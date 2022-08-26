ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Coroner Identifies Man Killed In I-78 Crash In Lehigh County

A 51-year-old man has been identified as the person who died in a single-car crash on I-78 in Lehigh County on Wednesday, Aug. 31, authorities said. Gary J. Navitsky died at the scene of the crash in the eastbound lanes of the highway at milepost 60.4 in Upper Saucon Township around 10:40 a.m., Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lehigh County, PA
Accidents
City
Lansford, PA
County
Carbon County, PA
Lansford, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Lehigh County, PA
City
Nazareth, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Carbon County, PA
Crime & Safety
Lehigh County, PA
Crime & Safety
Carbon County, PA
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Lansford Carbon County#Sycamore Drive#Chevorlet
WFMZ-TV Online

1 dead after 2 shootings in Allentown, coroner says

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police are investigating a pair of shootings in Allentown overnight. A 22-year-old man died in a shooting in the 1000 block of Juniata Street, said the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. Police and the coroner's office were at the scene around 1 a.m. Thursday. Officers had part of...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

PA Cheerleader Believed Shot Dead By Teen BF

A community is coming together to remember a young Pennsylvania cheerleader who was killed in a shooting just 10 days before beginning her senior year of high school. Kassadey Matulevich, 17, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton after she was shot in the head by 17-year-old Alan J. Meyers, her boyfriend, inside her Sand Hollow Drive home in Butler Township home just after 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, Pennsylvania State Police said.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Monroe County grandmother stabbed; 17-year-old grandson arrested

Middle Smithfield Township, Pa (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg say a grandmother was stabbed in Middle Smithfield Township and her 17-year-old grandson has been arrested for it. Police received a report of a stabbing incident that occurred on Lower Ridge Circle on Wednesday, August 31 just before...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WFMZ-TV Online

PSP: Driver flees after hitting house, leaves woman, baby

UNION TWP., Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the man who allegedly crashed an SUV into a house in Berks County at a high rate of speed and then fled the scene, leaving a woman and her infant daughter behind. The chain of events culminating in the...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

KNOW THIS CAR? Mail Thief At Large In Lehigh County, Police Say

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a vehicle involved in a string of mail thefts throughout Lehigh County. Troopers were called to a report of two men in a maroon sedan who were seen stealing mail from a mailbox on the 5100 block of Arrowhead Drive in North Whitehall Township around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Pennsylvania State Police said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Two Seriously Injured in Reading Scooter Crash

(Reading, PA) -- Police say the driver of a car and a person on a scooter are in serious condition after they collided in a crash in Reading. It happened early Sunday morning at North Fifth and Greenwich streets. The driver told police he had the green light at the time of the crash, but the incident is still under investigation. The names of the people who were injured haven't been released.
READING, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash closes Route 42 in Sullivan and Lycoming counties

Route 42 is closed in both directions between Route 220 in Davidson Township, Sullivan County and Route 239 in Franklin Township, Lycoming County, due to a vehicle crash. A detour using Route 118 and Route 220 is currently in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, according to PennDOT. Motorist should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania man accused of driving off cliff with girlfriend

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) – Pennsylvania State Police have a man in custody they say intentionally drove his vehicle off a cliff with his girlfriend in the car. Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to a report of a car hanging off a cliff at 8:43 am on August 28 in Monroe County. The vehicle ultimately drove off the cliff and crashed along the roadway.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
71K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy