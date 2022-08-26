Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
I-78 crash involving tractor-trailer, motorcycle ties up traffic for hours
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A crash on I-78 in Lehigh County is tying up traffic Thursday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash involving a tractor-trailer and motorcycle happened at I-78 westbound at mile marker 49.9, in Upper Macungie Township, according to state police. All lanes have since...
Coroner Identifies Man Killed In I-78 Crash In Lehigh County
A 51-year-old man has been identified as the person who died in a single-car crash on I-78 in Lehigh County on Wednesday, Aug. 31, authorities said. Gary J. Navitsky died at the scene of the crash in the eastbound lanes of the highway at milepost 60.4 in Upper Saucon Township around 10:40 a.m., Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said.
State Police Investigating As Crash With Train Destroys Car In Northampton County (PHOTOS)
State Police are investigating the cause of a train collision in Northampton County that left a car almost entirely destroyed. The Forks Township Fire Dept. responded to the crash on Route 191 in Stockertown on the afternoon of Tuesday, Aug. 30, the squad said. Crews treated the patient at the...
Woman's Car Plows Into Berks County Turkey Hill Store: Police
An 85-year-old woman's car smashed through the front of a convenience store in Berks County, authorities said. The Lexus barreled into a Turkey Hill on St. Lawrence Avenue when the Reading woman accidentally hit the gas around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, Central Berks Regional Police Chief Ray Serafin said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two shootings in Allentown leave 1 person killed (UPDATE)
A pair of shootings overnight in Allentown have left one person dead. City police were called for several gunshots at 10:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of West Juniata Street. Officers found a man dead of a wound consistent with a gunshot. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio confirmed Najeer...
Driver killed in I-78 crash is identified
The motorist killed in a crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 78 is identified as a 51-year-old man from Lower Macungie Township. Gary J. Navitsky was pronounced dead at 10:42 a.m. at the crash around mile post 60.4 of I-78 East in Upper Saucon Township, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio said in a news release.
1 injured in I-78 West crash that led to heavy delays (UPDATE)
A crash involving a motorcycle and tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon left at least one person seriously injured and shut down lanes on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County. The crash was on I-78 West at mile marker 49.9 in Upper Macungie Township, near the exit for Route 100, Pennsylvania State Police said.
KNOW HIM? ID Sought For Suspect In Northampton County Car Break-In Spree
Recognize him? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man who was seen on surveillance footage breaking into several cars in Northampton County. The suspect, pictured above, entered multiple unlocked vehicles and stole cash and other valuables between midnight and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Forks Township Police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
1 dead after 2 shootings in Allentown, coroner says
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police are investigating a pair of shootings in Allentown overnight. A 22-year-old man died in a shooting in the 1000 block of Juniata Street, said the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. Police and the coroner's office were at the scene around 1 a.m. Thursday. Officers had part of...
Dozens of shell casings found at Allentown, Pa. shooting scene
Police say they found 30 spent shell casings at the shooting scene.
PA Cheerleader Believed Shot Dead By Teen BF
A community is coming together to remember a young Pennsylvania cheerleader who was killed in a shooting just 10 days before beginning her senior year of high school. Kassadey Matulevich, 17, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton after she was shot in the head by 17-year-old Alan J. Meyers, her boyfriend, inside her Sand Hollow Drive home in Butler Township home just after 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Pennsylvania State Police said.
WOLF
Monroe County grandmother stabbed; 17-year-old grandson arrested
Middle Smithfield Township, Pa (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg say a grandmother was stabbed in Middle Smithfield Township and her 17-year-old grandson has been arrested for it. Police received a report of a stabbing incident that occurred on Lower Ridge Circle on Wednesday, August 31 just before...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Easton police raid city home in suspected drug death investigation
The Easton Police Department Special Response Unit, serving a search warrant early Thursday morning in a Crime Unit investigation into a suspected drug death, recovered unspecified evidence of that incident and made an unrelated arrest, authorities said. A person was found dead Aug. 18 in their home and as with...
WFMZ-TV Online
PSP: Driver flees after hitting house, leaves woman, baby
UNION TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man who allegedly crashed an SUV into a house in Berks County at a high rate of speed and then fled the scene, leaving a woman and her infant daughter behind. The chain of events culminating in the...
KNOW THIS CAR? Mail Thief At Large In Lehigh County, Police Say
Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a vehicle involved in a string of mail thefts throughout Lehigh County. Troopers were called to a report of two men in a maroon sedan who were seen stealing mail from a mailbox on the 5100 block of Arrowhead Drive in North Whitehall Township around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Pennsylvania State Police said.
iheart.com
Two Seriously Injured in Reading Scooter Crash
(Reading, PA) -- Police say the driver of a car and a person on a scooter are in serious condition after they collided in a crash in Reading. It happened early Sunday morning at North Fifth and Greenwich streets. The driver told police he had the green light at the time of the crash, but the incident is still under investigation. The names of the people who were injured haven't been released.
sauconsource.com
Woman Who Allegedly Drove Off With Gas Hose Still in Car Charged With DUI
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say a Lower Saucon Township woman who allegedly drove away from a convenience store gas pump with the hose still inside her vehicle’s gas tank Aug. 23 has been charged with DUI and other charges. In a news release, troopers said Brenda Lea Day,...
Easton double-murder suspect now faces the death penalty
One of three men accused of conspiring to murder two men in an SUV in Easton now faces the death penalty. The Northampton County District Attorney’s office filed a notice of intent Thursday to seek the death penalty against Altajier Robinson. The document filed by Chief Deputy District Attorney...
Crash closes Route 42 in Sullivan and Lycoming counties
Route 42 is closed in both directions between Route 220 in Davidson Township, Sullivan County and Route 239 in Franklin Township, Lycoming County, due to a vehicle crash. A detour using Route 118 and Route 220 is currently in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, according to PennDOT. Motorist should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania man accused of driving off cliff with girlfriend
PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police have a man in custody they say intentionally drove his vehicle off a cliff with his girlfriend in the car. Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to a report of a car hanging off a cliff at 8:43 am on August 28 in Monroe County. The vehicle ultimately drove off the cliff and crashed along the roadway.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
71K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0