hotel guests intervened and tried to...
3-year-old missing, last seen with aunt
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police issued a city watch for a 3-year-old boy who’s reported missing. Police say the boy, Ketas Mebane, was last seen leaving a family member’s home on Cella Street in Orange Mount. He was last seen with his aunt, Antwanett “Shantai” Thompson, who...
2-year-old dies in crash, driver charged with DUI, vehicular homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department says a 2-year-old died in a multi-vehicle crash early Tuesday in Raleigh and the man responsible is behind bars. The crash happened around 12:10 a.m. at Covington Pike and Downs Drive. The toddler died on the scene and four other people were rushed...
At least 2 more surgeries for Riona as court case for dog owner continues
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged with setting his dog on fire earlier this summer appeared in Shelby County court on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Riona, the dog, is recovering from her second surgery, with at least two more to go. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 19 for Quishon...
Cash, clothing stolen from Village Mart on Shelby Drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say the Village Mart on East Shelby Drive was burglarized shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday. An employee said a group of men managed to break into the business and steal cash and clothing. This business is just one of many across the city to be targeted by thieves, a trend that’s on a steep incline. “They […]
Memphis singer arrested for attempted murder of ex-husband’s girlfriend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis singer was arrested and charged with attempted murder. Memphis police say Stefanie Bolton drove up to two women exiting Hotworks Gym on North Germantown Road and began yelling obscenities. One of the women is dating Bolton’s soon-to-be-divorced husband. Police say the woman got...
Downtown security cameras show man firing at carjacking suspects at hotel, police said
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Several gunshots were fired near the Hyatt Centric Hotel on Beale Street Saturday night, according to a first-hand account by an ABC 24 staff member. One victim was transported to Methodist University in non-critical condition, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said the suspect of the shooting spoke to them and stated that he was getting into his Mercedes in the valet area when three unknown suspects attempted to take that vehicle.
Mid-South organization calls for earlier juvenile curfew, city leader calls for collaborative effort
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South organization is working to curb juvenile crime in the City of Memphis. Kenny Lee, vice president of the organization Ride of Tears, says young people in Memphis are out of control. “We’re constantly burying kids, people are constantly killing,” Lee said. “It’s almost like...
Woman tries to run over ex with baby in car: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after a disturbing incident in Whitehaven which all stemmed from child care concerns. Breuna Bankston has been charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, as well as one charge of child abuse and neglect or endangerment. The incident occured on August 27 when Bankston went […]
DA’s office: Amy Weirich shares what she wants people to know
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Outgoing District Attorney Amy Weirich spoke on Wednesday about her time in office since 2011. One thing she hopes the public knows about the DA’s office is the work done on behalf of the citizens. “There’s so much that we do every day, much of...
